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Justine Bateman RIPS Gov. Newsom's 'Press Office' a New You-Know-What Over Call to Boycott Chevron

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 12:00 PM on May 22, 2026
AP Photo/Chris Pizzello


If you live in California, particularly under Governor Gavin Newsom, first of all, our condolences. Secondly, you are certainly no stranger to exorbitant prices at the gas pump. 

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For years, particularly when Joe Biden's administration hiked up gas prices from his runaway inflation, the cost to fill up a tank in California has always been much higher than the rest of the country. 

This, of course, is because of the state's usurious tax on gasoline, currently more than $1.00 per gallon. 

It's insane and indefensible. Newsom and other Democrats are climate cultists, though, and they use this punishing tax to try to force people to ditch their cars.

Don't tell that to Newsom's 'Press Account' staff, however. Yesterday, Itchy ... err, we mean 'Izzy' Gardon said that the only reason gas prices are high in California is the Iran war. He went even further, though, calling for residents to boycott Chevron over the holiday weekend. 

... fancy name like ‘Techron.’  

Big Oil is already making billions off Trump’s Iran War; don’t let them rip you off even more by overpaying for the brand name.

While it is true that you can save money by buying gas at a place like Costco (that is, until Newsom forces them out of the state like so many other businesses that have fled), neither Chevron nor Iran is the reason why Californians have to take out a second mortgage to fill up a tank. 

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This morning, Justine Bateman had had enough of this gaslighting and, even worse, the audacity of a sitting governor using one of his social media accounts to call for a boycott of a business within his state. 

In a STRAIGHT FIRE tweet, she called out Newsom and Gardon for the disgraceful post

... the CA citizens that the reason our gas is always outrageously expensive is because of the CA gas tax. 
That is a FACT caused by the CA Gov. 
I will be intentionally buying gas at Chevron this week in LA.

Unethical. Disqualifying. And totally on-brand for Newsom. 

Bateman is also correct that the call for a boycott is pure spite from Newsom's team after Chevron recently, and accurately, called out Newsom for California's high prices as well as the governor's desire to hike the gas tax even further. 

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Oooh. Now we know why Newsom is so bitter at Chevron.

We don't want to insult scorned women like that.

Newsom is more like a toddler in the mall, throwing a tantrum because his mom said she won't buy him an expensive toy.

You don't have to love Chevron, but any clear-thinking person will understand that only one of the two parties here is being truthful. 

And it ain't Newsom. 

We're not huge fans of Katie Hobbs either. But at least the gas taxes in her state are not astronomical. 

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Bateman sure did call him out and put him in check for his atrocious and unethical behavior. 

Steve Hilton and Spencer Pratt need to do the same.

OUCH. 

Tough, but fair. 

As this writer asked in a recent article, are you furious and fed up yet, California? 

We're not chemists or gasoline experts, but according to Google, it appears that Newsom and Gardon may also be lying about both types of gas being 'the same.'

Buy more unbranded gas, Californians, so your car can deteriorate more quickly!

That would align with Newsom's goals to eliminate gas cars altogether. 

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If it's like any of the other tweets from Newsom, Gardon, and the 'Press Office,' it is bound to be a gigantic backfire ... and a great holiday weekend for Chevron. 

============================================

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