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Seven Years of Lies and B.S.: Gov. Whitmer's Social Media Guru Gets MOCKED Trying to Take a Victory Lap

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 4:00 PM on July 14, 2026
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When it comes to the absolute WORST social media accounts of politicians, it's difficult to top Gavin Newsom, both his personal account and the insanely cringeworthy 'Governor Newsom Press Office' account. Both get routinely bodied on X (and often Community Noted) for lies, factual errors, and just plain pathetic posts that make everyone want to cringe. 

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But let's not discount the awful tweets from Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer. Remember the blasphemous Doritos incident? Or when she posted a video of herself reading her own autobiography (and throwing a bottle of Mountain Dew in the trash for some bizarre reason)? 

We remember. 

It turns out that, much like Izzy Gardon and Newsom, for the past seven years, Whitmer has had her own Gen Z cringemaster writing and posting her tweets (as well as content on other platforms). That person is Julia Pickett. Last night, on her last day working for the governor, she tried to pat herself on the back for seven years on the job. 

It didn't go the way she hoped. 

Pickett published a dozen reply posts to this valediction, and we won't embed them all here, but there are a couple that stand out, and not in a good way. 

She talked about the 'risks' she took, and how they paid off. 

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We have no idea what the 'Shorty' and 'Webby' awards are, but we do know that calling a governor 'Lil Gretch' should make a person hang their head in shame—if they were capable of shame. 

Yes, who needs to sign laws that help Michiganders when you can score an appearance at the NFL Draft and post 'thirst traps' online?

'Not everything worked.' Well, that's an understatement for the record books. 

Many more ideas should have 'stayed in the drafts.'

If there's anything more facepalm-worthy than the nickname 'Lil Gretch,' it is the nickname 'Big Gretch.'

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If the past seven years were Whitmer 'showing up as herself,' she should have shown up as someone else. 

Needless to say, the comments did not go the way Pickett hoped they would. 

Pickett probably made a good salary over those seven years. 

And the only cost was her immortal soul.

LOL.  

We would feel bad for those who can't make bank by mocking Whitmer on X or TikTok anymore. But take heart, influencers! We know that Pickett's replacement will likely be as awful as she was. 

It sure does. 

Whitmer's 'fednapping' and her constant posts about it were just one of her many lowlights that Pickett crafted. 

Tell us again how that was just a case of religious conservatives 'misunderstanding the joke.'

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Coven. LOL. 

That tracks. 

We sure miss those posts about Whitmer closing off garden stores and refusing to let people grow their own vegetables during COVID, all while she and her team (presumably including Pickett) were jetting off to Florida.

Roads? Where Whitmer is going, she won't need ... roads. 

Now, THAT'S a Whitmer social media post that would get millions of views! 

It's not completely visible in this picture, but Pickett indeed has a septum piercing, to the surprise of absolutely no one. 

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HA! 

That would be a perfect fit. 

Of all the replies dragging Whitmer and her former social media honcho, however, this one below deserves to be framed and put into a museum. 

... Idk morally, history will cast a stench on anyone near Whitmer’s catastrophes including her abysmal senior nursing home policy that killed more seniors per capita than even New York did (based on adjustments for population), the MED fraud laundering scheme, Neo-socialist policies, censorship, election fraud, arresting restaurant owners and old man barbers, infrastructure decay despite promises to fix it, raising taxes and fees to fix the roads and not actually fix any roads, line 5 nonsense that created shortages and increased home heating fuel prices for UP residents……oh and the weird lesbian Dom-Doritos fetish video mocking Catholics.

OOF! 

That's gonna' leave a mark. Sadly for Michigan, so will Whitmer's tenure as governor. 

But hey. At least Pickett was able to turn Whitmer into a barely mid-tier influencer on TikTok by posting some of the cringiest content east of Sacramento. 

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So, she's got that going for her (on her way out the door). Which is not at all nice. 

============================================

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