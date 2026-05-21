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Dem Insists Trump Didn’t Win Those Swing States, Blames Elon Musk and Malware

Brett T. | 10:00 PM on May 21, 2026
Meme

We don't normally report on random people like Elizabeth ("Democrat, liberal, software engineer") unless their posts are just outrageous or go viral. This one's racked up more than 8,000 likes. That's a lot of likes for someone who alleges that Donald Trump brought on Elon Musk to slip malware into the vote tabulators to change the electoral outcome of those seven swing states. This reminds us of way back in 2016, when Green Party candidate Jill Stein alleged that Russians sneaked into polling places with floppy disks and reprogrammed the voting machines for Trump.

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The post continues:

… malware on the tabulators that changed the outcome of the votes.

TRUMP DID NOT WIN THOSE SWING STATES.

We've been assured that election denial is about the worst offense you can be guilty of.

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Or as CBS News' Major Garrett said in his book, "the 2020 election was the greatest success of American democracy in history." But then Musk slipped some malware into the tabulators, says the self-described software engineer.

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Imagine your conspiracy theory relying on the integrity of Jack Smith.

***

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DONALD TRUMP ELON MUSK

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