Jim Acosta and Katie Couric Agree on What Journos Should Do If Trump Hurts Their Feelings at the WHCD

The level of triggering and self-aggrandizement coming from many self-described "journalists" ever since it was announced that President Trump would attend a White House Correspondents' Dinner for the first time has been off the charts.

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As we know, many "journalists" have already signed a petition. How journos want it to work is that they can call Trump every name in the book and publish lies, half-truths and completely anonymously sourced claims, but Trump responding in kind sends them to the fainting couch:

NEW: Group of 100s of journalists release petition to urge DC’s journalists to take much stronger stand on Saturday at the White House Correspondents Association dinner



Dan Rather, Sam Donaldson, Jackie Judd are among the signers



(NOTE: I will *NOT* be attending that dinner) pic.twitter.com/b3aYvY1Cuq — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) April 20, 2026

Public trust in traditional "journalism" has tanked, and many in media would like everybody to think that's because of Trump's criticism of their industry when in fact they should just go collectively look in a mirror if they want to know who to blame.

Tonight is the WHCD, and some journos have announced they won't be attending (try and find any regular person who actually cares). However, Katie Couric and Jim Acosta would like those who do attend to take action if Trump offends their delicate sensibilities, via Newsbusters' Alex Christy:

Former CBS/NBC anchor Katie Couric previews the WHCD, "I feel like journalists who are, should be getting hazardous duty pay for putting up with so much bullshit."



Former CNN anchor Jim Acosta agrees and wonders, "I totally agree with you on all of that. And I mean, there's this… pic.twitter.com/E6rp6jcNaj — Alex Christy (@alexchristy17) April 25, 2026

Insufferable doesn't even begin to describe these people, especially Acosta. Remember when CNN tried to pass him off as an objective journalist? Good times.

Several words, later Couric answered that she agreed with a subscriber that reporters need to walk out and Acosta said that if Trump starts insulting reporters then "the reporters in the room should walk the fuck out. " pic.twitter.com/OUefWdC7x8 — Alex Christy (@alexchristy17) April 25, 2026

These people really miss the four year vacation they had when Biden and President Autopen were in office. Now they wrap themselves in the First Amendment and hyperventilate whenever Trump calls them "the fake news."

Reminder: Jim Acosta's girlfriend is a White House reporter -- PBS's Liz Landers https://t.co/fgwv5unLCA — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) April 25, 2026

Least surprising thing ever!

Trump is the most available President to the press than any President of the modern time. Literally he has availability daily. https://t.co/3Ln6qxDobf — Anthony Bazzo (@Bazzomanifesto) April 25, 2026

And many, many reporters have Trump's phone number, and he often will actually answer when they call. The TDS media's problem with Trump is that he's help expose them for what they really are, and "journalists" is not it.

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