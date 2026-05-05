Katie Miller Confronts Biased Abby Phillip — HuffPost’s S.V. Dáte: 'Her Husband IS a White Nationalist'

Katie Miller bravely called out Abby Phillip for never pushing back on her 'guests' when they call Stephen Miller a 'white supremacist'.

Stephen Miller's wife Katie directly calls out Abby Phillip to her face,



"You had Jennifer Welch on your show and you've never pushed back as she called my husband a white nationalist." pic.twitter.com/fZk3pbxQo3 — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) May 4, 2026

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This is what the White House correspondent for HuffPo had to say about the exchange. Surely, he is providing unbiased coverage to their readers and stuff. Then, they wonder why the public has no faith in the Media.

Her husband IS a white nationalist. https://t.co/2fMFfUEfjm — S.V. Dáte (@svdate) May 5, 2026

Her husband IS a Ashkenazi jew https://t.co/pYFseeJ0ZV — White_SnuffleupagusΩ† (@White_Snuffles) May 5, 2026

To be fair, that will make the Left hate him MORE.

LOL. Small brain capacity folks use words like racist, nationalist, and white. https://t.co/vXq127iAQ4 — Rufus Xavier Sarsaparilla (@Rocwing55) May 5, 2026

He’s not — Wade Miller (@WadeMiller) May 5, 2026

No, if he were he'd be getting paychecks from the SPLC... pic.twitter.com/eFdkJ5Xm6b — Tired of the willfully ignorant.. (@kemicalkid19) May 5, 2026

Like those on the Left.

Stephen Miller is Jewish. Not many Jewish white nationalists. — Lauren Chen (@TheLaurenChen) May 5, 2026

Stephen Miller is an Ashkenazic Jew. How does it make sense that he's a white supremacist? You progressive losers make no sense. — Toby Petzold 🇺🇸 (@TobyPetzold) May 5, 2026

Branded “white nationalist”because he’s anti open borders and wants to deport criminals. — Golden State Shift (@SquintAuthority) May 5, 2026

Sounds like he is just 'Pro-America'.

So the Jew is a white nationalist now, do you guys even think about what you say before you say it or you just make up things now? — Chris (@Chris27085982) May 5, 2026

They just say stupid things.

The left is destroying our country by calling regular border enforcement white nationalism. Like spoiled children, they have abused the concepts employed by any successful country in order to satisfy their juvenile emotions and pursue their reckless and short-sighted agenda. — PricklyPearPickles (@prickly_pickles) May 5, 2026

They want to destroy America. That part is quite clear.

Is everyone who believes in securing the border a white nationalist? — Gerard (@gerardthelawyer) May 5, 2026

Of course not, but the Left will paint them as such so they become monsters in the eyes of mentally ill people. Then, they'll encourage these same people to come kill them. Look at what could have happened at the WHCD had the assassin not been so feckless. It's one time America got really lucky the Left has such beta men who can't run without tripping.

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This HuffPost correspondent would never personally commit violence against GOP officials. He has too much to lose—his career, his lifestyle, and his seat at the right dinner parties on the left. Instead, he’ll keep labeling Stephen Miller a 'white supremacist' online, repeating it relentlessly until some unstable person loses touch with reality and decides to do the dirty work for him. It's what Commies do.

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