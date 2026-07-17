Socialists and the City: Cynthia Nixon Scores a Sweet NY Gig After Staying at a Holiday Inn Express



Recently, we reported on the miraculous tale of Christine Marinoni, who managed to land a $200,000-a-year job as the chief of mass engagement (whatever that is) in New York's Department of Education.

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How did she get the job?

Oh, did we forget to mention that she is married to actress, far-left nutjob, and trans activist Cynthia Nixon, who—purely by coincidence, we're sure—had held a huge fundraiser for Zohran Mamdani before he was elected mayor?

Well, it turns out that the perks of being a Communist toadie didn't end there. As Jonathan Turley noted today, Nixon herself has also found a new job she's eminently qualified for: picking nominees for the New York Supreme Court.

Nixon, by the way, is not a lawyer, but she played one on TV. She may have even spent a night or two at a Holiday Inn Express (before becoming uber-rich, obviously).

The New York legal system continues to make a parody of itself. Cynthia Nixon, who played a lawyer on HBO’s Sex and the City, has been appointed by New York Chief Judge Rowan Wilson to screen and recommend candidates to serve on the state of New York’s highest court. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) July 17, 2026

Wow. Imagine that.

Again, we're sure this is all just a coincidence. Nixon must have some qualifications for this post that we don't know about. Like that time she had a small role in The Pelican Brief, which was also about a Supreme Court, albeit a different one.

Miranda from Sex and the City is now helping pick New York’s actual Supreme Court judges. She played a lawyer on TV. That’s the entire qualification. Somewhere a real attorney who passed the bar is furious. https://t.co/QOVUPMBXVK — Jewels Jones ® (@JewelsJonesLive) July 17, 2026

Believe it or not, it gets even worse.

According to one New York official, reported by The New York Post, state law REQUIRES that two of the members of the commission Nixon was appointed to not be lawyers.

And before anyone thinks that this is just a figurehead appointment with no actual power, New York's Constitution also requires that the governor ONLY select judges from a list approved by the commission.

What could possibly go wrong? @CynthiaNixon is mentally impaired. — Quaran-Tina (@superbucks2050) July 17, 2026

State Senate Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Anthony Palumbo called the appointment a confirmation that New York's judiciary is entirely political.

That, and really, really dumb. (OK, we said that, not him.)

GP Sweet baby Jesus in the manger, what fresh Hell is this? https://t.co/lB9DTAFTI0 — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) July 17, 2026

As we often repeat, never claim that the Left has gone too low.

They will view it as a challenge to go even lower.

What’s the matter they couldn’t find this guy? pic.twitter.com/qqmdNJj4Hq — Mars (@Mars01722137923) July 17, 2026

That guy probably hasn't destroyed his children by transing them the way that Nixon has.

Why do I think of the old commercial “I’m not a doctor, I just play one on TV…” pic.twitter.com/2kgd90XAeZ — Robin N (@Petirrojo57) July 17, 2026

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Speaking of doctors ...

New York’s new Surgeon General… pic.twitter.com/9HbFYLNffq — Guillermo Forjador (@cabrataquilla) July 17, 2026

Don't give Noah Wyle any ideas.

After all, it was only two months ago that he was touting his 'medical expertise' to Senators like Chris Murphy and Bernie Sanders.

Noah Wyle stopped by my office this week and we talked about how for profit medicine is putting money ahead of patients and workers - and how we need to do more to support health care workers when they see corners being cut and want to speak up. pic.twitter.com/0it8KeW771 — Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) May 22, 2026

Kathy Hochul would probably LOVE to name him Surgeon General. Because his politics are all that matter to her.

After all, according to the ladies at The View, Jill Biden should have been America's last surgeon general.

Gabe Kaplan for school board https://t.co/WFDJBRfXLl — optigrabsales (@optigrabsales) July 17, 2026

HA!

Actually, he'd be an improvement over some of the 'educators' New York has turned out, like Jamaal Bowman.

Every lawyer in NYS should be insulted. https://t.co/hEQenTetNO — Gary Greenberg (@GAGreenberg) July 17, 2026

The left just continues to parody everything that was once good and decent. https://t.co/fMZnjTqokY — Charles X Proxy™ (@Charlemagne0814) July 17, 2026

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Time for a new show, "Socialists and the City." — AAE (@AAC0519) July 17, 2026

We wish we could choose not to watch that, but we're seeing it played out in real life in New York.

What?



Are you saying an English major at Barnard who never practiced actual law (and didn't even really pretend to do it on a TV show, either) isn't qualified to pick judges?



HOW DARE YOU, SIR? https://t.co/IhfBNacp8F — RBe (@RBPundit) July 17, 2026

LOL.

We're just surprised that The New York Times or CNN haven't hired Sarah Jessica Parker as their chief White House correspondent yet.

If you aren't an angry lesbian, you need not apply. The TV lawyer will throw your application in the trash, and probably dox you. https://t.co/zSiERq0t38 — Brassnutts (@Brassnutts58) July 17, 2026

The idea that Nixon was picked because she played a lawyer on a TV show is pretty scary.

But the truth is far more horrifying. She didn't get the job because of that. She was named to this commission precisely because she can be counted on to select only the most far-left, anti-American, and partisan judges possible.

New York is a joke. https://t.co/ynbvXvIETs — Earl Cooley (@EarlCooley96661) July 17, 2026

Is it April 1st?

You can't make this 💩 up! https://t.co/o2KXuNJGuD — Terri D Collins 🇺🇸 ⚾️ (@TerriDelCo) July 17, 2026

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Sadly, it is not April 1, and this is not a joke.

If you thought Ketanji Brown Jackson was a disgrace, just wait until Miranda Hobbes starts naming judges to New York's Supreme Court.





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