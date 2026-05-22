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Box Office Kryptonite: Supergirl Actress Sets Her Heat Vision on Film Critic Christian Dads With Kids

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 9:59 AM on May 22, 2026
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Another Hollywood actor is confusing ‘targeting the audience’ with ‘target audience.’ Supergirl star Milly Alcock recently dismissed the online criticism that’s been rising for her upcoming summer superhero movie. The DC Comics-based film has reportedly not fared well with test audiences. Those who have seen the trailer complain about the characterization of Supergirl, who is portrayed as a brash, alcohol-drinking, party girl with a bad attitude. Alcock says her worst critics are ‘Dad of four, Christian’ accounts.

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This Supergirl has focused her heat vision on the very moviegoers the film needs to soar at the box office. (READ)

That’s really super, Supergirl!

From the New York Post article:

In a new interview with Variety, Alcock discussed the backlash surrounding her rise to the lead role in DC Studios’ upcoming “Supergirl” movie and said she has learned to tune out online outrage as scrutiny around blockbuster franchises intensifies.

“But I mean, whose opinion do you really care about?” Alcock said. “If you’re p—ing the right kind of people off, you’re doing OK.”

The actress suggested much of the hostility directed toward her comes from faceless social media users reacting emotionally online.

“And it’s from a lot of people whose profiles have no photo, who are burner accounts,” Alcock said. “Or someone’s name and then ‘Dad of four, Christian,’ which is hilarious to me.”

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Brie Larson faced fan backlash for her flat portrayal of the title character in Marvel Studios’ Captain Marvel and advocating for the elevation of ‘diverse’ movie critics during her press tour for the 2019 film.

That backlash was nothing compared to the recent Snow White remake and its Trump-hating star, Rachel Zegler.

Alcock’s comments are already ticking off Trump voters (aka movie ticket buyers) online, who tend to be churchgoers with multiple children.

Commenters say her opinion is box office Kryptonite.

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DC Studios CEO James Gunn needs a solid hit after the lackluster box office performance of his 2025 Superman film.

Posters say casting Alcock to fill Supergirl’s red boots already started the film on the wrong foot. That was before she even opened her mouth and went on the attack.

Longtime DC Comics fans and even casual fans have expectations of how the character should look and behave. Many say this isn’t it.

Commenters say these mouthy actors need to be locked up in a Fortress of Solitude of sorts, leading up to their films' openings.

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It doesn’t take a ‘Brainiac’ to see that’s a good idea.

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CHRISTIANITY DONALD TRUMP ENTERTAINMENT HOLLYWOOD MOVIES

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