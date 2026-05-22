Islamic Jihad? 'Never Heard of It' – Tucker Carlson's Bizarre 180 Sparks Conservative Fury

Islamic Jihad? Tucker Carlson has never heard of it.
Tucker Carlson LAUGHS at "Islamic jihad" saying "whatever that is?!"— Nathan Livingstone (MilkBarTV) (@TheMilkBarTV) May 21, 2026
As he mocks the people"concerned about Islamic jihad, Hamas and Hezbollah" who voted against Thomas Massie. pic.twitter.com/B0mvxf24VH
Apparently, Tucker has never heard of 9/11, for example.
May 21, 2026
Perhaps Tucker has had a traumatic brain injury since 2006 because back then, he knew what it was.
Ayatollah Tucker goes on an extended defense of “Islamic jihad.”— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 21, 2026
Satire is no longer possible. https://t.co/t9YG5pdfPD
Listen, Tucker Carlson has a home in Boca Grande. That place is gorgeous. Truly heaven on Earth. It's also very expensive to live there. Apparently, someone is giving Tucker a boatload of money to debase himself like this. Allegedly, of course.
“Whatever that is.”— The Drunk Republican (@DrunkRepub) May 22, 2026
For the last 20+ years he’s known exactly what it is. Railed against it even.
So either he had a stroke or he’s being paid to do a 180.
There are literally no other explanations. https://t.co/gDk6yjWMoW
Or he converted to Islam. Who knows? Maybe he wanted multiple wives or something?
You’re going to lose every single meaningful primary in the Republican Party if you align with this message. https://t.co/twqmdcIae8— Steve Deace (@SteveDeaceShow) May 22, 2026
Recommended
Pretty sure not a single Ed Gallrein ad mentioned Hamas or Hezbollah.— planakin (@_Apollosol) May 21, 2026
You know what it did mention though? Thomas Massie voting against the OBBB.
Tucker is a delusional nut case man https://t.co/hfW9ORGyGt
It's almost like the voters elected President Trump and Republicans expect other elected Republican lawmakers to support his agenda. What a concept.
I really, really dislike Tucker Carlson now. He has revealed himself to be a little boy, of the worst kind of character. He’s passive aggressive, snarky, vindictive, and he cosplays as a country boy from Maine. Just not a good person. https://t.co/0rYKDVYDZ5— P.T. Ward (@HTWardish) May 21, 2026
You all realize he’s completely captured by Islamists, right?— Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) May 22, 2026
Surely, no one is still confused on that point. https://t.co/yjw3F6cyJt
Eyes have to be open at this point.
“WhAtEvEr ThAt iS” https://t.co/yjw3F6cyJt pic.twitter.com/IrlTrABd9d— Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) May 22, 2026
Tucker will find some excuse.
What is... Islamic Jihad? https://t.co/JXgmSGCtPp— James Lindsay, anti-Communist (@ConceptualJames) May 21, 2026
At this point, I'm convinced Tucker is doing an impression of @amiKozak's impression of him. https://t.co/61Or2DERHb— Nathan Livingstone (MilkBarTV) (@TheMilkBarTV) May 21, 2026
Now, that guy is funny. Tucker is just pathetic.
Tucker Carlson isn’t Muslim, but he is an Islamic supremacist. https://t.co/FAgJ3FQ27t— Max 📟 (@MaxNordau) May 21, 2026
He just loves their money. Allegedly, of course.
Ok… I don’t really watch podcasts and haven’t payed attention to this guy since Fox News. But when did he become the 11th hijacker? https://t.co/N4Ebx1VXw7— EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) May 22, 2026
That's a great question.
Editor’s Note: Hollywood, academia, and liberal elites are out of touch with the average American.
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