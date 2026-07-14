Seven Years of Lies and B.S.: Gov. Whitmer's Social Media Guru Gets MOCKED Trying to Take a Victory Lap



When it comes to the absolute WORST social media accounts of politicians, it's difficult to top Gavin Newsom, both his personal account and the insanely cringeworthy 'Governor Newsom Press Office' account. Both get routinely bodied on X (and often Community Noted) for lies, factual errors, and just plain pathetic posts that make everyone want to cringe.

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But let's not discount the awful tweets from Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer. Remember the blasphemous Doritos incident? Or when she posted a video of herself reading her own autobiography (and throwing a bottle of Mountain Dew in the trash for some bizarre reason)?

We remember.

It turns out that, much like Izzy Gardon and Newsom, for the past seven years, Whitmer has had her own Gen Z cringemaster writing and posting her tweets (as well as content on other platforms). That person is Julia Pickett. Last night, on her last day working for the governor, she tried to pat herself on the back for seven years on the job.

It didn't go the way she hoped.

After seven years of writing for someone else’s account, writing this post for myself feels oddly difficult. This week is my last week with the Executive Office of the Governor, and I keep coming back to the fact that I don’t think there was ever a normal day in this job. pic.twitter.com/Crl3yygzYY — JULIⱯ 🖤 (@GuliaPickett) July 13, 2026

Pickett published a dozen reply posts to this valediction, and we won't embed them all here, but there are a couple that stand out, and not in a good way.

She talked about the 'risks' she took, and how they paid off.

And sometimes those risks turn into things none of us could have predicted.



I watched Lil Gretch go from my ridiculous idea to a Shorty and Webby award winning campaign, built our TikTok from zero to nearly 377k followers, — JULIⱯ 🖤 (@GuliaPickett) July 13, 2026

We have no idea what the 'Shorty' and 'Webby' awards are, but we do know that calling a governor 'Lil Gretch' should make a person hang their head in shame—if they were capable of shame.

got Buffs in the Governors hands (with help!) within an hour from idea to minutes before she took the stage for the NFL Draft, made a Gordie Howe International Bridge thirst trap that pulled in over 4 million views, — JULIⱯ 🖤 (@GuliaPickett) July 13, 2026

Yes, who needs to sign laws that help Michiganders when you can score an appearance at the NFL Draft and post 'thirst traps' online?

Not everything worked. Plenty of ideas stayed in the drafts but that's part of creating anything. You have to be willing to try and stay curious long enough to chase the right idea through conversations, rewrites, and people willing to challenge each other until something clicks. — JULIⱯ 🖤 (@GuliaPickett) July 13, 2026

'Not everything worked.' Well, that's an understatement for the record books.

Many more ideas should have 'stayed in the drafts.'

And last but certainly not least, Big Gretch, thank you for trusting me with this work. None of it would have worked without your willingness to show up as yourself, both online and off. I’ll always be grateful for the chance to help bring your voice to life online. — JULIⱯ 🖤 (@GuliaPickett) July 13, 2026

If there's anything more facepalm-worthy than the nickname 'Lil Gretch,' it is the nickname 'Big Gretch.'

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If the past seven years were Whitmer 'showing up as herself,' she should have shown up as someone else.

Needless to say, the comments did not go the way Pickett hoped they would.

Seven years of lies and bulls*** for a sleazy politician who uses our tax dollars to vacation while raising our taxes. What a s*** job. — Fred 🇺🇸 (@fredrick_d31586) July 14, 2026

Pickett probably made a good salary over those seven years.

And the only cost was her immortal soul.

Oh, so you’ve been the tone deaf social media genius behind her that I’ve made thousands off of on my Tiktok content criticizing? Sorry to see you go. — Kelly Raffoul (@kellyannhatcher) July 14, 2026

LOL.

We would feel bad for those who can't make bank by mocking Whitmer on X or TikTok anymore. But take heart, influencers! We know that Pickett's replacement will likely be as awful as she was.

This explains a LOT. 🤡 https://t.co/vOEwsre2xJ — 𝓐𝓵𝓵𝓮𝓷 𝓡𝓪𝔂 (@2CynicAl65) July 14, 2026

It sure does.

Tell us how the fake kidnapping went. https://t.co/Ic4sAgku9a — Derek Richards (@comednDRichards) July 14, 2026

Whitmer's 'fednapping' and her constant posts about it were just one of her many lowlights that Pickett crafted.

You did this crap? Total failure btw and disgusting. pic.twitter.com/PKikirNIOd — Wendy Cutcher (@cutch417) July 14, 2026

Tell us again how that was just a case of religious conservatives 'misunderstanding the joke.'

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So you were the one in charge of the horrible dorito meme? How disgraceful. You should be ashamed of yoursel. I bet your coven was proud of you though — Lainey (@Lainey85825102) July 14, 2026

Coven. LOL.

That tracks.

Did you write about all those erroneous edicts during Covid? Shame on you — Holly Wilson (@Hollywi81) July 14, 2026

We sure miss those posts about Whitmer closing off garden stores and refusing to let people grow their own vegetables during COVID, all while she and her team (presumably including Pickett) were jetting off to Florida.

Gross - your content and the wicked witch. How many posts glorifying the “right” to murder babies? How many about fixing the damn roads? The ratio on every single post is impressive if you are highlighting your ability to create cringe content. Well done servant. — Kim Young (@KimYoun60431565) July 14, 2026

Roads? Where Whitmer is going, she won't need ... roads.

I certainly wouldn’t be bragging. 😂 Ole Gretch is on her way out as soon as we can drag her there kicking and screaming. — Tired AF (@SickOfThis50547) July 14, 2026

Now, THAT'S a Whitmer social media post that would get millions of views!

Septum ring theory confirmed https://t.co/6pms8Lnzz9 — Truth Dispenser (@DispenserTruth) July 14, 2026

It's not completely visible in this picture, but Pickett indeed has a septum piercing, to the surprise of absolutely no one.

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Got a live one if you’re looking for a new gig 😬 pic.twitter.com/a3drkF4qKo — Anna Hoffman (@shoesonplease) July 14, 2026

HA!

That would be a perfect fit.

Of all the replies dragging Whitmer and her former social media honcho, however, this one below deserves to be framed and put into a museum.

So basically you were Josephine Goebbels for a Socialist failed Governor that needed your hand inside her puppet to create a character, not a Governor.



She lacked substance and was unlikable and you put lipstick on that pig.



Professionally it worked so great job for you.… — XgonnaGiveIt2ya (@hinge000) July 14, 2026

... Idk morally, history will cast a stench on anyone near Whitmer’s catastrophes including her abysmal senior nursing home policy that killed more seniors per capita than even New York did (based on adjustments for population), the MED fraud laundering scheme, Neo-socialist policies, censorship, election fraud, arresting restaurant owners and old man barbers, infrastructure decay despite promises to fix it, raising taxes and fees to fix the roads and not actually fix any roads, line 5 nonsense that created shortages and increased home heating fuel prices for UP residents……oh and the weird lesbian Dom-Doritos fetish video mocking Catholics.

OOF!

That's gonna' leave a mark. Sadly for Michigan, so will Whitmer's tenure as governor.

But hey. At least Pickett was able to turn Whitmer into a barely mid-tier influencer on TikTok by posting some of the cringiest content east of Sacramento.

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So, she's got that going for her (on her way out the door). Which is not at all nice.





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