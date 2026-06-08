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Judging From This Election Night Video, Nithya Raman Did NOT See a Mayoral Race Comeback on the Horizon

Doug P. | 9:04 AM on June 08, 2026
Twitchy

As we told you last night, Decision Desk HQ projected that Nithya Raman will win the second of two spots in the Los Angeles mayoral race. Spencer Pratt had been solidly in second place, but that changed after the election was over, as mail-in ballots kept being counted... and counted... and counted: 

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Well, that's... quite the accomplishment. 

Certain candidates must really love a system that allows them to keep scoring points even well after the final second has ticked off the clock.

Video of Raman on election night shows that she did not see a comeback in her future. Go figure: 

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Suffice to say there are a lot of people who are skeptical about what they've seen, and even Raman must be surprised. 

The Democrat machine in much of California is difficult if not impossible to overcome. 

*****

Editor's Note: The Democrats are doing everything in their power to undermine the integrity of our elections. We just saw yet another example of that in the L.A. mayoral race.

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