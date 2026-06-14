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Jim Acosta Likens Trump’s Name Coming Off the Kennedy Center to the Historic Fall of the Berlin Wall

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 4:35 AM on June 14, 2026
Twitchy

In December of last year, President Donald Trump added his name to the outside of the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. A federal court recently ruled that only Congress could alter the name. So on Saturday, Trump’s name on the facade came down. It's not really a big deal, but activist podcaster Jim Acosta was live online when it came down. Acosta ridiculously likened it to the fall of the Berlin Wall. What a brickhead!

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Here’s more. (READ)

After livestreaming all day and night trying to see Trump’s name being removed from the Kennedy Center building, Jim Acosta exclaims:

“This is very much like watching the Berlin Wall coming down."

"It is a sign that humankind can stand up against tyranny."

Holy hell. Just absolutely incredible journalisming.

Here’s Acosta with his ludicrous East German reference. (WATCH)

Trump has shattered so many fragile ‘journalists.’

Commenters say Acosta is spitting on the memory of the more than 100 people who died trying to go over the Berlin Wall.

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No, but his new ‘journalist’ wife will probably find out soon.

Roughly two million people gathered to tear down the Berlin Wall. It’s utterly insane to compare that historic event to this.

No one, really.

Posters say this latest lame Acosta stunt only shows how far he’s fallen since he left CNN.

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Acosta’s massive ego wouldn’t allow him to stay at CNN. He’d rather flounder on Substack with all his fellow failed and fired ‘journalism’ buddies. Thankfully, they’re now trapped behind an unscalable wall of irrelevance just like we’ve always wanted.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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CNN COMMUNISM CONGRESS DONALD TRUMP JIM ACOSTA WASHINGTON

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