That's Gotta Be Embarrassing: Papa Johns Pizza Knew More About US Action Than Democrats

Eric V.
Eric V. | 3:00 PM on June 22, 2025
Official White House Photo by Tia Dufour

Perhaps the most impressive aspect of Operation Midnight Hammer, as detailed by Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth at a Pentagon press briefing this morning, was the operational security. No one should be surprised that stealth bombers made their way into and out of Iran unnoticed by the enemy. What was surprising was that those B-2s flew for 15 hours and over 7,000 miles, delivered their payload, and were safely out of Iranian airspace before the Speaker of the House and the Senate Majority Leader knew a mission was taking place.

Normally, information in D.C. leaks like a sieve. President Trump and his team wisely chose to keep their circle very small until after the operation was complete.

It seems that if you want to keep a secret in D.C., all you have to do is not tell Congress. News of the overwhelmingly successful military operation has congressional democrats' heads exploding.

As much as it may upset the congress critters, the operational security of this mission was maintained because no one outside of those conducting the mission knew anything was going on.

Well, almost no one.

The pizza guy may not have known the details, but he knew something was up, which is a hell of a lot more than Congress knew.

Even the Domino's near CENTCOM was busy last night.

As we mentioned earlier, the operational security (OpSec) for this mission was impressive. It might be even better next time if Hegseth mixes in some Chinese or wings, so the food surge isn't so obvious.

It has to be embarrassing for the enraged Dems to find out that a kid flyin' pies for Papa Johns was more trusted with classified information than they were.

We hope the Pentagon staff gave the kid a good tip.

