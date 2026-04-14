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Karol Markowicz Cuts Through the Nonsense: Tucker’s Islam Defense Is Just Repackaged Anti-Israel Animus

justmindy
justmindy | 6:30 PM on April 14, 2026
AP Photo/Jon Cherry

Karol Markowicz has a quick explainer on Tucker Carlson's bizarre defense of Islam earlier today. 

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It's actually quite easy. If it's a way to attack Israel or the Jewish people, Tucker Carlson is all in lately. 

Way too many such cases these days.

Many, many Christians believe the Bible when it says the Jewish people will be brought 'Home' to Israel in the End Times. Apparently, Tucker believes to a segment that does not embrace that take. 

That's also a possibility.

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It's been a sad decline to witness.

It's disgusting behavior. 

He's very much not putting America First.

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ANTISEMITISM BIBLE ISLAM ISRAEL TUCKER CARLSON

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