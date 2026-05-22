Box Office Kryptonite: Supergirl Actress Sets Her Heat Vision on Film Critic Christian Dads With Kids

Another Hollywood actor is confusing ‘targeting the audience’ with ‘target audience.’ Supergirl star Milly Alcock recently dismissed the online criticism that’s been rising for her upcoming summer superhero movie. The DC Comics-based film has reportedly not fared well with test audiences. Those who have seen the trailer complain about the characterization of Supergirl, who is portrayed as a brash, alcohol-drinking, party girl with a bad attitude. Alcock says her worst critics are ‘Dad of four, Christian’ accounts.

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This Supergirl has focused her heat vision on the very moviegoers the film needs to soar at the box office. (READ)

‘Supergirl’ actress mocks critics, says a lot of them are Christian dads https://t.co/Tn6BugveHr pic.twitter.com/rjqBWtrbhl — New York Post (@nypost) May 22, 2026

That’s really super, Supergirl!

From the New York Post article:

In a new interview with Variety, Alcock discussed the backlash surrounding her rise to the lead role in DC Studios’ upcoming “Supergirl” movie and said she has learned to tune out online outrage as scrutiny around blockbuster franchises intensifies. “But I mean, whose opinion do you really care about?” Alcock said. “If you’re p—ing the right kind of people off, you’re doing OK.” The actress suggested much of the hostility directed toward her comes from faceless social media users reacting emotionally online. “And it’s from a lot of people whose profiles have no photo, who are burner accounts,” Alcock said. “Or someone’s name and then ‘Dad of four, Christian,’ which is hilarious to me.”

What is this with young actresses trying to destroy their vehicle to A list status and future opportunities? — Don (@BagmanCFO) May 22, 2026

Don't Brie Larson yourself, it is a fate worse than death — Media Poisoned (@MediaPoisoned) May 22, 2026

Brie Larson faced fan backlash for her flat portrayal of the title character in Marvel Studios’ Captain Marvel and advocating for the elevation of ‘diverse’ movie critics during her press tour for the 2019 film.

That backlash was nothing compared to the recent Snow White remake and its Trump-hating star, Rachel Zegler.

This is the Snow White movie all over again. She better hope the writers made an unbelievable movie for her, and her performance is borderline Oscar level or her words will tank this movie. — Jumper42 (@jumper42) May 22, 2026

pic.twitter.com/tciu1AHdFd — Jamie the Western Separatist PhD (@jam_ie6622) May 22, 2026

Alcock’s comments are already ticking off Trump voters (aka movie ticket buyers) online, who tend to be churchgoers with multiple children.

Commenters say her opinion is box office Kryptonite.

Well, I wasn’t going to pay to see it in the theater. Now I’m not going to bother renting it when it streams 2-3 weeks later. — Ed Hansberry (@ehansalytics) May 22, 2026

Hey @warnerbros just in case you are wondering why christian dads aren't taking their kids to watch the movie, this is the reason right here. — Starship Alves 🚀 (@StarshipAlves) May 22, 2026

pissing off Christian Dads of Four is a famously good marketing strategy — jim scott (bully,merchant of fear,peddler of lies) (@realdirkg) May 22, 2026

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DC Studios CEO James Gunn needs a solid hit after the lackluster box office performance of his 2025 Superman film.

Posters say casting Alcock to fill Supergirl’s red boots already started the film on the wrong foot. That was before she even opened her mouth and went on the attack.

Supergirl??? More like Superboy with long hair and an ugly Mug 🤮 — IndieFilmsForEveryone (@thehecknews) May 22, 2026

Looks like the Feral Kid from "Road Warrior" grown up — Hube (@ColossusRhodey) May 22, 2026

This is what I see 🥴 pic.twitter.com/oAf0jSkRTW — Avni (@FawkOffAhole) May 22, 2026

Nah, I'm an atheist that likes metal, so I'm wondering why they cast Supergirl as someone who looks like the lead singer of Overkill pic.twitter.com/kkBRkLakmP — TYPE O NEGATIVE (@LOCAL_GRAVEYARD) May 22, 2026

What makes this even more sad they actually had a beautiful line up of actresses who tried to audition for this role but they picked her 💀 like McKenna grace and the other girl who voiced kara in the modem animated dc films — dcmarvelfan6 (@gothicdimension) May 22, 2026

Longtime DC Comics fans and even casual fans have expectations of how the character should look and behave. Many say this isn’t it.

Commenters say these mouthy actors need to be locked up in a Fortress of Solitude of sorts, leading up to their films' openings.

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If I invested a ton of money into a film I would tell my stars to try and sell the film, not try and convince half the audience to not like her and not support the film. Weird strategy… — Adam the Beard Guy (@nerdadampunx) May 22, 2026

At some point these big movie studios are going to start adding contract clauses for these types of public statements that do way more harm than good — Michael Fray Salters (@CGainz954) May 22, 2026

It doesn’t take a ‘Brainiac’ to see that’s a good idea.

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