Hasan Piker Goes Nuclear After El-Sayed’s MI Primary Win: Calls Foes 'Islamophobic Pieces of Bleep'

There was a disappointing primary win out of Michigan last night on the Democrat side. To be clear, all Democrats are disappointing, but this one is particularly worrisome.

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Abdul El-Sayed (the fake physician) won the Democrat primary for Senate. His bestie boo, streamer and nepo-nephew Hasan Piker, has some words for the folks who did not back El-Sayed.

Warning: he is a foul-mouthed idiot so don't watch this at work without headphones.

🔥 @hasanthehun popped the f**k off here: "Everyone being like, 'Abdul has a f**k-ton of work to do mending bridges', here's the f*****g take nuke for you: You are all unbelievably Islamophobic pieces of s**t. You literally called the dude a f*****g terrorist for months on end… pic.twitter.com/m3D29EV2nL — adri ♡ (@socialistadri) August 5, 2026

It's annoying to cover these dorks because they can't talk without dropping f-bombs every five seconds and they have to be bleeped.

If Abdul wants to reassure rural and moderate voters, he probably should not be associating with an extremist whose entire career hinges on amassing views from radicalized colleges kids and people who live in Pakistan. https://t.co/cFdZHBAlmM — Corey Walker 🇺🇸 (@CoreyWriting) August 5, 2026

El-Sayed isn't that smart. Piker will stay attached to his hip.

I am not a Hasan-doomer and I think he has an important place in the ecosystem but I hope he and the pool party crowd head back to LA and let Abdul ignore this very bad advice https://t.co/AgNQvdpcC2 — Rob Flaherty (@Rob_Flaherty) August 5, 2026

Here's the thing ... everyone should be a Hasan doomer. He has terrible ideas, wants to remake the face of America, is an anchor baby who was not reared in America and has no love or affinity for her.

Dems’ top surrogate to many Dem voters: “You are all unbelievably Islamophobic pieces of s**t.” https://t.co/0oCtGMHFru — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) August 5, 2026

Put that on a bumper sticker.

Both sides of the MI primary have a lot of work to do to unite the party, and I hope we can all agree kicking this guy and as far away from Michigan as humanly possible would be a great first step https://t.co/hJPg6FX7Q4 — Steve Schale (@steveschale) August 5, 2026

El-Sayed loves this guy and they agree with one another.

Not a good look tbh. https://t.co/imYAjClpDr — Mantis | Alex (@Mantispr3ys) August 5, 2026

He's going to win with 1%, massively under hopes and expectations, and Hasan's impulse is this. https://t.co/b3a6q9rDsd — Alexander Thatcher (@ThatchEffendi) August 5, 2026

Hasan is arrogant. So is El-Sayed.

Can Abdul El-Sayed scrub Hasan Piker’s stink off himself before November?

No. https://t.co/6p8iZK2Pmn — Jake Altman (@TradeUnionJake) August 5, 2026

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They probably took a shower together last night. Allegedly and stuff. Heh.

Excellent messaging to bring the party together.



Wonderful to see! https://t.co/tV11RMvMlK — CA ET Nerd (@earlyvotedata) August 5, 2026

If “islamophobia” means “opposing antisemites,” then Piker is kind of giving the game away. https://t.co/xfq7dgmKYS — Legal Phil (@Legal_Fil) August 5, 2026

He IS a fake physician without a license, and no board certification, and he doesn't want to talk about the Ayatolla, because it makes his voters in Dearborn sad. — Joel Schamber (@JoelSchamber) August 5, 2026

There's the truth that needed to be said.

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