Flaming Hot Message: Scott Jennings Shuts Down CNN Dems Trying to Shift Blame for Fiery NYC ICE Attack

A pro-illegal alien leftist set a fire outside an ICE facility in New York City on Monday. Later that night, Democrats on CNN were trying to shift the blame for the dangerous and fiery terrorist attack from their party’s violent foot soldier onto the person enforcing our nation’s immigration laws: President Donald Trump. Republican commentator Scott Jennings was having none of it.

Here’s more. (WATCH)

Scott Jennings sends CNN panel spiraling with one sentence after a leftist is caught on tape trying to blow up an ICE facility.

Keith Boykin does what all Democrats do: blame Trump for their own mess.

Watch how hysterical he gets when Jennings points it out.

BOYKIN: "10 people have been killed by ICE since this year! ... That didn't happen under Biden..."

JENNINGS: "Let me make sure I understand. This deranged, anti-ICE leftist tries to blow up the federal office in New York today, and that's Donald Trump's fault. Joe Biden—"[Table erupts]

BOYKIN: "Nobody said that."

JENNINGS: "You just gave a long speech about it."

BOYKIN: "Never said that. You didn't listen to a word I said, did you? No one said that."

JENNINGS: "Joe Biden doesn't enforce immigration laws, and that's Donald Trump's fault. I'm trying to identify the end of the choose your own adventure book where it doesn't end with 'It’s Donald Trump's fault.'"

"The border is closed. Not a single new law was passed. The only difference is the feds are enforcing long-standing existing law. And you have Democrats now demonizing the people enforcing it. And you have people like this lunatic showing up trying to blow up the federal building."

BOYKIN: "Nobody's supporting this guy…"