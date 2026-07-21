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Flaming Hot Message: Scott Jennings Shuts Down CNN Dems Trying to Shift Blame for Fiery NYC ICE Attack

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 2:27 AM on July 21, 2026
Twitchy

A pro-illegal alien leftist set a fire outside an ICE facility in New York City on Monday. Later that night, Democrats on CNN were trying to shift the blame for the dangerous and fiery terrorist attack from their party’s violent foot soldier onto the person enforcing our nation’s immigration laws: President Donald Trump. Republican commentator Scott Jennings was having none of it.

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Here’s more. (WATCH)

Scott Jennings sends CNN panel spiraling with one sentence after a leftist is caught on tape trying to blow up an ICE facility.

Keith Boykin does what all Democrats do: blame Trump for their own mess.

Watch how hysterical he gets when Jennings points it out.

BOYKIN: "10 people have been killed by ICE since this year! ... That didn't happen under Biden..."

JENNINGS: "Let me make sure I understand. This deranged, anti-ICE leftist tries to blow up the federal office in New York today, and that's Donald Trump's fault. Joe Biden—"[Table erupts]

BOYKIN: "Nobody said that."

JENNINGS: "You just gave a long speech about it."

BOYKIN: "Never said that. You didn't listen to a word I said, did you? No one said that."

JENNINGS: "Joe Biden doesn't enforce immigration laws, and that's Donald Trump's fault. I'm trying to identify the end of the choose your own adventure book where it doesn't end with 'It’s Donald Trump's fault.'"

"The border is closed. Not a single new law was passed. The only difference is the feds are enforcing long-standing existing law. And you have Democrats now demonizing the people enforcing it. And you have people like this lunatic showing up trying to blow up the federal building."

BOYKIN: "Nobody's supporting this guy…"

Jennings was not going to let Democrat political commentator Keith Boykin blame Trump for violence carried out by his team. Here’s how it went down on CNN NewsNight. (WATCH)

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It’s amazing how America becomes safer when elected officials enforce our nation's laws.

It’s easy to see why this is so upsetting to Democrats. They usually only know one way to respond.

But that was not their only option, as CNN's Sara Sidner proved.

She didn’t let the blame game stop with Trump; she tried to pin the blaze on ICE. (READ)

When CNN’s Sara Sidner suggested the anti-ICE attack in New York City may have been a reaction to ICE’s actions, Scott Jennings ended the debate on the spot.

In less than 30 seconds, he exposed exactly how utterly absurd that entire premise is. 

SIDNER: “Is it possible that it is the actions of ICE that have people talking like this, not just getting messaging from the Democrats, but seeing what’s happening in their communities?”

JENNINGS: “So if you believe that a government agency is doing something that you don’t like, and your choices are; A, cast a vote, B, use your words or C, go set off an incendiary device at the federal building in New York City, and you pick C…”

“There is NO justification for this!”

“There’s no rationalization of it, and that’s patently ridiculous if that is what anybody’s going to argue tonight.”

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Jennings had to step in again to swat Sidner’s nonsense down. (WATCH)

It’s so exhausting watching Democrats feign outrage or offer excuses for the violence they most certainly approve of deep down. They want illegal aliens to stay in America at any cost.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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CNN DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP ICE ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

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