Byron York: Biden praised the courage of the LGBTQ community more than the military

Brett T.  |  6:30 PM on June 12, 2023
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

President Joe Biden, who not that long ago opposed same-sex marriage, is all-in on the LGBTQ bandwagon. As we reported earlier, Ben Shapiro claimed that no veteran had gone to war to fight for the Pride flag, which was hanging in front of the White House today between two American flags. Biden fully supports gender-affirming care for all ages, said he'd veto the Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act if it reached his desk, and shot a video for Transgender Day of Visibility, telling the trans community, "I've got your back."

Over the weekend, Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden spoke at a Pride celebration on the White House lawn. Byron York has a piece in the Washington Examiner saying that Biden used the words "courage" and "bravery" at the Pride celebration more than he did in addressing the military. He'd recently spoken at the Air Force graduation ceremony, where he faceplanted on stage.

Well, we're looking at the transcription of his remarks posted to the White House website, and this is just a sample:

In all of you — and this is not hyperbole — in all of you what I see is courage. I mean it sincerely from the bottom of my — I see courage. Courage.

And those who were in the generation before you who stepped up, it’s even more courage.

We all talk about courage. Well, I see more courage on this lawn than I’ve seen in any time in the recent past.

As I said — I mean this; I swear to God — you’re some of the most — you’re some of the bravest and most inspiring people I’ve ever known. And I’ve known a lot of good folks.

You set an example for the nation and, quite frankly, for the world.

But the thing about y’all is: You not only are about courage. You generate so much hope for people. Hope and light.

"And this is not hyperbole," Biden assured us.

At least through the month of June.

A lot of people are accusing York of lying and say Biden praises the military all the time. But come on: "I see more courage on this lawn than I've seen in any time in the recent past." Biden might praise the military but he certainly doesn't pander to them like this.

***

