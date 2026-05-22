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Islamic Jihad? 'Never Heard of It' – Tucker Carlson's Bizarre 180 Sparks Conservative Fury

justmindy
justmindy | 10:25 AM on May 22, 2026
AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Islamic Jihad? Tucker Carlson has never heard of it.

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Apparently, Tucker has never heard of 9/11, for example.

Perhaps Tucker has had a traumatic brain injury since 2006 because back then, he knew what it was.

Listen, Tucker Carlson has a home in Boca Grande. That place is gorgeous. Truly heaven on Earth. It's also very expensive to live there. Apparently, someone is giving Tucker a boatload of money to debase himself like this. Allegedly, of course.

Or he converted to Islam. Who knows? Maybe he wanted multiple wives or something?

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It's almost like the voters elected President Trump and Republicans expect other elected Republican lawmakers to support his agenda. What a concept.

Eyes have to be open at this point.

Tucker will find some excuse.

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Now, that guy is funny. Tucker is just pathetic.

He just loves their money. Allegedly, of course.

That's a great question.

Editor’s Note: Hollywood, academia, and liberal elites are out of touch with the average American.

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HAMAS ISLAM ISLAMIC TERRORISM TERRORISM TUCKER CARLSON

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