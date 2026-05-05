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Katie Miller Confronts Biased Abby Phillip — HuffPost’s S.V. Dáte: 'Her Husband IS a White Nationalist'

justmindy
justmindy | 3:35 PM on May 05, 2026
AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell

Katie Miller bravely called out Abby Phillip for never pushing back on her 'guests' when they call Stephen Miller a 'white supremacist'. 

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This is what the White House correspondent for HuffPo had to say about the exchange. Surely, he is providing unbiased coverage to their readers and stuff. Then, they wonder why the public has no faith in the Media.

To be fair, that will make the Left hate him MORE.

Like those on the Left.

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Sounds like he is just 'Pro-America'. 

They just say stupid things.

They want to destroy America. That part is quite clear. 

Of course not, but the Left will paint them as such so they become monsters in the eyes of mentally ill people. Then, they'll encourage these same people to come kill them. Look at what could have happened at the WHCD had the assassin not been so feckless. It's one time America got really lucky the Left has such beta men who can't run without tripping. 

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This HuffPost correspondent would never personally commit violence against GOP officials. He has too much to lose—his career, his lifestyle, and his seat at the right dinner parties on the left. Instead, he’ll keep labeling Stephen Miller a 'white supremacist' online, repeating it relentlessly until some unstable person loses touch with reality and decides to do the dirty work for him. It's what Commies do.

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ABBY PHILLIP CONSERVATISM MEDIA BIAS STEPHEN MILLER WHITE HOUSE

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