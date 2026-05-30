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Left Loses it Over Hegseth Wife Workout With Troops — Forgets Jill’s Cabinet Meetings and Custom Fanfare

justmindy
justmindy | 2:40 PM on May 30, 2026
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Pete Hegseth and his wife Jennifer joined soldiers on the USS Boxer for some PT.

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This seemed like a nice gesture and a way for Secretary Hegseth to have contact with the people who fight for America. Of course, the Left flipped out.

Apparently, the Left is very concerned with 'official travel with family members' now even though Michelle Obama's mother often traveled with them and the whole Biden family would travel with Joe and Jill.

That sounds like a great idea! The Hegseths have lovely children.

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That's different or something.

Then, one of these deranged Leftists tried to claim Jill Biden didn't make these kinds of appearances. What a laugh!

Beg to differ.

That's embarrassing. 

Oh, it gets worse.

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Oh, that's a bit more than joining the military for some jumping jacks.

True. She likely was running the White House. The Left also didn't have a problem with Dementia Joe either. Funny, that. 

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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FOREIGN POLICY JILL BIDEN MILITARY PETE HEGSETH WHITE HOUSE

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