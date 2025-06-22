'Iran's Nuclear Ambitions OBLITERATED': Pete Hegseth, Top Officials Speak at Pentagon and Oh HELL Yeah

As Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth says here, when President Trump speaks, the world should listen.

Seems Iran has learned this the hard way. Keep in mind, Trump gave them 60 days to come to the table, and they refused. He has said from the very beginning that Iran simply cannot have a nuke. This wasn't complicated.

So, in essence, Trump uncomplicated things last night.

Hegseth here for the win.

Sec Def: "When this President speaks, the world should listen... No other country on Planet Earth could have conducted the operation that the Chairman is gonna outline this morning, NOT EVEN CLOSE." pic.twitter.com/XC6raYbATf — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 22, 2025

He's right, you know.

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff John Dan "Razin" Caine confirms the US employed high-speed suppression weapons preemptively against any potential Iranian air threats, and is unaware of any shots fired at the US strike package on the way in. pic.twitter.com/3PnqOjwUzy — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 22, 2025

"Razin" Caine confirms 14 MOABS were dropped against two nuclear target areas. All three Iranian nuclear facility targets were struck within a 25-minute timeframe. pic.twitter.com/BUlb3UwONN — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 22, 2025

A 25-minute timeframe.

Amazing.

Reporter: Is there any chance of diplomacy in the coming days?

Sec Def: There are public and private messages giving them every opportunity to come to the table. "They understand precisely what the American position is." pic.twitter.com/fLThzXTpWi — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 22, 2025

We made it pretty damn clear last night.

Sec Def: Iran's nuclear ambitions have been OBLITERATED. Many presidents have dreamed of delivering the final blow to Iran's nuclear program and none could, UNTIL President Trump pic.twitter.com/z9XE2csp8e — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 22, 2025

Promises made. Promises kept.

Sec Def: "Tehran is certainly calculating the reality that planes flew from the middle of America in Missouri overnight completely undetected... we believe that will have a clear psychological impact on how they view the future, and we certainly hope they take the path to… pic.twitter.com/8ZlyoGNNyz — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 22, 2025

negotiate peace.'

It's a new day in the Middle East.

