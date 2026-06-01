REVOLTING: Megyn Kelly Didn't Just Let Her Mask Slip on Israel; She Pulled It Off and SHREDDED It (WATCH)

Megyn Kelly just went full mask-off on her Israel obsession, casually comparing the Jewish state to a cancerous tumor growing inside America - then had the gall to call America 'finding out' about our Israeli tumor a good thing.

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Seriously.

We get that she's trying to appeal to a new audience since she burned so many bridges with her old audience, but what the Hell?

What has happened to our Megyn Kelly? Who is this woman?

Megyn Kelly shamelessly likens “the whole problem with Israel” to “find[ing] out you have cancer” … but says “that’s the good news”because at least America now knows it has cancer. pic.twitter.com/J7jCdE7sjc — Ally (@AllyJKiss) May 30, 2026

Because nothing screams principled conservatism like diagnosing our greatest ally in the Middle East as a deadly disease that needs to be cut out.

Classic.

Oh, we're sure her newfound groyper fans loved hearing her call Israel 'cancer'; it's right up their alley.

The rest of X and the normal, sane world? Not so much:

No. Absolutely not.@megynkelly just compared "the Israel issue" to finding out you have cancer.



Cancer.



The Jewish people have spent centuries being described as a disease, a cancer on society. We know where that language leads because history happened.



This isn't criticism… — Erin Molan (@Erin_Molan) June 1, 2026

Post continues:

... of a government. It's something far uglier. I had to respond.

Kelly has officially lost her way.

And at this rate, she will never find her way back.

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