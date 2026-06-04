CNN’s Aaron Blake Scolds Ron DeSantis for Spreading Baseless Suspicion About CA Election

In 2020, there was nothing you could be that was worse than being an election denier. Now, you can claim that Donald Trump didn't win all seven swing states and that he brought Elon Musk onto his campaign to load malware onto the vote tabulators, and no one blinks an eye.

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As Twitchy reported on Wednesday, betting site Polymarket ran with the very deceptive post, "Democratic Socialist Nithya Raman has surged to 47% in the race for 2nd place in the LA mayoral election, narrowly trailing Spencer Pratt." Raman hasn't surged to 47 percent in the vote tallies, where she's still stuck in the low 20s. But the post got a lot of people questioning the drawn-out vote-counting process in Los Angeles County, where it will be weeks before we find out who goes to the mayoral runoff. One of those people was Gov. Ron DeSantis, whose state manages to tally votes on the day of the election.

California keeps dumping votes. Odds are shifting because the vote dumps always seem to go one way.



Count until you get the result you want? https://t.co/7xa3JMQHtv — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) June 4, 2026

CNN senior political reporter chided DeSantis for baselessly sowing suspicion about the election.

Not sure I will ever get used to how casually powerful people baselessly seed suspicion about our elections like this.



Call California ridiculously slow, by all means. But this goes well beyond that. https://t.co/g9efaHDuGg — Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) June 4, 2026

What about non-powerful people?

If it’s baseless suspicion, why do I, a long time Virginia resident, have a live ballot for the California primary?



This despite repeatedly informing the state that I left (over ten years ago)? pic.twitter.com/Gj5YScfpkY — 🐺 (@LeighWolf) June 4, 2026

California is probably hoping you will vote in the primary even though you live in Virginia so that they can start taxing you in Virginia. Along with getting your vote against Republicans, of course. — SusanKnowles (@SusanKnowles) June 4, 2026

@AaronBlake my six kids have all moved notified the state and re-registered to vote in their new counties and we STILL receive a TON of ballots for all of them for every election!!



Some people wouldn’t think twice about using all these ballots to cast more votes! pic.twitter.com/uYu61kjWkb — Tiffany ❤🇺🇲 (@Tiffs_Notes) June 4, 2026

L.A. county delivered a mail-ballot to me at my parents’ house, which I haven’t lived at since 1996. Haven’t lived in CA since 2020. — pigwithwings (@PigWithWings82) June 4, 2026

Me, too...



I moved out of California 1 1/2 years ago...

Despite notifying the California Secretary of State of my move to Texas...

I received this ballot at my former San Fransicko address... pic.twitter.com/BZkMTYkAgg — Jamie Olsen (@j_olsen0606) June 4, 2026

California automatically sends a live ballot to any and every name on the voter rolls . 23 million of them. Every election. Which, in addition to being a highly questionable practice, relies heavily on voter rolls being up to date and relatively accurate. They are neither. — Lex Jurgen (@Lex_Jurgen) June 4, 2026

My friend hasn't live in LA for 7 years and she still gets them at her old address. They called her about it this year. — Laura Kate Jones (@LK_inLA) June 4, 2026

No worries, if you don’t turn it in they’ll just vote for you! — Siforus (@dinoscruzin) June 4, 2026

My ex moved years ago to a new county in San Diego, registered his new address with the DMV, receives all his mail there for years, and his ballot still arrived at my home. Who knows if another was mailed to his current address. Ridiculous. — SS🇺🇸 (@stephaniii23) June 4, 2026

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You should check to see if you can find out how many times "you" voted. — Pickled Tink (@TheresThatAgain) June 4, 2026

Don't worry, that ballot will be turned in and counted, no action on your part is required. — A.P. Roberto (@APRob1973) June 4, 2026

Mailing ballots without cleaning up voter rolls first is either the shoddiest system design in the history of system design or it done to introduce fraud into the system.



Neither is good because the result is the same - introducing fraud. — Sara1200 (@SLark1200) June 4, 2026

Mail-in ballots like these are one of the reasons it takes California weeks to tabulate votes.

In December, Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon found out that over 260,000 dead people and thousands of noncitizens or illegals are confirmed to be registered to vote in the U.S.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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