Turns Out Robo-Talarico's 'Bot Problem Goes WAY Deeper Than Just 2 Clips' (Is There an Echo in Here?)

Democrat Senate candidate James Talarico would like everybody to know that non-Dems come to his rallies and whisper secrets into his ear.

No, seriously, that's what they do. Or at least that's what Talarico's script says, and he sticks to it like glue during every interview.

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Earlier we told you that Talarico was spotted on two news shows repeating the exact same line. Sen. Mike Lee called him the "Stepford Wife" of Democrat candidates.

Holy crap!



James Talarico is a Stepford Wife pic.twitter.com/S1koidqnfK — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) June 1, 2026

It's now looking like Talarico has decided to be like a leftist political version of a classic rock band by bringing nothing but the hits everywhere he goes.

Watch and listen:

Wow, the James Talarico bot problem goes WAY deeper than 2 clips



How many republicans are out there whispering in this guy's ear?? 😂 pic.twitter.com/ahDgBoP4ed — ATX data (@data_atx) June 1, 2026

Is there an echo in here? Simply amazing.

*****

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress and lefties like James Talarico must be sent packing.

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