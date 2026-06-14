Jim Acosta Likens Trump’s Name Coming Off the Kennedy Center to the Historic Fall of the Berlin Wall

In December of last year, President Donald Trump added his name to the outside of the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. A federal court recently ruled that only Congress could alter the name. So on Saturday, Trump’s name on the facade came down. It's not really a big deal, but activist podcaster Jim Acosta was live online when it came down. Acosta ridiculously likened it to the fall of the Berlin Wall. What a brickhead!

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After livestreaming all day and night trying to see Trump’s name being removed from the Kennedy Center building, Jim Acosta exclaims: “This is very much like watching the Berlin Wall coming down." "It is a sign that humankind can stand up against tyranny." Holy hell. Just absolutely incredible journalisming.

Here’s Acosta with his ludicrous East German reference. (WATCH)

After livestreaming all day and night trying to see Trump’s name being removed from the Kennedy Center building, Jim Acosta exclaims:



“This is very much like watching the Berlin Wall coming down."



"It is a sign that humankind can stand up against tyranny."



Holy hell. Just… pic.twitter.com/ccHzWXtT48 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 14, 2026

Such a dufus. Trump has broken him — RW (@rwlawoffice) June 14, 2026

Trump has shattered so many fragile ‘journalists.’

Commenters say Acosta is spitting on the memory of the more than 100 people who died trying to go over the Berlin Wall.

What an absolute disgrace to all those who suffered behind the Berlin Wall and those that fought to tear it down. These journalist need to live in communist countries for a few years and get their heads screwed on right. I swear!!! — MrsMcGeek (@MrsMcGeek) June 14, 2026

the berlin wall? I missed the time when people were SHOT DEAD trying to get into the Kennedy Center for 40 years. what a clown. — ruffsterjohn (@ruffsterjohn1) June 14, 2026

Acosta...you don't even know what tyranny is. What drivel! — Lynne (@lmwestlund17) June 14, 2026

No, but his new ‘journalist’ wife will probably find out soon.

Roughly two million people gathered to tear down the Berlin Wall. It’s utterly insane to compare that historic event to this.

What a massive crowd, there must be two or three people out there including Acosta. — JP (@J_P1776) June 14, 2026

Libs don’t realize this isn’t the hill to die on. Who cares about this building and names that are on it. 🙄 — LauriS. (@LaurieMomsaro) June 14, 2026

No one, really.

Posters say this latest lame Acosta stunt only shows how far he’s fallen since he left CNN.

This is what that sawed off little bastard has stooped to??? 😂😂😂 — Clay Brown 🇺🇸 (@ClayBrown320) June 14, 2026

Remember, until relatively recently, Acosta was the central "reporter" at a major cable news network that Democrats claim is "rightwing corporate media." — Nate Bronze 537 (@Crunchy_G) June 14, 2026

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LOL, he should have just taken the midnight slot they offered him. — Tennis Legend Tobias! (@SHAQsballstrap) June 14, 2026

It's like alright sure, CNNs gave you the graveyard shift, but at least it's kind of more respectable than this. — Tennis Legend Tobias! (@SHAQsballstrap) June 14, 2026

Acosta’s massive ego wouldn’t allow him to stay at CNN. He’d rather flounder on Substack with all his fellow failed and fired ‘journalism’ buddies. Thankfully, they’re now trapped behind an unscalable wall of irrelevance just like we’ve always wanted.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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