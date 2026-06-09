Roseanne Barr Not Impressed With Rolling Stone's Wrap-Up Smear Against Spencer Pratt

There was hope, certainly, that the people of Los Angeles might come to their senses and elect Spencer Pratt as their new mayor. In reality, though, we all knew the choices were slim that a Republican could prevail in such a deep-blue city. What no one saw — not even the candidate herself — was Democratic Socialist Nithya Raman moving from a distant third-place Election Day showing to the runoff after mail-in ballots favored her overwhelmingly, even over Karen Bass. Raman had even conceded the race on Tuesday night because turnout for her was so poor.

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Rolling Stone noted that Fox News appearances don't count as votes, and alleged that MAGA (which Pratt is not) thinks fraud is the only way a Republican could lose a race in Los Angeles. We've placed our bets on incumbent Bass continuing to fail upward and win reelection, but Raman moving into second place?

Roseanne Barr thinks Rolling Stone's attempt at what Nancy Pelosi called the "wrap-up smear" was a weak effort:

Wrap up smear. 3/10 effort. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) June 9, 2026

You're way too generous. That was barely a 2. — Sparlock (@SparlockLives) June 9, 2026

Nikki McCann Ramirez reports:

Fox News viewers and right-wing social media addicts are positively shocked that Spencer Pratt — the MAGA aligned former reality TV star attempting — is on his way to being eliminated from the Los Angeles mayoral primary, despite the city’s overwhelmingly Democratic electorate. Pratt currently trails incumbent Mayor Karen Bass and LA City Council member Nithya Raman in a primary out of which only two candidates will advance. … “A net swing of more than 43,000 votes since Tuesday,” Pratt wrote Sunday night on X. “43,000, huh? Where have I seen that number before,” he added, including a screenshot of a news article that there are approximately 43,000 homeless people in Los Angeles on any given night. It’s unclear what Pratt is suggesting, and in any case, the homeless would still have a right to vote if they satisfy the requirements set out by the law.

Ramirez also quotes other MAGA-aligned personalities such as Benny Johnson, Elon Musk, and President Donald Trump himself, who told Kristen Welker on Meet the Press that the election was rigged.

"But wherever the Democratic Party is hiding their 'win this election immediately' vote-rigging ray gun, one would think they’d be more inclined to use it in toss-up elections and not deep-blue California," Ramirez concludes. That's just it, though … it's never a "win this election immediately" scenario in California. It's always, wait a few weeks and then win.

The goalpost shifting on this is incredible. Practically no one thought Pratt was going to win outright. The outrage is all over how long LA takes to count the votes and ballot harvesting practices, that while they may be technically legal, make a mockery out of democracy. https://t.co/6tD9EjgHJ0 — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) June 9, 2026

A deliberate misunderstanding, classic



Mail in voting favors Democrats, yes, but why did that only manifest for the least popular Democrat? And to such an extreme degree



Only a retard could look at an anomaly like that and not ask questions — Zack (@Asmongold) June 8, 2026

"If you can't actually defend CA's completely open no-rules election processes, then unfairly smear the losing candidates." There, I fixed it for you. — Karl Wright (@DaddyWri) June 9, 2026

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This is the most dishonest headline I’ve seen in a minute and that’s really saying something



Congrats Rolling Stone you’ve reached a new (and hateful) low https://t.co/oZEjszWGFC — Stella X (@Stellaaa) June 9, 2026

Do some actual journalism and explain how this is possible….only #3 gets late mail in votes? None for Bass? pic.twitter.com/UGFIW15KiR — Heavy B (@heavybfree) June 8, 2026

Statistical impossibilities are evidence of cheating, you partisan hacks. pic.twitter.com/6a0QKlibmw — SMD Unfiltered (@SMDUnfiltered) June 8, 2026

Fraud IS the only way Raman could surge to 2nd place after Election Day. — AdamInHTownTX (@AdamInHTownTX) June 9, 2026

Explain the late arriving mail ballets all breaking for Raman…math says no.



Who had zero momentum at end of mayoral race.



A statistical impossibility she was able to gain way more than bass and just enough to overtake pratt …. — UnchainedUSA (@magaFrommanyone) June 8, 2026

It takes a simpleton to believe that after a week of counting...the person who polled poorly suddenly got a massive wave of votes..... — Dora Etoile (@DoraDuRoi) June 9, 2026

I wonder why people are accusing the state with horrible election laws of cheating. Crazy Raman was not popular in-person, but man do they love her by mail! Only Raman democrats, not Bass democrats! — Brian (@BAB__23) June 8, 2026

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Everything imaginable that enables cheating has been legalized by a corrupt government in California. — Jessica Martinez 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 (@JessicaFor56th) June 9, 2026

California should welcome an audit to exonerate themselves… — Its_Not_Rocket_Science (@Locus4Focus) June 9, 2026

Gov. Gavin Newsom has already signed legislation against that.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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