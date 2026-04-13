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Mark Halperin Says Trump Is Dead Politically After ‘Attacking’ Pope on Social Media

Brett T. | 9:00 PM on April 13, 2026
AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis

We wish we had Townhall's Amy Curtis back as a freelancer, as she was our expert on all things Catholic. 60 Minutes managed to find three bishops who disapprove of President Donald Trump's illegal immigration crackdown, and now, suddenly, the mainstream media has an interest in Catholicism again. 60 Minutes' Norah O'Donnell credits the segment, which also included footage of Pope Leo speaking against the war with Iran, with inspiring Trump to "attack" the pope on Truth Social on Sunday night. Trump's attacks included calling Pope Leo "weak on crime" and "too liberal." (Pope Leo met with David Axelrod last week.) LoO'Donnell explains:

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Maria Shriver was among those responding to what the AP called Trump's "attack."

Also clutching her pearls was losing congressional candidate Amy McGrath:

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The pope even got support from Muslims after posting a meme of himself in a messianic fashion on Truth Social.

Podcaster and former political director for ABC News, Mark Halperin, is here to tell you that Trump is dead politically, dead.

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Seriously, the media, especially CBS News, is trying to make this into a story. Trump called Pope Leo "too liberal." That's going to turn off conservative Catholics?

***

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Tags:

CATHOLICISM CBS NEWS DONALD TRUMP POPE LEO XIV TRUTH SOCIAL

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