Harmeet Dhillon Exposes 260K Dead + Thousands of Illegals on Voter Rolls – DOJ Now Cleaning House

Today, in a bombshell announcement, Harmeet Dhillon announced hundreds of thousands of people are on the voting rolls who definitely should not be.

🚨 BREAKING: In a BOMBSHELL revelation, Assistant AG Harmeet Dhillon found out that over 260,000 DEAD PEOPLE and THOUSANDS of noncitizens or illegals are confirmed to be registered to vote in the U.S.



The DOJ is now PURGING them from the rolls before 2026! 🔥🔥



"We've checked… pic.twitter.com/t9YtqgiYkT — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 5, 2025

Advertisement

At least, they will be purged now. Thank goodness!

It's so inclusive that the Dems give dead people a voice in elections.

In California, cats have also voted (I'm serious.) https://t.co/nsWElk5d79 — SCRIBEMOON (@SCRIBEMOON) December 5, 2025

To be fair, cats are smarter than some people, specifically Leftists.

Thank God Trump won, without his administration, we the citizens were known none of this and the scams would continue unchecked. https://t.co/zc8PG0sAaG — Bruce MacBride (@bruce_macbride) December 5, 2025

Think of all the people who will still be pouring into this country illegally.

This is how to do it. https://t.co/NL6AstB2Up — Sharon Sloan🇺🇲🍊💛 (@Gnushound) December 5, 2025

If Congress can't be bothered to enact election integrity laws, the Department of Justice will dd the work.@LeaderJohnThune @SpeakerJohnson @SenateGOP @HouseGOP



Do your jobs! https://t.co/Me2l2LnyFn — Mitzi (@MitziFetch) December 5, 2025

What is even the point of Congress if they refuse to enact good legislation?

Yet not a word on New Jersey voter rolls. interesting...we already know NJ doesn't update their voter rolls for residents who move out of state. we found thousands of them who voted in this past election. is it because NJ is a lost cause or are there bigger things happening… https://t.co/TeYMeeKOIO — NJElectionIntegrity (@ElectionNj) December 5, 2025

Michigan’s Dem SOS @JocelynBenson is being uncooperative and has lost numerous court challenges regarding voter records. https://t.co/Zt0kutPtbE — LiMuDi (@LiMuDi87) December 5, 2025

Some tweeps mentioned specific states who still need closer looks.

Comrade Gavin @GavinNewsom @GovPressOffice @CAgovernor this means you will never be able to cheat your way to president. https://t.co/SVDiqrrDjk — Randy Redler (@RandyRedler) December 5, 2025

That's a shame.

but Dems and Deep State, Establishment Republicans told us there is nothing wrong with our elections https://t.co/maMKnqCjsN — Josh Barnett-AZ (@BarnettforAZ) December 5, 2025

Isn't it funny how the thing they always tell us isn't happening, is always happening. It's almost like they are not to be believed.

It's time for people to understand that we have NO institutions that haven't been corrupted - they have all been hotbeds for a good minute. Keep purging! Get all this corruption out of here! https://t.co/ZCS7QFAp4d — Avery Atlas (@parakeetn991) December 5, 2025

Absolutely! Don't stop now.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.