Foolhardy Flashback: Stephen Colbert’s Late-Night Exit Is Here, Check Out His 2020 TDS Freakout (WATCH)

Stephen Colbert’s late-night Democrat Party therapy show is finally coming to an end. ‘Journalists’ and their fellow Democrats are paying their respects to one of their most-cherished cheerleaders against the imagined fascism of President Donald Trump. Colbert has been a nightly case study in Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS) as his reaction to Joe Biden's presidential election win over Trump in 2020 shows.

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Check out this fanatical flashback courtesy of Twitchy favorite, MAZE. (WATCH)

This is how Stephen Colbert reacted after Biden was declared the winner in 2020.



So much vitriol. This is not comedy or entertainment, it's mental illness. pic.twitter.com/RE1WRNLwPf — MAZE (@mazemoore) May 21, 2026

I could only make it about 15 seconds. Textbook cringe. pic.twitter.com/lrcNampMIO — Shawn Clay (@ShawnClayOH) May 21, 2026

This video will be studied for years to come - as psychologists eventually come to identify Trump Derangement Syndrome as a certified mental disorder. — Billy Lee (@ApexAlphaTrader) May 21, 2026

It’s scary how much Trump has broken so many Democrats.

Of course, ‘journalists’ are celebrating Colbert as some sort of cultural hero. (READ)

CNN's @brianstelter: "[Colbert] became a voice of the Trump resistance, first during Trump's first term, now again in Trump 2.0, politics became an inescapable part of the show. "But The Late Show was about so much more than politics, & I think the viewers who are mourning the end of the show today, they're going to miss Colbert, the human, you know, he was ministerial in nature, a comforting presence at the end of the night. And yes, he was an outspoken Trump critic, but he was so much more than that."

Here’s CNN’s Brian Stelter pretending that Colbert was more than just a Trump-obsessed clown. (WATCH)

CNN's @brianstelter: "[Colbert] became a voice of the Trump resistance, first during Trump's first term, now again in Trump 2.0, politics became an inescapable part of the show.



"But The Late Show was about so much more than politics, & I think the viewers who are mourning the… pic.twitter.com/2J2pCbiNuE — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 21, 2026

The only reason they’re celebrating him to such an outlandish degree is because of his opposition to Trump and service to the Democrat Party.

Colbert is indistinguishable from his fellow late-nighters: same Democrats, different networks.

“There’s some good in this world, Mr. Frodo… and it’s worth fighting for.” pic.twitter.com/yy6Kbxz2kz — Jimmy Fallon (@jimmyfallon) May 21, 2026

Oh, barf!

Commenters miss the days when late-night hosts knew how to entertain and stay mum on politics.

I don’t recall ever seeing Johnny Carson doing that. Do you? — Independent Tom 🇺🇸 (@yepindependent) May 21, 2026

Aside from Carson not being insane, he surely recognized that alienating half the country was not good business. — MAZE (@mazemoore) May 21, 2026

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Yep. Colbert should’ve followed his lead on that. Because now he’s gone and nobody outside of the Democrat party will remember his name. But, we all remember Carson decades later. Because he didn’t alienate anyone. — Independent Tom 🇺🇸 (@yepindependent) May 21, 2026

CARSON WAS FUNNY AND A NATIONAL TREASURE. COLBERT IS UNFUNNY AND A NATIONAL EMBARRASSMENT...... — JaredFile (@JaredFile) May 21, 2026

To sane people he’s a national embarrassment, but to Democrats he’s a hero. Colbert’s last show airs Thursday night.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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