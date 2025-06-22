Timber Moments: Loving Wife Encourages Husband’s Stick-Gathering Hobby - Check Out His Cool Collection!

Every man needs a hobby, and a woman to love. One lucky guy has not only found both, but his loving wife encourages his collecting hobby - finding unusual sticks. Maybe ‘unusual’ isn’t the right word. These sticks are awesome!

Check out his forest finds. (WATCH)

Bro pulled four legendary sticks and one legendary wife pic.twitter.com/1i8DUDOX43 — Mohini Of Investing (@MohiniWealth) June 21, 2025

Wow I’ve never been so interested in something I initially thought was not going to be interesting… I need to live in the forest now — Eric Watson jr (Supervised) (@Ironman_E) June 21, 2025

That’s the best thing about forests - there are sticks everywhere!

Some people were bashing the collector, but posters decided to stick up for him. See what we did there?

The guys bashing this dude are just showing how insecure they really are.



Who really cares if he a bit effeminate, as long as they’re happy, that’s what really matters, not your fragile ego.



A real man nods in agreement at that nerdy stick collection. — Nayte (@NayteDarko) June 21, 2025

And the encouragement from his wife. — Ed (@sted_ansberry) June 21, 2025

It's actually manly to collect sticks.

Men who do nature are survivors. — Q The Wakeup Call (@JandaC5) June 21, 2025

That collection was dope — jwallmizzou (@tennisinaloha) June 21, 2025

Four, five, six, pick up sticks. Even at a young age, boys are being told in rhyme how important it is to be amongst the trees and collect their wooden castoffs.

Every Lord of the Rings fan had the same reaction upon seeing stick number two.

Did we all internally say “Gandalf” immediately as stick #2 was presented or just me — 🎭 (@moodSlime_) June 21, 2025

I, aloud, pointed and said "Gandalf" as soon as he showed the 2nd stick



Legendary pic.twitter.com/tEHdeYq0DP — CapCorgi (@CapCorgiTTV) June 21, 2025

Fun fact: Gandalf carried his smoking pipe around in that thing. pic.twitter.com/9yNuzLmoPq — Nate (@JesterNate44) June 21, 2025

Well, we just learned something new.

Some posters felt uneasy around the pole with holes in it.

Awesome! But the one stick with all the holes kinda gives a weird vibe...what's that word about wormholes and such freaking folks out? — Victor (@gvictor808) June 21, 2025

It's a mental condition called Trypophobia. Fear or revulsion at the sight of holes in patterns...groups etc... — Martha Lowe (@MarthaLowe30072) June 21, 2025

That stick is actually a cactus skeleton ☠️ — Alcides Valencia (@_El_Barbas_) June 21, 2025

We can see how it might appear creepy to some observers.

Commenters say any guy would be lucky to find a girl who stands behind her man and his hobbies.

Idc what anyone says, that guy is blessed.



Anyone who says differently is just miserable with themselves and jealous that he is happier about his sticks than they are their lives 🙌🏻 — Freed Ninja (@freezymfe) June 21, 2025

I genuinely adore the way she patiently holds his precious sticks as he goes through his thought process. True love fellas, find one, cherish her, protect her, live everyday together. — Craxican Bear (@McgeeSmiles) June 21, 2025

I think it's great that he found a woman that supports his interests and hobbies, even if they're weird and dorky. If only we could all be so lucky. — Cletus McFckernut (@JTrttF1984) June 21, 2025

I need a wife like this. — Osirus (@buhwaitnah) June 21, 2025

It's probably cause you dont have a stick collection — jillagain (@jilligan9223) June 21, 2025

Single guys looking for love, you have your assignment. Head out to the woods and start gathering.