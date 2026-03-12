Hypocrisy Alert: Mamdani Turns City Hall Into Ramadan Central While Left Demands Christianity Keep Out

Leftists like Mayor Mamdani decry mixing 'government with religion' and are doing their level best to ensure there isn't a trace of Christianity in government. It seems Mayor Mamdani doesn't share that same conviction about his own religion, Islam. Yesterday, we told you about Mamdani inviting Mahmoud Khalil to the Governor's Mansion, and last night he apparently had a big iftar dinner with a whole crowd. Lots of HIS religion in Gracie Mansion is just fine

Advertisement

Breaking our iftaar fast with mayor Mamdani at city hall pic.twitter.com/s43jm83Oyw — Ariana Jasmine (@arianajasmine__) March 11, 2026

I thought leftists were all about the separation of church and state?



I mean it’s just wild to watch the ideology that’s spent the last 50 years waging a legal war to push Christianity out of every corner of public life to embrace official religious displays like this.



I’m… https://t.co/GOpszAu5LT — Councilwoman Vickie Paladino (@VickieforNYC) March 11, 2026

They just don't want Christianity in the public square. Their religion is just fine, though.

It was never about keeping religion out of politics.



It was about replacing Christianity with other religions. Leftism is a hatred and rejection of Christianity. https://t.co/YQ4yhp7rgX — Kangmin Lee | 이강민 (@kangminlee) March 12, 2026

Leftists will whine about “separation of church and state” and then do this lmao https://t.co/QtRKES8QWM — Evan 🏛️🪶🌹 (@Grand_Ole_Evan) March 11, 2026

Can we go just one day without the mayor talking about his religion??? & religious services do not belong at City Hall. https://t.co/o5eUt31JKd — katie wright (@katiewr31413491) March 11, 2026

He absolutely can't because he is only there to advance his religion. Period.

The anti Christian “muh separation of church and state” leftism has never been about what they proclaim.



They literally just hate white people and wanted to destroy white civilization (which is broadly Christian) with any stick they could find. https://t.co/QyyBSnX6uI — bumbadum (@bumbadum14) March 12, 2026

New York City Hall is not the venue for a religious ceremony @NYCMayor @ZohranKMamdani unless all faiths get equal time to celebrate their holidays.



Note: the rest of us need chairs. https://t.co/YfrIBKx0zQ — Leslie Young (@AkaLazarus) March 11, 2026

It's not very convenient for those women wearing skirts and dresses, for sure.

It remains hard to believe that this is the mayor of New York City. https://t.co/4uDOOCo4VX — Jordan Schachtel (@JordanSchachtel) March 11, 2026

I always thought Tehran was 100 years behind NYC. But now I’m learning that NYC is 50 years behind Tehran. https://t.co/vs1fzjNbn7 — Tahmineh Dehbozorgi (@DeTahmineh) March 11, 2026

New York City is going backward.

So the left is not fighting to keep Nativity scenes off the front steps of Town Hall anymore? https://t.co/uDVHayt4RK — James Morrow (@pwafork) March 12, 2026

Advertisement

Of course, they will.

If this was a Christian gathering every leftist you know would be botching about separation of Church and State https://t.co/LogBROZomq — Adir 𓉱 (@jewyorkstofmind) March 12, 2026

I thought Leftists were all about separation of church and state?

Or is it that they're only against certain religions while being fine with others being pushed? https://t.co/WlIxstcTrb — Leftism (@LeftismForU) March 12, 2026

They're fine when it's Islam. They just hate Christianity and Judaism.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.