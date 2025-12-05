Rising to the Caucasian: Jake Tapper’s ‘White’ Lie Is Beyond the Pale but...
It's ALL Non-Standard! Doctors Admit Performing Horrific 'Non-Standard' Gender Surgeries o...
The MN Welfare Fraud Scheme Just Got REALLY Uncomfortable for Tim Walz and...
Out of the Mouths of Babes: Teen Girls Torch Democrat Governor for Betraying...
VIP
If Anyone Is 'Garbage,' It Is Elected Democrats and Their Manufactured, Selective Outrage
President Trump’s Soccer Take Triggers National Emergency-Level Meltdown
'What Happened Should Worry Everyone': Adam Schiff Mortgage Fraud Case Witness Shares EYE-...
Elissa Slotkin's 'Seditious Six' Narrative Crumbles on 'Morning Joe'
'MASSIVE Fraud Uncovered' --> New Obamacare Data Shares DAMNING Look Into Shady Subsidy...
Chris Murphy Trips Over a Horde of Rabid Dems in Rush to Blame...
VIP
Ya' LOVE to See It: Turns Out Both Eric Swalwell and Katie Porter...
Jon Favreau Quotes Jesus to Shame Tricia McLaughlin for Debunking Thanksgiving Illegal Sob...
VIP
The Dems Have Been Handed Their Pipe Bomb Suspect Narrative (Yeah, About That...)
1000% FALSE! FBI Public Affairs Asst. Director Fact-NUKES Ken Dilanian's Ugliest Kash Pate...

Harmeet Dhillon Exposes 260K Dead + Thousands of Illegals on Voter Rolls – DOJ Now Cleaning House

justmindy
justmindy | 5:30 PM on December 05, 2025
AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

Today, in a bombshell announcement, Harmeet Dhillon announced hundreds of thousands of people are on the voting rolls who definitely should not be. 

Advertisement

At least, they will be purged now. Thank goodness!

To be fair, cats are smarter than some people, specifically Leftists.

Think of all the people who will still be pouring into this country illegally.

What is even the point of Congress if they refuse to enact good legislation?

Recommended

Rising to the Caucasian: Jake Tapper’s ‘White’ Lie Is Beyond the Pale but Has Online Posters Laughing
Warren Squire
Advertisement

Some tweeps mentioned specific states who still need closer looks. 

That's a shame.

Isn't it funny how the thing they always tell us isn't happening, is always happening. It's almost like they are not to be believed. 

Absolutely! Don't stop now.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

 

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS DOJ ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION VOTER ID

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Rising to the Caucasian: Jake Tapper’s ‘White’ Lie Is Beyond the Pale but Has Online Posters Laughing
Warren Squire
The MN Welfare Fraud Scheme Just Got REALLY Uncomfortable for Tim Walz and Ilhan Omar (Pics of the Day)
Doug P.
'What Happened Should Worry Everyone': Adam Schiff Mortgage Fraud Case Witness Shares EYE-OPENING Post
Sam J.
It's ALL Non-Standard! Doctors Admit Performing Horrific 'Non-Standard' Gender Surgeries on Minors
Grateful Calvin
Out of the Mouths of Babes: Teen Girls Torch Democrat Governor for Betraying Women’s Safety
justmindy
President Trump’s Soccer Take Triggers National Emergency-Level Meltdown
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Rising to the Caucasian: Jake Tapper’s ‘White’ Lie Is Beyond the Pale but Has Online Posters Laughing Warren Squire
Advertisement