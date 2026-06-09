VIP
Member of Parliament Says No Good Will Come From Sharing Video of Attempted...
VIP
Inclusionmaxxing So Hard You Invent the Muslim Lesbian Power Couple
Daily Beast: 'CBS News Veteran' Shreds ‘Brazen MAGA Slant’ of 60 Minutes
'THIS IS A WAR': Here Are More Reactions to the Karmelo Anthony Murder...
‘Our Tea Party Is Here’: The Left is Standing By Their Nazi-Tattooed, Adultery-Plagued...
MeToo Who? AOC: Abuse Allegations Against Democrat Are 'Hard to Stomach'... But We'll...
Irish Politicians Respond to Immigrant Stabbing Incident, You Wont Believe What They're Co...
LIVE ELECTION RESULTS: Primary Night in Maine, Nevada, North Dakota, and South Carolina
Tom Steyer: Billionaire Democrat Proves You Really Can Buy Everything Except Votes
Trump Watches Basketball Like a Normal Human, Jonah Goldberg Has a Full-On Nervous...
‘FAFO, Donald’: Gavin Newsom Signs Law Imprisoning Politicians Who Spread Election Lies
Karmelo Anthony Supporter Rages, Wants to Know What to Tell Her Five Boys
Report: Bari Weiss Poised to Oversee Editorial Operations at CNN
Another Former Capitol Staffer Confirms a Past Romantic Relationship With James Talarico

Roseanne Barr Not Impressed With Rolling Stone's Wrap-Up Smear Against Spencer Pratt

Brett T. | 10:00 PM on June 09, 2026
AP Photo/Craig Ruttle

There was hope, certainly, that the people of Los Angeles might come to their senses and elect Spencer Pratt as their new mayor. In reality, though, we all knew the choices were slim that a Republican could prevail in such a deep-blue city. What no one saw — not even the candidate herself — was Democratic Socialist Nithya Raman moving from a distant third-place Election Day showing to the runoff after mail-in ballots favored her overwhelmingly, even over Karen Bass. Raman had even conceded the race on Tuesday night because turnout for her was so poor.

Advertisement

Rolling Stone noted that Fox News appearances don't count as votes, and alleged that MAGA (which Pratt is not) thinks fraud is the only way a Republican could lose a race in Los Angeles. We've placed our bets on incumbent Bass continuing to fail upward and win reelection, but Raman moving into second place?

Roseanne Barr thinks Rolling Stone's attempt at what Nancy Pelosi called the "wrap-up smear" was a weak effort:

Nikki McCann Ramirez reports:

Fox News viewers and right-wing social media addicts are positively shocked that Spencer Pratt — the MAGA aligned former reality TV star attempting — is on his way to being eliminated from the Los Angeles mayoral primary, despite the city’s overwhelmingly Democratic electorate. Pratt currently trails incumbent Mayor Karen Bass and LA City Council member Nithya Raman in a primary out of which only two candidates will advance.

“A net swing of more than 43,000 votes since Tuesday,” Pratt wrote Sunday night on X. “43,000, huh? Where have I seen that number before,” he added, including a screenshot of a news article that there are approximately 43,000 homeless people in Los Angeles on any given night. It’s unclear what Pratt is suggesting, and in any case, the homeless would still have a right to vote if they satisfy the requirements set out by the law. 

Recommended

'THIS IS A WAR': Here Are More Reactions to the Karmelo Anthony Murder Verdict
Brett T.
Advertisement

Ramirez also quotes other MAGA-aligned personalities such as Benny Johnson, Elon Musk, and President Donald Trump himself, who told Kristen Welker on Meet the Press that the election was rigged.

"But wherever the Democratic Party is hiding their 'win this election immediately' vote-rigging ray gun, one would think they’d be more inclined to use it in toss-up elections and not deep-blue California," Ramirez concludes. That's just it, though … it's never a "win this election immediately" scenario in California. It's always, wait a few weeks and then win.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Gov. Gavin Newsom has already signed legislation against that.

***

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Twitchy continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS CALIFORNIA KAREN BASS LOS ANGELES SPENCER PRATT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'THIS IS A WAR': Here Are More Reactions to the Karmelo Anthony Murder Verdict
Brett T.
Irish Politicians Respond to Immigrant Stabbing Incident, You Wont Believe What They're Concerned About
Gordon K
‘FAFO, Donald’: Gavin Newsom Signs Law Imprisoning Politicians Who Spread Election Lies
Brett T.
LIVE ELECTION RESULTS: Primary Night in Maine, Nevada, North Dakota, and South Carolina
Sam J.
Trump Watches Basketball Like a Normal Human, Jonah Goldberg Has a Full-On Nervous Breakdown
justmindy
Daily Beast: 'CBS News Veteran' Shreds ‘Brazen MAGA Slant’ of 60 Minutes
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

'THIS IS A WAR': Here Are More Reactions to the Karmelo Anthony Murder Verdict Brett T.
Advertisement