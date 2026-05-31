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Black Democrat SHREDS Jon Favreau for Defending Platner 'Cuz 'He's a White Man' and We Are Here FOR IT

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:45 AM on May 31, 2026
Twitchy/Meme

Obama Bro Jon Favreau just delivered a masterclass in Democratic hypocrisy that should embarrass every self-proclaimed progressive in the country.

When pressed on Graham Platner, Favreau shrugged off the candidate’s admitted infidelity and the couple’s secret marriage counseling as no big deal. He told voters to look past it because 'other factors in the race' supposedly matter more. 

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Translation: cheating on your wife while running for Senate is fine if the guy checks the right identity boxes and promises the right policies.

Suddenly, personal character is irrelevant. 

Suddenly, it’s all about 'the issues.'

Democrat Rhonda Foxx is OVER IT ... with her own party:

*POPCORN*

Per her post, the double standard is grotesque. Democrats spent the last decade lecturing America about 'toxic masculinity,' 'accountability,' and how even a hint of past misconduct disqualifies someone from public life - unless, of course, that someone is one of their own. 

Platner’s campaign has been a nonstop parade of red flags: resurfaced bigoted ink he kept for nearly two decades, public therapy sessions, and an awkward wife video that raised more questions than it answered. 

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Sam J.
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Yet Favreau and his fellow travelers are out here carrying water, pretending none of it matters.

*POPCORN AGAIN*

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Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY ANDY KIM GRAHAM PLATNER JAMES TALARICO

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Dems Are Twisting Themselves Into DESPERATE Pretzels Defending Platner, HERE Are Some of the DUMBEST Sam J.
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