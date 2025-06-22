That's Gotta Be Embarrassing: Papa Johns Pizza Knew More About US Action Than Democrats

Perhaps the most impressive aspect of Operation Midnight Hammer, as detailed by Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth at a Pentagon press briefing this morning, was the operational security. No one should be surprised that stealth bombers made their way into and out of Iran unnoticed by the enemy. What was surprising was that those B-2s flew for 15 hours and over 7,000 miles, delivered their payload, and were safely out of Iranian airspace before the Speaker of the House and the Senate Majority Leader knew a mission was taking place.

Advertisement

Normally, information in D.C. leaks like a sieve. President Trump and his team wisely chose to keep their circle very small until after the operation was complete.

CNN reports that top Democrats on intelligence committees were not briefed on the strikes, while Republicans were. — ILRedAlert (@ILRedAlert) June 22, 2025

It seems that if you want to keep a secret in D.C., all you have to do is not tell Congress. News of the overwhelmingly successful military operation has congressional democrats' heads exploding.

The President’s decision to bomb Iran was grossly unconstitutional, since only Congress has the power to declare war. The President’s action will without a doubt lead to many American, Israeli and Iranian deaths and must be condemned in the strongest possible terms. — Rep. Nadler (@RepJerryNadler) June 22, 2025

Here is yet another reminder that the Constitution is not optional…



Congress must authorize military force before any president—including Trump—launches a strike. — Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett (@RepJasmine) June 22, 2025

I learned about Trump’s unconstitutional attack on Iran at a large rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Here is the response: pic.twitter.com/eziVpp3Y54 — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) June 22, 2025

As much as it may upset the congress critters, the operational security of this mission was maintained because no one outside of those conducting the mission knew anything was going on.

Well, almost no one.

How a Papa Johns pizza surge near the Pentagon tipped off social media before Trump's decisive Iran strike https://t.co/TosshZ5xVC — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 22, 2025

The pizza guy may not have known the details, but he knew something was up, which is a hell of a lot more than Congress knew.

The Papa Johns closest to the Pentagon is reporting high traffic as of 3:35pm ET pic.twitter.com/NRKnVd1J99 — Pentagon Pizza Report (@PenPizzaReport) June 21, 2025

HIGH activity is being reported at the closest Papa Johns to the Pentagon.



Freddies Beach Bar is reporting abnormally low activity levels for a Saturday at 7:11pm ET.



Classic indicator for potential overtime at the Pentagon. pic.twitter.com/TyvtozepHP — Pentagon Pizza Report (@PenPizzaReport) June 21, 2025

Even the Domino's near CENTCOM was busy last night.

HUGE traffic surge at the Domino's closest to MacDill Air Force Base, the home of CENTCOM.



As of about 9:36pm ET pic.twitter.com/LHMLNcrCJp — Pentagon Pizza Report (@PenPizzaReport) June 22, 2025

As we mentioned earlier, the operational security (OpSec) for this mission was impressive. It might be even better next time if Hegseth mixes in some Chinese or wings, so the food surge isn't so obvious.

That's some wild stuff about the Papa Johns pizza orders being a social media tip-off. Guess you never know what'll become intel now that everything is on the internet!..weird — Pixel American (@pixel_american) June 22, 2025

Advertisement

When the pizza tracker lights up, you know the Pentagon’s about to drop more than just calories. — Eva (@cuti3va) June 22, 2025

It has to be embarrassing for the enraged Dems to find out that a kid flyin' pies for Papa Johns was more trusted with classified information than they were.

Good job papa John’s to not leaking information out! — Kkirsch (@kahrakirsch) June 22, 2025

We hope the Pentagon staff gave the kid a good tip.