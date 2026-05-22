Justine Bateman RIPS Gov. Newsom's 'Press Office' a New You-Know-What Over Call to Boycott Chevron



If you live in California, particularly under Governor Gavin Newsom, first of all, our condolences. Secondly, you are certainly no stranger to exorbitant prices at the gas pump.

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For years, particularly when Joe Biden's administration hiked up gas prices from his runaway inflation, the cost to fill up a tank in California has always been much higher than the rest of the country.

This, of course, is because of the state's usurious tax on gasoline, currently more than $1.00 per gallon.

It's insane and indefensible. Newsom and other Democrats are climate cultists, though, and they use this punishing tax to try to force people to ditch their cars.

Don't tell that to Newsom's 'Press Account' staff, however. Yesterday, Itchy ... err, we mean 'Izzy' Gardon said that the only reason gas prices are high in California is the Iran war. He went even further, though, calling for residents to boycott Chevron over the holiday weekend.

Californians, if you’re hitting the road this holiday weekend, be sure to AVOID Chevron.



Pro tip: unbranded gas comes from the same refineries, storage tanks, and pipelines, and it meets the same state standards to keep your engine running clean, even if it doesn’t have a fancy… pic.twitter.com/FMTnNHE0Bn — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) May 21, 2026

... fancy name like ‘Techron.’



Big Oil is already making billions off Trump’s Iran War; don’t let them rip you off even more by overpaying for the brand name.

While it is true that you can save money by buying gas at a place like Costco (that is, until Newsom forces them out of the state like so many other businesses that have fled), neither Chevron nor Iran is the reason why Californians have to take out a second mortgage to fill up a tank.

This morning, Justine Bateman had had enough of this gaslighting and, even worse, the audacity of a sitting governor using one of his social media accounts to call for a boycott of a business within his state.

In a STRAIGHT FIRE tweet, she called out Newsom and Gardon for the disgraceful post.

This is unconscionable.

The Governor of CA, an elected official meant to serve the constituents of this state, both individuals and their companies, is urging us to AVOID a company here. Incredibly unethical and disqualifying.

No doubt a spiteful response to @Chevron informing… https://t.co/2JftdlRcmC — Justine Bateman (@JustineBateman) May 22, 2026

... the CA citizens that the reason our gas is always outrageously expensive is because of the CA gas tax.

That is a FACT caused by the CA Gov.

I will be intentionally buying gas at Chevron this week in LA.

Unethical. Disqualifying. And totally on-brand for Newsom.

Bateman is also correct that the call for a boycott is pure spite from Newsom's team after Chevron recently, and accurately, called out Newsom for California's high prices as well as the governor's desire to hike the gas tax even further.

The Energy Edit: Proposed plan could add $1.21/gal to California gas prices. https://t.co/sHK824vl2m pic.twitter.com/qrH1LJSN7i — Chevron (@Chevron) March 20, 2026

Chevron has these up at their stations. Stick it to Newscum buy Chevron! pic.twitter.com/N3xvgIoJTO — KDugan1850🇺🇸 (@KDugan1850) May 22, 2026

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He's a little b**** butthurt about this pic.twitter.com/sZnuPtdRKh — Patriot Broker 🇺🇲 MAGA (@PatriotBroker) May 22, 2026

Oooh. Now we know why Newsom is so bitter at Chevron.

Hes like a woman scorned https://t.co/WyS4d7eKmg — Ed (@EDinCali) May 22, 2026

We don't want to insult scorned women like that.

Newsom is more like a toddler in the mall, throwing a tantrum because his mom said she won't buy him an expensive toy.

Fill up at Chevron if you can!!



They have the guts to call out Gavin Newsome for his bad policies that cost

California residents more at the pump.



🇺🇸 https://t.co/LjEL4SEY6y — Kenni's Mom (@kenni_smom) May 22, 2026

You don't have to love Chevron, but any clear-thinking person will understand that only one of the two parties here is being truthful.

And it ain't Newsom.

Same president, different Governor . . . pic.twitter.com/64V1Q2XvNn — Matt Sheffield (@Matt_Sheffield_) May 22, 2026

We're not huge fans of Katie Hobbs either. But at least the gas taxes in her state are not astronomical.

This is true, Newsom (and his ilk) often engage in atrocious unethical behavior. The problem is, there is no one putting them in check so they continue to violate the American People daily with laws that violate the constitution. https://t.co/1likIk153s — Gabby (@CaliforniaGabby) May 22, 2026

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Bateman sure did call him out and put him in check for his atrocious and unethical behavior.

Steve Hilton and Spencer Pratt need to do the same.

@JustineBateman would you really expect any more from Mr Newsom? A coddled man-child who has such little scruples he would have sex with his best friend’s wife…. you are what you do https://t.co/tkfQLKkxpf — Pete Hann (@HummerMX_Pete) May 22, 2026

OUCH.

Tough, but fair.

Every move he makes he hurts us. https://t.co/d6M5YI0Jje — Erika (@erikamohandie) May 22, 2026

As this writer asked in a recent article, are you furious and fed up yet, California?

I don't feel anyone who keeps up with politics is surprised. Newscum is a sociopath, among other things. Chevron told us the truth and as usual the snake Newscum is trying to divert the truth. He blames everyone for all of his mistakes, never once being accountable. @CAgovernor… — Deb 🇺🇸 (@dbdeby25) May 22, 2026

We're not chemists or gasoline experts, but according to Google, it appears that Newsom and Gardon may also be lying about both types of gas being 'the same.'

Your Gov is lying to you … again. pic.twitter.com/KciBiGl3Ll — Seamus 🇮🇪 (@Seamus067) May 22, 2026

Buy more unbranded gas, Californians, so your car can deteriorate more quickly!

That would align with Newsom's goals to eliminate gas cars altogether.

It will be fun to see how large the sales at Chevron stations in CA will be by the end of this holiday weekend.

The unintended consequence of Gov Newsom's social media post will be good business for Chevron. His social media people are as bright as he is. — Ms Weedy (@WeedyMs) May 22, 2026

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If it's like any of the other tweets from Newsom, Gardon, and the 'Press Office,' it is bound to be a gigantic backfire ... and a great holiday weekend for Chevron.





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