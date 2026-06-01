How DARE They?! Jill Biden Melts DOWN When NBC Finally Pushes Back on Her Post-Joe Biden-Debate Behavior

Full disclosure: writing about anything other than the bigoted, Nazi pervert running for the Senate in Maine feels like taking a social media shower, even if that story is covering horrible people like Jill Biden.

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Yeah, that's how disgusting and awful Graham Platner and his campaign team are.

Just lower than life.

Not to mention, it's fun watching NBC push Biden on her behavior AFTER Joe Biden's disastrous, campaign-ending debate in June 2024.

NBC's @CraigMelvin: "In the days and weeks after [the 2024 debate], you continued to insist that the President was fine. How do you square thinking that he may have had a stroke with what you were saying in the days and weeks after? How do you square those?"



Jill Biden: "Well,… pic.twitter.com/4RvIcBlfU2 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) June 1, 2026

Post continues:

... Craig, look at it from my point of view. So, I'm watching, just like everybody else was, scared to death, like, what is going on. He gets off the stage, I see, he appears to be okay. He says to me, Jill, I really, in other words, messed up, didn't I? And I said, yes, you did. And so, we get off -- and I know we're going into another event, or we have two more to do. And my mind is racing. What do I say to him? What do I say to him? I'm his wife. I've got to lift him up. So, we go to the next event, and I'm thinking saying, what do I say that will lift him up that is true? I want to say things that are true. So, I said, you answered every question. My mind was racing." Melvin: "That's a pretty low bar." Biden: "Well -- so, I had to sort of lift him up. I'm his wife. I'm not going to get out on the stage there and say, Joe, you really screwed that up. I mean -- and we have all of our supporters, you know, so that's who we are. I had to support him. I couldn't come out and -- I mean, really, publicly, say, Joe, you did a terrible job in a debate?"

Remember, she has also claimed she thought he was having a stroke during the debate.

C'mon, Craig, she's the real victim in all of this.

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Related:

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'WOKE OVERLOAD': Rashida Tlaib Says Women Having Periods Equals Economic Violence, and I Got NOTHIN'

Black Democrat SHREDS Jon Favreau for Defending Platner 'Cuz 'He's a White Man,' and We Are Here FOR IT

Dems Are Twisting Themselves Into DESPERATE Pretzels Defending Platner, HERE Are Some of the DUMBEST

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