Turncoat Kinzinger: No Respect for Troops Getting the Surf & Turf He Once...
Hypocrite Josh Shapiro Uses Squatter's Rights to Build Himself a Security Barrier on...
Monumental Idea: A 'Mount Rushmore' to Honor CNN’s Most Ridiculous Cringeworthy Moments
Democrat Operatives Now Very Concerned With Fiscal Responsibility
CNN’s Abby Phillip Issues On-Air Correction to Lie That Suspected Terrorists Targeted NYC...
VIP
UK Teachers Told Students’ Drawings Could Be Blasphemous Under Islamic Law
Even Chicago Tribune Questions Story of Citizen Who Says ICE Detained Her for...
James Talarico: Fascism Will Come Draped in the (Trans) Flag and Carrying the...
Hilarious Parody CPAC Line Up Revealed
Olivia Julianna: America Literally Became a Country Because a Bunch of Men Signed...
VIP
Chile Chooses God and Family: Pro-Life Dad of 9 José Antonio Kast Takes...
Swalwell: All Ears for Optics, Deaf to Waste – Flies South for Clicks...
Another CNN Reporter Walks Back Post Implying That Mamdani Was the Target of...
Molly Jong-Fast Raked for Complaining About ‘Astronomical Amount’ Spent on Shellfish for T...

Hypocrisy Alert: Mamdani Turns City Hall Into Ramadan Central While Left Demands Christianity Keep Out

justmindy
justmindy | 8:25 AM on March 12, 2026
AP Photo/Heather Khalifa

Leftists like Mayor Mamdani decry mixing 'government with religion' and are doing their level best to ensure there isn't a trace of Christianity in government. It seems Mayor Mamdani doesn't share that same conviction about his own religion, Islam. Yesterday, we told you about Mamdani inviting Mahmoud Khalil to the Governor's Mansion, and last night he apparently had a big iftar dinner with a whole crowd. Lots of HIS religion in Gracie Mansion is just fine

Advertisement

They just don't want Christianity in the public square. Their religion is just fine, though.

Recommended

Hypocrite Josh Shapiro Uses Squatter's Rights to Build Himself a Security Barrier on Neighbor's Property
Eric V.
Advertisement

He absolutely can't because he is only there to advance his religion. Period.

It's not very convenient for those women wearing skirts and dresses, for sure.

New York City is going backward.

Advertisement

Of course, they will.

They're fine when it's Islam. They just hate Christianity and Judaism. 

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CHRISTIANITY ISLAM NEW YORK ZOHRAN MAMDANI

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Hypocrite Josh Shapiro Uses Squatter's Rights to Build Himself a Security Barrier on Neighbor's Property
Eric V.
Monumental Idea: A 'Mount Rushmore' to Honor CNN’s Most Ridiculous Cringeworthy Moments
Warren Squire
Turncoat Kinzinger: No Respect for Troops Getting the Surf & Turf He Once Enjoyed—Just More Trump Hate
justmindy
CNN’s Abby Phillip Issues On-Air Correction to Lie That Suspected Terrorists Targeted NYC Mayor Mamdani
Warren Squire
Even Chicago Tribune Questions Story of Citizen Who Says ICE Detained Her for Two Days
Brett T.
Democrat Operatives Now Very Concerned With Fiscal Responsibility
Gordon K

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Hypocrite Josh Shapiro Uses Squatter's Rights to Build Himself a Security Barrier on Neighbor's Property Eric V.
Advertisement