Turncoat Kinzinger: No Respect for Troops Getting the Surf & Turf He Once Enjoyed—Just More Trump Hate

Adam Kinzinger used to be in the military. One might think he would feel some brotherhood with other service members and not attack them for having an occasional nice meal. One would be wrong. Like every other person with terminal Trump Derangement Syndrome, all he cares about is hating on Trump, no matter who else it hurts.

DOGE said it was cutting government waste.

So they gutted USAID — the agency that feeds starving people around the world.

Meanwhile the Pentagon spent millions on lobster, ribeye, and even a $98,000 piano. (link in reply) pic.twitter.com/AUgtVQmMkj — Adam Kinzinger (Slava Ukraini) 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@AdamKinzinger) March 11, 2026

The piano is for the USAF band, by the way. It's not in Pete Hegseth's living room or something.

A turncoat would say… https://t.co/wmTP0t42cb — Joey Jones (@Johnny_Joey) March 11, 2026

That's what he sounds like.

Food for soldiers. You’d prefer it went to fake Somali refugees ? https://t.co/Nhi0viltVm — Rob Schmitt (@SchmittNYC) March 11, 2026

Democrats want SNAP recipients and Somali fraudsters to have unfettered access to the money of hard-working Americans. Don't try and treat our soldiers though.

Adam Kinzinger comes out against surf & turf for the troops https://t.co/6hb4gsPEoB — Jerry Dunleavy IV 🇺🇸 (@JerryDunleavy) March 11, 2026

Clearly he has no respect for other service members.

You know better you pandering hack. Shame on you. https://t.co/8WjFqFjTrB — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) March 11, 2026

Of course he knows better. Surely, he had those special meals and knows how it can boost spirits. An honest broker would have explained that to the public and kept some self-respect.

No man traded more on past military service than Adam Kinzinger & he seems to be the only guy unaware of what 'surf & turf' meant. A contemptible gimp. https://t.co/5nQynot4er — Gray Connolly (@GrayConnolly) March 11, 2026

When it served him well, he was a 'proud' servicemember. Now, that it's cool to criticize the military, particularly as a Democrat, he has jumped on that bandwagon. He's just a total jerk.

It went to service men and women, the people you claim to have served with.



Go to hell. — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) March 11, 2026

He's not an honorable man.

Man who ate crab, steak and lobster when he was (allegedly) deployed objects to other service members getting crab, steak and lobster. — RCJParry (@rcjparry) March 11, 2026

It was good enough for him, but the people deployed today don't deserve any humanity, apparently.

Every Servicemember knows exactly what this meal means (so do their wives).



You are an idiot. pic.twitter.com/wdzANCyPCb — TheSaltyMom (@SaltyMommaC) March 11, 2026

I think giving a steak and lobster meal to US soldiers and sailors on their way to a long deployment in defense of us is worth it. Obviously you don’t see the value in their service and patriotism. — Brent D. Sadler (@brentdsadler) March 11, 2026

Every American should see that it's worth it. These people volunteer to serve our country. The least Americans owe them is basic human dignity and respect.

Too fkn funny..



Grok, is this something new or does our Military have a long history of doing the very same thing?



Set this little attention-seeking pussy straight.. 👇 pic.twitter.com/fWfxMrNxoX — Joe King💫 🇺🇸 (@str8outtawuhan) March 11, 2026

Kinzinger only cares about it when Trump is in charge.

