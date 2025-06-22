IMPOSSIBLE to Parody: NYT's Big Takeaway from Sec Def Pete Hegseth's Update Is...
Timber Moments: Loving Wife Encourages Husband’s Stick-Gathering Hobby - Check Out His Cool Collection!

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:13 PM on June 22, 2025
imgflip

Every man needs a hobby, and a woman to love. One lucky guy has not only found both, but his loving wife encourages his collecting hobby - finding unusual sticks. Maybe ‘unusual’ isn’t the right word. These sticks are awesome!

Check out his forest finds. (WATCH)

That’s the best thing about forests - there are sticks everywhere!

Some people were bashing the collector, but posters decided to stick up for him. See what we did there?

Four, five, six, pick up sticks. Even at a young age, boys are being told in rhyme how important it is to be amongst the trees and collect their wooden castoffs.

Every Lord of the Rings fan had the same reaction upon seeing stick number two.

Well, we just learned something new.

Some posters felt uneasy around the pole with holes in it.

We can see how it might appear creepy to some observers.

Commenters say any guy would be lucky to find a girl who stands behind her man and his hobbies.

Single guys looking for love, you have your assignment. Head out to the woods and start gathering.

