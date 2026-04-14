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Tucker Carlson Network: The People in Charge Don’t Want You to Know That Muslims Love Jesus

Brett T. | 4:30 PM on April 14, 2026
AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

We don't know what happened to Tucker Carlson. As we reported, on Sunday night, 60 Minutes ran a piece on Pope Leo and interviewed three bishops who were critical of President Donald Trump's policies. Norah O'Donnell assumed Trump was watching, because later that night, he "attacked" the pope in a lengthy Truth Social post in which he called Pope Leo "too liberal" and "weak on crime." He also posted (and then later deleted) a meme depicting him in a Christ-like pose.

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As we also reported, Iran's president, Masoud Pezeshkian, posted on X in a message to Pope Leo that he condemned the desecration of Jesus and wished him glory by Allah.

The Tucker Carlson Network also took offense on behalf of Iran's president, declaring in his newsletter that "the people in charge" don't want you to know that Muslims love Jesus.

The post continues:

… depicting himself as the Son of God offended the president of Iran. It was an attack on his religion as well as Christianity.

Today's Morning Note newsletter covers Masoud Pezeshkian's condemnation of Trump's “desecration of Jesus,” the Iran War's gutting effects on America's housing market, Colombia's plan to murder Pablo Escobar's hippopotami, and more. Read below.

Who are these mysterious people in charge, because they're doing a good job of hiding the claim that Muslims love Jesus.

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As Allie Beth Stuckey mentioned above, Muslim terrorists are committing genocide against Christians in Nigeria. Rapper Nikki Minaj even thanked Trump for his concern for Christians in Africa.

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He's definitely transitioned. Into what, we're still not sure. We're not even sure who he means by "the people in charge." The Illuminati?

***

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all.

Help us report the truth about the Trump administration’s decisive actions to keep Americans safe and bring peace to the world. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

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CHRISTIANITY DONALD TRUMP IRAN ISLAM TUCKER CARLSON

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