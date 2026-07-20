NBC News Calls Terrorist Attack on Federal Plaza in New York a Display of 'Fireworks'



We knew they were going to do it. We did not have a single doubt in our minds.

When an anti-ICE leftist lunatic tried to blow up the ICE Field Office in New York City this morning, it was only a matter of time before we started seeing 'fiery but mostly peaceful' headlines from the dead legacy media.

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Just once, it would be nice if they surprised us and acted like journalists instead of leftist activists.

But no such luck from NBC News.

Terrorist tries to blow up ICE HQ in NYC



NBC: pic.twitter.com/AJONlf7eK9 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) July 20, 2026

Oh, look. It was just some rowdy teens setting off fireworks. Right, NBC?

Except that there were already videos on X of the suspect attacking the building.

Does this look like 'setting off fireworks' to anyone?

You can CLEARLY see him attempt an arson attack by POURING GASOLINE AND LIGHTING IT ON FIRE...



This is obviously a terrorist attack.



You cannot hate the media enough!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/BEpJRuJJEE — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) July 20, 2026

Sadly, NBC News was not the only outlet that covered itself in shame today.

Even though Bari Weiss is trying to make CBS credible again, this was how they covered the attack.

Fiery but mostly peaceful pic.twitter.com/TqUvloz0gV — mark (@rhapsodyboard) July 20, 2026

These outlets will try to defend themselves by claiming—accurately—that the suspect's incendiary devices did indeed contain fireworks.

But it's all about the framing. No sane journalist can look at this video and pass it off as 'setting off fireworks'.

This is how you know a Leftist committed the terrorism.



Mainstream media calls it “fireworks” instead of an attempted bombing.



Just like when Trump was shot in Butler and they called it “popping sounds”. https://t.co/CfVyEZM1II — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) July 20, 2026

We also know that the suspect, who is in custody, was a leftist because at least one media outlet—from California—decided to report honestly about the incident.

#BREAKING: A man with a history of anti-ICE activity set off an "incendiary device" outside a Manhattan federal building that houses an immigration court, authorities said. The suspect had an incendiary device, a pellet gun and a sign reading "ICE Off Our Streets," FBI Assistant… pic.twitter.com/5ecPSJ8q31 — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) July 20, 2026

NBC has corrected the headline in its online article (with no apology for the previous headline, of course), but they are still trying to avoid honest reporting, only calling the suspect a 'possible' anti-ICE activist.

I was trying to figure out what happened..

NBC... 🙄 https://t.co/vLCYo7SXlF — MouseOnShrooms🇺🇸 (@MouseOnShrooms) July 20, 2026

We're only surprised NBC didn't initially say this was merely an America 250 celebration.

They hate President Trump for calling them that.

But they never stop to consider that he was RIGHT to call them that.

They'll likely submit this story and their coverage of the incident for a Pulitzer.

“Fireworks” - giving off the same vibes they tried with “loud noises heard” in Butler — GermanJP (@GermanJP916) July 20, 2026

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Or when they repeatedly claim that 'an SUV drove into a crowd of people.'

Apparently, all by itself.

@FCC @BrendanCarrFCC enough of this. @NBCNews needs to have their license pulled. When is it enough? When do people finally end the lies? https://t.co/za1EVbMVdP — Barbara (@bumblebugz41) July 20, 2026

At the very least, they should be kicked out of the White House Press Room ... again.

The suspect, who was apprehended after an incendiary device was deployed outside 26 Federal Plaza in NYC today, looks exactly as you would expect! pic.twitter.com/C1F1gmjLGd — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) July 20, 2026

We're sure NBC News can't wait to label the suspect, Andrew Arrabaca, a 'white Hispanic.'

Wow...even after consistently being called out for exactly this, here we r AGAIN 🤦‍♀️ https://t.co/x9o45MPIWL — Christina (@Christi19277505) July 20, 2026

They don't care.

They will continue to try to push false narratives, regardless of their credibility being in the sewer.

Notice they don't try to abolish ICE via the legislative process of the democracy they claim to love.



No, they use purely fascist tactics. As any good American 'anti' fascists does. — Daddio (@MusingDave) July 20, 2026

Of course. This is what Democrats and the leftist media want. This is what they inspire and encourage their street thugs to do, as White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller so forcefully and accurately pointed out last week.

STEPHEN MILLER: "Left-wing terrorism always ends in bloodshed, misery, and suffering. It only can travel in one direction. There is no point at which the left-wing terrorist is satisfied with his gains." pic.twitter.com/7kvbDiHQ32 — Department of State (@StateDept) July 16, 2026

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But people like New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani will pretend that he is outraged at today's attack, when everyone knows that he wants to defund the police ... by any means necessary.

And corrupt media outlets like NBC News will play right along with him.





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