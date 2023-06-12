Byron York: Biden praised the courage of the LGBTQ community more than the military

President Joe Biden, who not that long ago opposed same-sex marriage, is all-in on the LGBTQ bandwagon. As we reported earlier, Ben Shapiro claimed that no veteran had gone to war to fight for the Pride flag, which was hanging in front of the White House today between two American flags. Biden fully supports gender-affirming care for all ages, said he'd veto the Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act if it reached his desk, and shot a video for Transgender Day of Visibility, telling the trans community, "I've got your back."

Over the weekend, Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden spoke at a Pride celebration on the White House lawn. Byron York has a piece in the Washington Examiner saying that Biden used the words "courage" and "bravery" at the Pride celebration more than he did in addressing the military. He'd recently spoken at the Air Force graduation ceremony, where he faceplanted on stage.

'Biden praised the courage and bravery of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, and intersex people far more than he praised the courage and bravery of military forces who defended liberty, at enormous personal risk, throughout American history.' https://t.co/0RuMEKdUZa — Byron York (@ByronYork) June 12, 2023

So you have a word count to support this claim?



No, of course you don’t.



Because it isn’t true.



Why just lie blatantly? Because you can’t make your case (for whatever) otherwise?



This is pathetic, even for you. — Patrick C Thomas (@PatrickCThomas) June 12, 2023

Well, we're looking at the transcription of his remarks posted to the White House website, and this is just a sample:

In all of you — and this is not hyperbole — in all of you what I see is courage. I mean it sincerely from the bottom of my — I see courage. Courage. And those who were in the generation before you who stepped up, it’s even more courage. … We all talk about courage. Well, I see more courage on this lawn than I’ve seen in any time in the recent past. … As I said — I mean this; I swear to God — you’re some of the most — you’re some of the bravest and most inspiring people I’ve ever known. And I’ve known a lot of good folks. You set an example for the nation and, quite frankly, for the world. But the thing about y’all is: You not only are about courage. You generate so much hope for people. Hope and light.

"And this is not hyperbole," Biden assured us.

@JoeBiden was reading from an approved script, like @AP and other journalists. — Andrea E (@AAC0519) June 12, 2023

Nothing brave about my life. I get up; get kids ready for school; say goodbye to spouse; drop kids off; go to work; help w/ homework; eat dinner w/ family; watch tv; go to bed. That's what I fought for: normalcy. Nothing else. Not flags or pride or condescension from liberals. — GayRepublicanDad (@steant_pros) June 12, 2023

I can't imagine why there's a recruiting problem. — chrisna (@ceangeli) June 12, 2023

Biden & the entire Democrat party pandering and honoring their "bravery" to people who enjoy a same sex lifestyle is off the chart madness. How long are we going to continue to pretend this is normal? — ValerieAnn 🇺🇸 (@ProudUSPatriot1) June 12, 2023

At least through the month of June.

After all it was those lesbians storming the beach at Normandy that defeated the Nazis. — Tim (@TimTheWitness) June 12, 2023

Dude only reads what’s on the teleprompter. — chilly (@kms2651) June 12, 2023

A lot of people are accusing York of lying and say Biden praises the military all the time. But come on: "I see more courage on this lawn than I've seen in any time in the recent past." Biden might praise the military but he certainly doesn't pander to them like this.

