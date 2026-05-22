Islamic Jihad? 'Never Heard of It' – Tucker Carlson's Bizarre 180 Sparks Conservative Fury

Islamic Jihad? Tucker Carlson has never heard of it.

Tucker Carlson LAUGHS at "Islamic jihad" saying "whatever that is?!"



As he mocks the people"concerned about Islamic jihad, Hamas and Hezbollah" who voted against Thomas Massie. pic.twitter.com/B0mvxf24VH — Nathan Livingstone (MilkBarTV) (@TheMilkBarTV) May 21, 2026

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Apparently, Tucker has never heard of 9/11, for example.

Perhaps Tucker has had a traumatic brain injury since 2006 because back then, he knew what it was.

Ayatollah Tucker goes on an extended defense of “Islamic jihad.”



Satire is no longer possible. https://t.co/t9YG5pdfPD — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 21, 2026

Listen, Tucker Carlson has a home in Boca Grande. That place is gorgeous. Truly heaven on Earth. It's also very expensive to live there. Apparently, someone is giving Tucker a boatload of money to debase himself like this. Allegedly, of course.

“Whatever that is.”



For the last 20+ years he’s known exactly what it is. Railed against it even.



So either he had a stroke or he’s being paid to do a 180.



There are literally no other explanations. https://t.co/gDk6yjWMoW — The Drunk Republican (@DrunkRepub) May 22, 2026

Or he converted to Islam. Who knows? Maybe he wanted multiple wives or something?

You’re going to lose every single meaningful primary in the Republican Party if you align with this message. https://t.co/twqmdcIae8 — Steve Deace (@SteveDeaceShow) May 22, 2026

Pretty sure not a single Ed Gallrein ad mentioned Hamas or Hezbollah.



You know what it did mention though? Thomas Massie voting against the OBBB.



Tucker is a delusional nut case man https://t.co/hfW9ORGyGt — planakin (@_Apollosol) May 21, 2026

It's almost like the voters elected President Trump and Republicans expect other elected Republican lawmakers to support his agenda. What a concept.

I really, really dislike Tucker Carlson now. He has revealed himself to be a little boy, of the worst kind of character. He’s passive aggressive, snarky, vindictive, and he cosplays as a country boy from Maine. Just not a good person. https://t.co/0rYKDVYDZ5 — P.T. Ward (@HTWardish) May 21, 2026

You all realize he’s completely captured by Islamists, right?



Surely, no one is still confused on that point. https://t.co/yjw3F6cyJt — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) May 22, 2026

Eyes have to be open at this point.

Tucker will find some excuse.

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At this point, I'm convinced Tucker is doing an impression of @amiKozak's impression of him. https://t.co/61Or2DERHb — Nathan Livingstone (MilkBarTV) (@TheMilkBarTV) May 21, 2026

Now, that guy is funny. Tucker is just pathetic.

Tucker Carlson isn’t Muslim, but he is an Islamic supremacist. https://t.co/FAgJ3FQ27t — Max 📟 (@MaxNordau) May 21, 2026

He just loves their money. Allegedly, of course.

Ok… I don’t really watch podcasts and haven’t payed attention to this guy since Fox News. But when did he become the 11th hijacker? https://t.co/N4Ebx1VXw7 — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) May 22, 2026

That's a great question.

Editor’s Note: Hollywood, academia, and liberal elites are out of touch with the average American.

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