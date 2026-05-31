Black Democrat SHREDS Jon Favreau for Defending Platner 'Cuz 'He's a White Man' and We Are Here FOR IT

Obama Bro Jon Favreau just delivered a masterclass in Democratic hypocrisy that should embarrass every self-proclaimed progressive in the country.

When pressed on Graham Platner, Favreau shrugged off the candidate’s admitted infidelity and the couple’s secret marriage counseling as no big deal. He told voters to look past it because 'other factors in the race' supposedly matter more.

Advertisement

I'd just say that if the reason you don't want to support a candidate is because he and his wife chose not to share that they went through marriage counseling to deal with infidelity, that's your choice. But I do think there are other factors in the race that will have more of a… — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) May 30, 2026

Translation: cheating on your wife while running for Senate is fine if the guy checks the right identity boxes and promises the right policies.

Suddenly, personal character is irrelevant.

Suddenly, it’s all about 'the issues.'

Democrat Rhonda Foxx is OVER IT ... with her own party:

This is why the Democratic Party is collapsing. It makes excuses for white, male candidates - no one else. He cheated - so? He has bigoted tattoos - so?



But that lady candidate laughs too weirdly. That Black candidate doesn't smile enough. F**k'em. https://t.co/SIDPdabwrg — Rhonda Elaine Foxx (@RhonnieF) May 30, 2026

*POPCORN*

Per her post, the double standard is grotesque. Democrats spent the last decade lecturing America about 'toxic masculinity,' 'accountability,' and how even a hint of past misconduct disqualifies someone from public life - unless, of course, that someone is one of their own.

Platner’s campaign has been a nonstop parade of red flags: resurfaced bigoted ink he kept for nearly two decades, public therapy sessions, and an awkward wife video that raised more questions than it answered.

Yet Favreau and his fellow travelers are out here carrying water, pretending none of it matters.

*POPCORN AGAIN*

============================================================

Related:

His FACE! LOL! WATCH Democrat Andy Kim Duck, Dodge, and DIVE During CNN Interview About Graham Platner

Dems Are Twisting Themselves Into DESPERATE Pretzels Defending Platner, HERE Are Some of the DUMBEST

What I Read About Platner's Wife AFTER She Defended Her Scumbag Husband Makes Me Feel So SAD for Her

Just INSANELY Creepy: GUESS Which Democrat Thought Posting His Texts With a 13-YEAR-OLD Was a Good Idea

HA! NO WAY? Forget Nazi Tat, Cheering Troops' Deaths & Sexting: THIS May Finally Get Dems to Boot Platner

============================================================