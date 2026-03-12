The First Great Awakening: A Revival That Prepared America for Independence
VIP
Dems Accusing GOP of Blocking Their Attempts to Fund FEMA, TSA and More...
Jessica Tarlov Does her DAMNEDEST to Make U.S.'s Actions in Iran a FAILURE...
So Shellfish! Scott Jennings Confronts Paul Begala for Saying Hegseth Blew Millions on...
Worst ... Sitcom ... EVER! Tom Steyer Alleges Eric Swalwell Rents a Single...
Masterclass in STUPID: Gun-Grabbing VA Democrat DRAGGED for BULLS**T Rationale Behind Bann...
Hypocrisy Alert: Mamdani Turns City Hall Into Ramadan Central While Left Demands Christian...
Turncoat Kinzinger: No Respect for Troops Getting the Surf & Turf He Once...
Hypocrite Josh Shapiro Uses Squatter's Rights to Build Himself a Security Barrier on...
Monumental Idea: A 'Mount Rushmore' to Honor CNN’s Most Ridiculous Cringeworthy Moments
Democrat Operatives Now Very Concerned With Fiscal Responsibility
CNN’s Abby Phillip Issues On-Air Correction to Lie That Suspected Terrorists Targeted NYC...
VIP
UK Teachers Told Students’ Drawings Could Be Blasphemous Under Islamic Law
Even Chicago Tribune Questions Story of Citizen Who Says ICE Detained Her for...

'How Is It That They Don't Know This?' Salena Zito Shames Dems/Media Who Manufactured a Hegseth 'Scandal'

Doug P. | 10:02 AM on March 12, 2026
Meme

Yesterday we covered the latest manufactured outrage to come from the TDS Left, including many Democrats and the usual propagandists in the hack media. The story about the Pentagon under Pete Hegseth spending a lot of money on crab legs, lobster, steak and other treats for the troops was supposed to send taxpayers into pearl clutching mode, but it's backfired and made the Dems and assorted Trump haters look even dumber and more dishonest than previously thought. 

Advertisement

This was the story:

Naturally the Left and TDSers, including Adam Kinzinger, ate that up. They couldn't pass up another opportunity to slam the Trump administration. But the real headline, which is "SecWar Hegseth treated the troops to surf & turf," makes the Left look like the clowns that they are. 

Journalist (an actual one, not a propagandist like so many others who falsely describe themselves as journos) Salena Zito dismantled the latest outrage cycle and has dropped another MOAB on the latest narrative: 

Here's the full post from @ZitoSalena: 

TMZ followed by several different other "news" sites (I use that term lightly) published a story with this all caps headline "PETE HEGSETH BLEW BILLION$ ON FRUIT BASKETS, LOBSTER" accompanied by a photo with him, surrounded by a bunch of plastic lobsters. 

If you've never covered the military, or served, or if you don't have any family or friends in the military this would seem like a shocking story. But it's not--not even remotely. It is a common practice for our country to provide these special meals to our service men and women at least once a week--Has been for decades. 

I did my due diligence to prove my point to anyone who doubts my accuracy -- in 2009 when Robert Gates was the secretary defense during the Obama administration I present you with a story from a reporter who was embedded with the soldiers in Afghanistan. "The lobsters and crab legs are shipped from the United States and driven down on a refrigerated truck from Bagram. On seafood night, the crew serves up 400 of the tasty tails, 130 pounds of Alaskan King crab legs, and 135 pounds each of shrimp and scallops." 

Here is the link: https://dvidshub.net/news/519652/reporters-notebook-eatin-good-afghanistan 

And here is a story from 2024 when Lloyd Austin was the secretary of defense and Joe Biden was the president of the United States. "The military spent $103.7 million on meat, fish and poultry, including $16.6 million on ribeye steak and 147 orders of lobster tail for $6.1 million. Orders of blueberries, ice cream and doughnuts also exceeded $100,000." 

I am once again disappointed with the lack of balance and context in my profession. Deeply embarrassed and disappointed in members of Congress, who were tweeting this out. Why? Well because how is it that they don't know this? You may or may not like who is the current president of the United States, but your obsession should not make something that is both a norm but also a show of gratefulness for our soldiers, an outrage to satisfy your unhappiness

Recommended

Jessica Tarlov Does her DAMNEDEST to Make U.S.'s Actions in Iran a FAILURE but X Ain't Havin' NONE of It
Sam J.
Advertisement

The Left's too invested in their TDS to actually care about reality: 

We're not expecting ANY media outlets to put out follow-up stories that say, "actually this kind of spending for the military isn't rare or isolated to the Trump administration." Many of them knew exactly what they were doing when they spread that BS around. 

*****

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives, all while carrying water for the Dems and lying on their behalf.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Jessica Tarlov Does her DAMNEDEST to Make U.S.'s Actions in Iran a FAILURE but X Ain't Havin' NONE of It
Sam J.
So Shellfish! Scott Jennings Confronts Paul Begala for Saying Hegseth Blew Millions on Own Lobster Feast
Warren Squire
Worst ... Sitcom ... EVER! Tom Steyer Alleges Eric Swalwell Rents a Single Room for CA Residency
Grateful Calvin
Hypocrite Josh Shapiro Uses Squatter's Rights to Build Himself a Security Barrier on Neighbor's Property
Eric V.
Masterclass in STUPID: Gun-Grabbing VA Democrat DRAGGED for BULLS**T Rationale Behind Banning AR-15s
Sam J.
Hypocrisy Alert: Mamdani Turns City Hall Into Ramadan Central While Left Demands Christianity Keep Out
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Jessica Tarlov Does her DAMNEDEST to Make U.S.'s Actions in Iran a FAILURE but X Ain't Havin' NONE of It Sam J.
Advertisement