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NBC News Calls Terrorist Attack on Federal Plaza in New York a Display of 'Fireworks'

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 4:00 PM on July 20, 2026
Meme


We knew they were going to do it. We did not have a single doubt in our minds.

When an anti-ICE leftist lunatic tried to blow up the ICE Field Office in New York City this morning, it was only a matter of time before we started seeing 'fiery but mostly peaceful' headlines from the dead legacy media. 

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Just once, it would be nice if they surprised us and acted like journalists instead of leftist activists

But no such luck from NBC News. 

Oh, look. It was just some rowdy teens setting off fireworks. Right, NBC?  

Except that there were already videos on X of the suspect attacking the building. 

Does this look like 'setting off fireworks' to anyone?

Sadly, NBC News was not the only outlet that covered itself in shame today. 

Even though Bari Weiss is trying to make CBS credible again, this was how they covered the attack. 

These outlets will try to defend themselves by claiming—accurately—that the suspect's incendiary devices did indeed contain fireworks. 

But it's all about the framing. No sane journalist can look at this video and pass it off as 'setting off fireworks'. 

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We also know that the suspect, who is in custody, was a leftist because at least one media outlet—from California—decided to report honestly about the incident. 

NBC has corrected the headline in its online article (with no apology for the previous headline, of course), but they are still trying to avoid honest reporting, only calling the suspect a 'possible' anti-ICE activist. 

We're only surprised NBC didn't initially say this was merely an America 250 celebration. 

They hate President Trump for calling them that. 

But they never stop to consider that he was RIGHT to call them that. 

They'll likely submit this story and their coverage of the incident for a Pulitzer. 

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Or when they repeatedly claim that 'an SUV drove into a crowd of people.' 

Apparently, all by itself. 

At the very least, they should be kicked out of the White House Press Room ... again. 

We're sure NBC News can't wait to label the suspect, Andrew Arrabaca, a 'white Hispanic.' 

They don't care. 

They will continue to try to push false narratives, regardless of their credibility being in the sewer. 

Of course. This is what Democrats and the leftist media want. This is what they inspire and encourage their street thugs to do, as White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller so forcefully and accurately pointed out last week. 

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But people like New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani will pretend that he is outraged at today's attack, when everyone knows that he wants to defund the police ... by any means necessary.

And corrupt media outlets like NBC News will play right along with him. 

============================================

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Tags:

DOMESTIC TERRORISM ICE LIBERAL MEDIA MEDIA BIAS NEW YORK ZOHRAN MAMDANI

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