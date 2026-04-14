Tucker Carlson Network: The People in Charge Don’t Want You to Know That Muslims Love Jesus

We don't know what happened to Tucker Carlson. As we reported, on Sunday night, 60 Minutes ran a piece on Pope Leo and interviewed three bishops who were critical of President Donald Trump's policies. Norah O'Donnell assumed Trump was watching, because later that night, he "attacked" the pope in a lengthy Truth Social post in which he called Pope Leo "too liberal" and "weak on crime." He also posted (and then later deleted) a meme depicting him in a Christ-like pose.

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As we also reported, Iran's president, Masoud Pezeshkian, posted on X in a message to Pope Leo that he condemned the desecration of Jesus and wished him glory by Allah.

The Tucker Carlson Network also took offense on behalf of Iran's president, declaring in his newsletter that "the people in charge" don't want you to know that Muslims love Jesus.

The people in charge don't want you to know this, but Muslims love Jesus.



Islam reveres Him as a major prophet and messenger of the Lord, believes He performed miracles, and states that He will return to Earth to defeat the Antichrist. That's why Donald Trump's painting… — Tucker Carlson Network (@TCNetwork) April 14, 2026

The post continues:

… depicting himself as the Son of God offended the president of Iran. It was an attack on his religion as well as Christianity. Today's Morning Note newsletter covers Masoud Pezeshkian's condemnation of Trump's “desecration of Jesus,” the Iran War's gutting effects on America's housing market, Colombia's plan to murder Pablo Escobar's hippopotami, and more. Read below.

JUST IN: 🇺🇸 Tucker Carlson says "the people in charge don't want you to know this, but Muslims love Jesus." pic.twitter.com/zDs5Zrhu2Q — BRICS News (@BRICSinfo) April 14, 2026

Who are these mysterious people in charge, because they're doing a good job of hiding the claim that Muslims love Jesus.

Just in case you still thought Tucker wasn't an op for Islamism, here's more proof he's definitely an op for Islamism.



(Note: Muslims "love Jesus" by denying his divinity and making him subservient to a pedophile while murdering people who convert to Christianity) pic.twitter.com/xxBuR3IfBk — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) April 14, 2026

In Islam, Muhammad promises Jesus will return to break the cross, eliminate Christianity, and establish Islam as the sole religion. Seems like important context! https://t.co/RQKaMobwGu — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) April 14, 2026

Yes, Muslims love Jesus so much, and they prove it by slaughtering His followers throughout Africa and the Middle East https://t.co/fjLCKgcY9Z — Allie Beth Stuckey (@conservmillen) April 14, 2026

Also worth pointing out that the Jesus of Islam is not the Jesus of Christianity. Islam explicitly denies Jesus' divinity, crucifixion, resurrection, and atonement. They don't "love" Jesus; they lie about Jesus. — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) April 14, 2026

As Allie Beth Stuckey mentioned above, Muslim terrorists are committing genocide against Christians in Nigeria. Rapper Nikki Minaj even thanked Trump for his concern for Christians in Africa.

That and the whole them believing he'll return to destroy Christianity and smite its stubborn adherents thing. https://t.co/SETiS5XGvA — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) April 14, 2026

Why does Islam include mentions of Jesus?



Because a genocidal pedophile trying to validate his evil appropriated him 600 years later to plug into his "religion."



There is no actual Jesus in Islam. There's just a blasphemous caricature twisted to serve a degenerate's needs. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) April 14, 2026

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The Hadiths teach he’ll return to renounce his divinity, destroy Christianity, and kill its followers.



Weird you didn’t mention that part. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) April 14, 2026

“We revere Jesus! We love Jesus! Also he wasn’t the son of Allah and he wasn’t crucified and messiah is just a meaningless title, and you’re an infidel.”



Say what you will about Judaism, but it doesn’t gaslight you. — Max 📟 (@MaxNordau) April 14, 2026

We’re all in agreement that Tucker converted to Islam, right? https://t.co/bcFSix5qb7 — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) April 14, 2026

He's definitely transitioned. Into what, we're still not sure. We're not even sure who he means by "the people in charge." The Illuminati?

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Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all.

Help us report the truth about the Trump administration’s decisive actions to keep Americans safe and bring peace to the world. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.