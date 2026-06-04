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CNN’s Aaron Blake Scolds Ron DeSantis for Spreading Baseless Suspicion About CA Election

Brett T. | 5:30 PM on June 04, 2026
AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File

In 2020, there was nothing you could be that was worse than being an election denier. Now, you can claim that Donald Trump didn't win all seven swing states and that he brought Elon Musk onto his campaign to load malware onto the vote tabulators, and no one blinks an eye.

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As Twitchy reported on Wednesday, betting site Polymarket ran with the very deceptive post, "Democratic Socialist Nithya Raman has surged to 47% in the race for 2nd place in the LA mayoral election, narrowly trailing Spencer Pratt." Raman hasn't surged to 47 percent in the vote tallies, where she's still stuck in the low 20s. But the post got a lot of people questioning the drawn-out vote-counting process in Los Angeles County, where it will be weeks before we find out who goes to the mayoral runoff. One of those people was Gov. Ron DeSantis, whose state manages to tally votes on the day of the election.

CNN senior political reporter chided DeSantis for baselessly sowing suspicion about the election.

What about non-powerful people?

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Mail-in ballots like these are one of the reasons it takes California weeks to tabulate votes. 

In December, Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon found out that over 260,000 dead people and thousands of noncitizens or illegals are confirmed to be registered to vote in the U.S.

***

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Twitchy continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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2026 ELECTIONS CALIFORNIA LOS ANGELES RON DESANTIS

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