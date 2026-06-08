Judging From This Election Night Video, Nithya Raman Did NOT See a Mayoral Race Comeback on the Horizon

As we told you last night, Decision Desk HQ projected that Nithya Raman will win the second of two spots in the Los Angeles mayoral race. Spencer Pratt had been solidly in second place, but that changed after the election was over, as mail-in ballots kept being counted... and counted... and counted:

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Los Angeles City Council member Nithya Raman has overtaken Spencer Pratt in the race for L.A.’s next mayor.



After trailing the Republican and former reality star in a distant third, Raman leapfrogged Pratt for second place after the latest round of ballots was counted on Sunday… pic.twitter.com/yrkB1zDYRV — Variety (@Variety) June 8, 2026

Decision Desk HQ projects Nithya Raman wins the second of two spots in the CA Los Angeles Mayor Nonpartisan Primary#DecisionMade: 7:57 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/PIwkJ5xxGO — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) June 7, 2026

Well, that's... quite the accomplishment.

🚨 BREAKING: NITHYA RAMAN OVERTAKES SPENCER PRATT FOR LA MAYOR, *strongly* wins late mail-in drop



RAMAN ADVANCES to runoff against Karen Bass, Pratt is locked out — VoteHub



Just WOW. UNBELIEVABLE!!



LA MAIL DROP tonight:

🔵 Nithya Raman: 19,096 (39.9%) ‼️

🔵 Karen Bass: 15,691… pic.twitter.com/cgaHTTbz4S — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) June 8, 2026

Certain candidates must really love a system that allows them to keep scoring points even well after the final second has ticked off the clock.

Video of Raman on election night shows that she did not see a comeback in her future. Go figure:

On election night, no-name, no support Nithya Raman sobbed & conceded the race



She apologized to her family for failing



This made sense. She polled in the single digits & bombed in the debate. Now a historically insurmountable 3rd place



This was before “the machine” took over pic.twitter.com/Q2AodvKwhC — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) June 8, 2026

Suffice to say there are a lot of people who are skeptical about what they've seen, and even Raman must be surprised.

They forgot to inform their puppet — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 8, 2026

If this is tolerated and allowed to stand, it would be set a truly devastating precedent (at least for people who actually do care about democracy). https://t.co/tEfWqT7Pzm — Gad Saad (@GadSaad) June 8, 2026

I agree. Why would she concede if she knew they were not finished counting the ballots?

And I live in Oregon and it doesn’t take weeks to count mail in ballots. We get are results either the day the election or early the next morning.

This is shady af https://t.co/LuVwkcDjtW — Nancy Sidley (@nancytsidley) June 8, 2026

How on earth do you go from conceding to crushing Pratt with next to no support?



This isn’t victory. It’s stealing an election, plain and simple. https://t.co/oTVSajLrlr — Kelly (@kellytx2) June 8, 2026

The Democrat machine in much of California is difficult if not impossible to overcome.

*****

Editor's Note: The Democrats are doing everything in their power to undermine the integrity of our elections. We just saw yet another example of that in the L.A. mayoral race.

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