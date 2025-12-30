Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey Addresses the Somali Community in Somali to Defy Donald...
X User Posts About 'Immigrants Robbing You' but Accidentally Flexes Billionaires Who DIDN'T Commit Fraud

Laura W. | 11:00 PM on December 30, 2025
imgflip

Some posts on X really do deserve a slow clap ... if only for how spectacularly wrong they are. Take this latest gem, Dear Readers: “'t’s immigrants robbing you,' accompanied by photos of billionaire immigrants who have, in fact, done nothing illegal. Somehow, in this alternate universe, wealth, business success, and a clean legal record count as evidence of theft. The result? A masterclass in ignorance, fear-mongering, and fact-free outrage, all wrapped up in one perfectly misguided caption.

Apparently being wealthy is a crime to wannabe socialists… who knew success was illegal?

Unsurprisingly, the post didn’t exactly land as intended. X users swarmed the comment section faster than you can say 'billionaires who didn't rob anyone,' serving up a masterclass in fact-checking and ridicule. From pointing out that wealth isn’t a crime to mocking the mental gymnastics needed to twist law-abiding billionaires into villains, the replies read like a running commentary on how absurd fear-mongering looks when confronted with reality. It’s one thing to post a hot take, quite another to have reality clap back THIS hard.

How about finances and economics in general? 

To be fair, we are dealing with a member of the 'tax the rich' tribe, and they're pretty clueless about how taxes work in the U.S.

So let us take a moment to address the myth that the ultra-rich skate past taxes like they’re in some sort of Monopoly game. It is time to smash that nonsense with cold, hard numbers. The U.S. federal income tax system is a progressive system, which means the more you earn, the higher the percentage you pay. Shocking, we know, but brace yourselves.

Tim Walz's Worst Nightmare: A Round-Up of the Funniest Somali Fraud Memes Taking Over X
justmindy
Federal income tax brackets are broken down as follows: ten percent: $0 – $11,000 (Peasants pay their fair share.) Twelve percent:: $11,001 – $44,725 (Slightly fancier peasants pay a little bit more.) Twenty-two percent: $44,726 – $95,375 (These are the middle-class warriors of wage slavery.)  Twenty-four percent: $95,376 – $182,100 (Getting serious now.) Thirty-two percent: $182,101 – $231,250 (Now we’re talking 'you’re not a peasant anymore' territory.) Thirty-five percent: $231,251 – $578,125 (Ah, the 'well-off' tax club.) Thirty-seven percent: $578,126+ (Congratulations, you’ve entered wealthy folks' nightmares: the top 1% pays the highest rate of all.)

So, for those who love oversimplifying reality into attempted claps on X: the richest Americans pay more in taxes than literally everyone else, both in percentage and in absolute dollars. Your friendly neighborhood billionaire might grumble about a few million in taxes, but the bottom fifty percent? Many pay zero federal income tax. Zero. Nada. Goose egg.

The next time someone screams, 'TAX THE RICH' you can just point at the IRS and say: 'They do. And at a far higher rate than they're taxing you.' Shocking, I know, but reality bites harder than your hot takes on social media.

Now, enough with Taxes for Leftist Idiots, we'll get back into the reality checks from other users!

Right? None of them work for the IRS.

These billionaires pay their taxes, commit no fraud, and still somehow manage to be the left's great, big boogeymen. Logic not included. Leftists' envy of them and their money does not make them criminals.

