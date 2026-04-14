Karol Markowicz Cuts Through the Nonsense: Tucker’s Islam Defense Is Just Repackaged Anti-Israel Animus

Karol Markowicz has a quick explainer on Tucker Carlson's bizarre defense of Islam earlier today.

A lot of people confused about Tucker’s deranged Muslims love Jesus tweet would be a lot less confused if they remember this maxim. pic.twitter.com/2KVXqm5Iya — Karol Markowicz (@karol) April 14, 2026

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It's actually quite easy. If it's a way to attack Israel or the Jewish people, Tucker Carlson is all in lately.

It’s as simple as “the enemy of my enemy is my friend.”



From Tucker’s interviews with Holocaust revisionists to his property in Qatar to his tweet that Muslims love Jesus, it all goes back to the Jews. https://t.co/NAny1O611t — Jackie Chea ⚖️ (@Fair_and_Biased) April 14, 2026

Many such cases these days! — Bridget Phetasy (@BridgetPhetasy) April 14, 2026

Way too many such cases these days.

@TuckerCarlson is a true Pauline Christian believer



The return of Jews to Zion, is an existential threat to Christian belief/theology.



Jews were supposed to be a 'witness people' living in degradation as testimony to the fate of a cursed people who had 'rejected Christ.'



Paul… — Daniel Karbowitz (@Dkarbowitz) April 14, 2026

Many, many Christians believe the Bible when it says the Jewish people will be brought 'Home' to Israel in the End Times. Apparently, Tucker believes to a segment that does not embrace that take.

And every issue is just masquerading as the first issue . . ."Healthcare is awful in this country . . . cause of The Joos who also sent a demon to attack me in my bedroom" — nero (@n3ro) April 14, 2026

I just figured it was his paymasters. — NoahWhey (@NoahWhey) April 14, 2026

That's also a possibility.

I would counter (or add) that at its foundation, he has major unresolved mommy (and step-mommy) issues. The insanity we are witnessing today, has its origins there. — Samantha Strayer (@SamanthaStrayer) April 14, 2026

I was a Tucker Carlson loyal viewer when his show was on Fox. I am so dismayed by his fall off the cliff. I would add Megyn Kelly to the list, although I have never been a fan of hers. Are they just craving more attention and clicks? — Mary Lou Clark (@MaryLou18233039) April 14, 2026

It's been a sad decline to witness.

He’s an antisemite who uses anti-Israel to feel better about him being racist. — I Woke Up (@drewidia) April 14, 2026

Who wants to tell Tucker that Jesus was Jewish? — ThatsHedley (@BPBLCMUDU) April 14, 2026

That’s 100% it. He’s winking and nodding “unlike the Zionists/Jews!” He’s such a disgrace. — Rif (@YeahjustRif) April 14, 2026

It's disgusting behavior.

Well, I guess I woke up. But, I never paid him much attention either. He always gave me the creeps when he does that giggle thing that he does. 😳 — Kit Kat (@LewisKathi22977) April 14, 2026

The one country he is for is Qatar. — I don’t really care, Margaret (@rumBaKnight) April 14, 2026

He's very much not putting America First.

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