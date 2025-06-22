VIP
Wait. Did I Read This Right?! David French Applauds Trump's Actions In Iran...
Seth Abramson's Frothy-Mouthed, Chest-Thumping, 'Don't You Know Who I AM,' MELTDOWN Over I...
SAVAGE --> ALL of X HUMILIATES Chuck Schumer on Iran with His Own...
Former DNC Guy Breaks 'Bad News' to His Fellow Dems, Trump Bombing Iran...
Hezbollah Running SCARED, REFUSES to Engage Even After Ali Khamenei DEMANDS They Respond...
Obama Bro Tommy Vietor's Tantrum Insisting Obama's Iran Nuclear Deal WAS WORKING Blows...
Playing with Fire: The Atlantic Says Dems Need More Hobbies, as If Rioting...
Chaotic and Neurotic: John Fetterman Begs His Fellow Dems to Drop the Virtue-Signaling...
A Non-Nuclear Iran? Impeach the President! Hakeem Jeffries Predictably Has His Sights on...
Trump Addresses Nation After U.S. Military Strikes Iran's Nuclear Facilities, Issues Retal...
Beta With Nose Piercing Says People Will Be Afraid to Say They Voted...
THERE It Is! AOC Has Already Spotted 'Clear Grounds for Impeachment' of President...
'He Knows My Name!' Alex 'José' Padilla Runs to MSNBC, Still Teary-Eyed Over...
State Dept. Visa Specialist Wants Elon Musk Lynched and Much More

'Iran's Nuclear Ambitions OBLITERATED': Pete Hegseth, Top Officials Speak at Pentagon and Oh HELL Yeah

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:10 AM on June 22, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

As Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth says here, when President Trump speaks, the world should listen.

Seems Iran has learned this the hard way. Keep in mind, Trump gave them 60 days to come to the table, and they refused. He has said from the very beginning that Iran simply cannot have a nuke. This wasn't complicated.

So, in essence, Trump uncomplicated things last night.

Hegseth here for the win.

He's right, you know.

A 25-minute timeframe.

Amazing.

We made it pretty damn clear last night.

Seth Abramson's Frothy-Mouthed, Chest-Thumping, 'Don't You Know Who I AM,' MELTDOWN Over Iran Is PRECIOUS
Sam J.
Promises made. Promises kept.

negotiate peace.'

It's a new day in the Middle East.

Related:

Former DNC Guy Breaks 'Bad News' to His Fellow Dems, Trump Bombing Iran Is NOT an Impeachable Offense

Well, THAT'S a New (EPIC) Development! Brit Hume Shares Report That Terrorist Hezbollah Now FEARS Israel

Obama Bro Tommy Vietor's Tantrum Insisting Obama's Iran Nuclear Deal WAS WORKING Blows UP In His Face

Hey, PSYCHOS Defending Iran, You SERIOUSLY Need to Check Out This Thread of 20 ACTUAL Laws In Iran

Scott Adams's Zinger at Former Obama LACKEY Babbling About Trump Being Authoritarian Is *CHEF'S KISS*

Seth Abramson's Frothy-Mouthed, Chest-Thumping, 'Don't You Know Who I AM,' MELTDOWN Over Iran Is PRECIOUS
Sam J.
SAVAGE --> ALL of X HUMILIATES Chuck Schumer on Iran with His Own 2-Week Old 'TACO' Video and LOL (Watch)
Sam J.
Former DNC Guy Breaks 'Bad News' to His Fellow Dems, Trump Bombing Iran Is NOT an Impeachable Offense
Sam J.
Obama Bro Tommy Vietor's Tantrum Insisting Obama's Iran Nuclear Deal WAS WORKING Blows UP In His Face
Sam J.
Hezbollah Running SCARED, REFUSES to Engage Even After Ali Khamenei DEMANDS They Respond After Bombing
Sam J.
Chaotic and Neurotic: John Fetterman Begs His Fellow Dems to Drop the Virtue-Signaling and Just Be Normal
Warren Squire

