Dem Insists Trump Didn’t Win Those Swing States, Blames Elon Musk and Malware

We don't normally report on random people like Elizabeth ("Democrat, liberal, software engineer") unless their posts are just outrageous or go viral. This one's racked up more than 8,000 likes. That's a lot of likes for someone who alleges that Donald Trump brought on Elon Musk to slip malware into the vote tabulators to change the electoral outcome of those seven swing states. This reminds us of way back in 2016, when Green Party candidate Jill Stein alleged that Russians sneaked into polling places with floppy disks and reprogrammed the voting machines for Trump.

Advertisement

Never forget Jack Smith held more than enough evidence to convict him for the Capitol insurrection and the illegal retention of classified documents.



Trump knew he would face prison time because he had ZERO chance of beating Harris. He solicited the help of Musk to facilitate… pic.twitter.com/BftUNbexfu — Elizabeth (@alluringmedia) May 21, 2026

The post continues:

… malware on the tabulators that changed the outcome of the votes. TRUMP DID NOT WIN THOSE SWING STATES.

We've been assured that election denial is about the worst offense you can be guilty of.

😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 — 🇺🇸 MAGA Michelle S 🇺🇸 (@MAGAMichelleS69) May 21, 2026

No, he didn’t. He couldn’t even make it through a court case, much less get a conviction. — CaptFligh (@CaptFligh) May 21, 2026

No. No he didn't. — Tom Cole (@tom_pureheart) May 21, 2026

I can't believe you deranged liberal lunatics still believe this completely debunked garbage. Commie filth Smith is being PROSECUTED for lying, dummy. — Shaun B. McGarry (@ShaunBMcGarry) May 21, 2026

Democrats in 2020: "elections are safe and secure"



Democrats in 2024: "Trump stole the election"



You can't make this shit up! — Nunya Bizness (@OriginalToriar) May 21, 2026

Or as CBS News' Major Garrett said in his book, "the 2020 election was the greatest success of American democracy in history." But then Musk slipped some malware into the tabulators, says the self-described software engineer.

Watching the left turn into the party of conspiracies is a wild thing to watch — Robert Sixkiller (@bob6kallday) May 21, 2026

It is fascinating to read this type of post. The cult propaganda has certainly disabled your rational faculties. Feels so good to hate Trump, yeah. No further thinking required.



I doubt you'll ever escape the 'Truman Show' that you currently inhabit. Kind of funny in a sad way. — RainyOnMonday (@RainyOnMonday) May 21, 2026

Never forget Jack Smith was illegally appointed to that position. — DeadRabbit43 (@DeadRabbit43) May 21, 2026

Jack Smith had zero that’s why they didn’t prosecute the case. And let’s see if Jack Smith ends up in a cell that’ll be something to behold. — DerekJMiller (@DerekJMiller2) May 21, 2026

Never forget.



This post has no receipts to back up anything said. Total conspiracy. No facts.



People are literally falling for anything anti Trump. — Magadonian (@RGeorgeBarnes) May 21, 2026

Now who’s the election denier. Jack Smith had nothing and Kamala Harris was the worst possible candidate you could have picked to run against Trump. — David Wilkins (@djwilkins75) May 21, 2026

Advertisement

Put your proof on the table, show it for all to see. Don’t hide behind generalizations and smear people just because you hate them.



If there was evidence, for sure the Democrats would have leaked it when they were in power. — V3 (@vncribb3) May 21, 2026

Please seek help. Seriously. — JustVal (@NoLiesNoExcuses) May 21, 2026

Imagine your conspiracy theory relying on the integrity of Jack Smith.

***

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.