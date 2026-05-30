Left Loses it Over Hegseth Wife Workout With Troops — Forgets Jill’s Cabinet Meetings and Custom Fanfare

Pete Hegseth and his wife Jennifer joined soldiers on the USS Boxer for some PT.

Jennifer Hegseth is not a government employee, doesn’t have a clearance - why is she accompanying Hegseth to official events?



This is PT (ethics concern that govt funded her travel) - but more concerning is her inclusion in high level meetings and secure messaging groups. pic.twitter.com/A3fKgdNy2i — Legal Eagle 🦅 (@AllThingsCivil) May 29, 2026

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This seemed like a nice gesture and a way for Secretary Hegseth to have contact with the people who fight for America. Of course, the Left flipped out.

BTW this is official travel - Hegseth is in Singapore for the Shangri-La Summit - interesting to see:



1) did taxpayers foot the bill for Jennifer Hegseth to travel to Singapore?



2) is she also attending the summit? pic.twitter.com/cJz6htmquB — Legal Eagle 🦅 (@AllThingsCivil) May 29, 2026

Apparently, the Left is very concerned with 'official travel with family members' now even though Michelle Obama's mother often traveled with them and the whole Biden family would travel with Joe and Jill.

You are correct. It is ridiculous he brought his wife.



He should have brought his wife AND his children.



The Navy still has not fully recovered from Fat Leonard. I cannot think of a better way to move past that scandal than turning East Asian diplomatic trips into family… https://t.co/azqjGwCtlT — John Ʌ Konrad V (@johnkonrad) May 29, 2026

That sounds like a great idea! The Hegseths have lovely children.

What clearance did Jill Biden have? https://t.co/qbmAiWs4u3 — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) May 30, 2026

That's different or something.

Burpees do not in fact require a TS clearance. Guess they didn’t teach you that at law school. — 𝔻𝕠𝕔𝕥𝕠𝕣 𝔽𝕒𝕥𝕖 (@georg3) May 30, 2026

Then, one of these deranged Leftists tried to claim Jill Biden didn't make these kinds of appearances. What a laugh!

She didn’t do *sshat things as such .

For attention nonetheless — Mrs.Smith (@mrssmith2018) May 30, 2026

Jill Biden literally led a cabinet meeting and had promo shots taken of her sitting at the president’s desk on Air Force One.



Yet, you’re stroking out over a woman joining a workout. https://t.co/JridBsNeOd — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) May 30, 2026

Beg to differ.

That's embarrassing.

Oh, it gets worse.

Didn't she have her own special version of Hail to the Chief made for when she would pretend to be president? — Len Trexler (@LenTrexler) May 30, 2026

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Yeah, about that - the Bidens mandated that the Marine band create her own musical fanfare to be played for events where she appeared. pic.twitter.com/BQHPvFeM1S — Brad Slager: CNN+ Lifetime Subscriber (@MartiniShark) May 30, 2026

Oh, that's a bit more than joining the military for some jumping jacks.

I mean, the president usually gets a special theme. She was the president. So…. — dperino (@D_perrino) May 30, 2026

True. She likely was running the White House. The Left also didn't have a problem with Dementia Joe either. Funny, that.

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