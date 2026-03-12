Turncoat Kinzinger: No Respect for Troops Getting the Surf & Turf He Once Enjoyed—Just More Trump Hate

Hypocrisy Alert: Mamdani Turns City Hall Into Ramadan Central While Left Demands Christian...
justmindy
justmindy | 8:00 AM on March 12, 2026
AP Photo/Paul Sancya

Adam Kinzinger used to be in the military. One might think he would feel some brotherhood with other service members and not attack them for having an occasional nice meal. One would be wrong. Like every other person with terminal Trump Derangement Syndrome, all he cares about is hating on Trump, no matter who else it hurts.

The piano is for the USAF band, by the way. It's not in Pete Hegseth's living room or something.

That's what he sounds like.

Democrats want SNAP recipients and Somali fraudsters to have unfettered access to the money of hard-working Americans. Don't try and treat our soldiers though. 

Clearly he has no respect for other service members. 

Of course he knows better. Surely, he had those special meals and knows how it can boost spirits. An honest broker would have explained that to the public and kept some self-respect. 

When it served him well, he was a 'proud' servicemember. Now, that it's cool to criticize the military, particularly as a Democrat, he has jumped on that bandwagon. He's just a total jerk. 

He's not an honorable man. 

It was good enough for him, but the people deployed today don't deserve any humanity, apparently. 

Every American should see that it's worth it. These people volunteer to serve our country. The least Americans owe them is basic human dignity and respect. 

Kinzinger only cares about it when Trump is in charge.

