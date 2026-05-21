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Foolhardy Flashback: Stephen Colbert’s Late-Night Exit Is Here, Check Out His 2020 TDS Freakout (WATCH)

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 10:45 PM on May 21, 2026
John Paul Filo/CBS via AP

Stephen Colbert’s late-night Democrat Party therapy show is finally coming to an end. ‘Journalists’ and their fellow Democrats are paying their respects to one of their most-cherished cheerleaders against the imagined fascism of President Donald Trump. Colbert has been a nightly case study in Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS) as his reaction to Joe Biden's presidential election win over Trump in 2020 shows.

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Check out this fanatical flashback courtesy of Twitchy favorite, MAZE. (WATCH)

It’s scary how much Trump has broken so many Democrats.

Of course, ‘journalists’ are celebrating Colbert as some sort of cultural hero. (READ)

CNN's @brianstelter: "[Colbert] became a voice of the Trump resistance, first during Trump's first term, now again in Trump 2.0, politics became an inescapable part of the show. 

"But The Late Show was about so much more than politics, & I think the viewers who are mourning the end of the show today, they're going to miss Colbert, the human, you know, he was ministerial in nature, a comforting presence at the end of the night. And yes, he was an outspoken Trump critic, but he was so much more than that."

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Here’s CNN’s Brian Stelter pretending that Colbert was more than just a Trump-obsessed clown. (WATCH)

The only reason they’re celebrating him to such an outlandish degree is because of his opposition to Trump and service to the Democrat Party.

Colbert is indistinguishable from his fellow late-nighters: same Democrats, different networks.

Oh, barf!

Commenters miss the days when late-night hosts knew how to entertain and stay mum on politics.

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To sane people he’s a national embarrassment, but to Democrats he’s a hero. Colbert’s last show airs Thursday night.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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BRIAN STELTER CNN DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP ENTERTAINMENT JOE BIDEN

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