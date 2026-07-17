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Socialists and the City: Cynthia Nixon Scores a Sweet NY Gig After Staying at a Holiday Inn Express

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 8:30 PM on July 17, 2026
AP Photo/Jason DeCrow


Recently, we reported on the miraculous tale of Christine Marinoni, who managed to land a $200,000-a-year job as the chief of mass engagement (whatever that is) in New York's Department of Education. 

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How did she get the job? 

Oh, did we forget to mention that she is married to actress, far-left nutjob, and trans activist Cynthia Nixon, who—purely by coincidence, we're sure—had held a huge fundraiser for Zohran Mamdani before he was elected mayor?

Well, it turns out that the perks of being a Communist toadie didn't end there. As Jonathan Turley noted today, Nixon herself has also found a new job she's eminently qualified for: picking nominees for the New York Supreme Court

Nixon, by the way, is not a lawyer, but she played one on TV. She may have even spent a night or two at a Holiday Inn Express (before becoming uber-rich, obviously). 

Wow. Imagine that. 

Again, we're sure this is all just a coincidence. Nixon must have some qualifications for this post that we don't know about. Like that time she had a small role in The Pelican Brief, which was also about a Supreme Court, albeit a different one. 

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Believe it or not, it gets even worse. 

According to one New York official, reported by The New York Post, state law REQUIRES that two of the members of the commission Nixon was appointed to not be lawyers. 

And before anyone thinks that this is just a figurehead appointment with no actual power, New York's Constitution also requires that the governor ONLY select judges from a list approved by the commission. 

State Senate Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Anthony Palumbo called the appointment a confirmation that New York's judiciary is entirely political. 

That, and really, really dumb. (OK, we said that, not him.)

As we often repeat, never claim that the Left has gone too low. 

They will view it as a challenge to go even lower.

That guy probably hasn't destroyed his children by transing them the way that Nixon has. 

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Speaking of doctors ...

Don't give Noah Wyle any ideas. 

After all, it was only two months ago that he was touting his 'medical expertise' to Senators like Chris Murphy and Bernie Sanders. 

Kathy Hochul would probably LOVE to name him Surgeon General. Because his politics are all that matter to her. 

After all, according to the ladies at The View, Jill Biden should have been America's last surgeon general. 

HA! 

Actually, he'd be an improvement over some of the 'educators' New York has turned out, like Jamaal Bowman. 

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We wish we could choose not to watch that, but we're seeing it played out in real life in New York. 

LOL. 

We're just surprised that The New York Times or CNN haven't hired Sarah Jessica Parker as their chief White House correspondent yet. 

The idea that Nixon was picked because she played a lawyer on a TV show is pretty scary. 

But the truth is far more horrifying. She didn't get the job because of that. She was named to this commission precisely because she can be counted on to select only the most far-left, anti-American, and partisan judges possible. 

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Sadly, it is not April 1, and this is not a joke. 

If you thought Ketanji Brown Jackson was a disgrace, just wait until Miranda Hobbes starts naming judges to New York's Supreme Court. 

============================================

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