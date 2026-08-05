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Hasan Piker Goes Nuclear After El-Sayed’s MI Primary Win: Calls Foes 'Islamophobic Pieces of Bleep'

justmindy
justmindy | 10:05 AM on August 05, 2026
Robin Buckson/Detroit News via AP, Pool

There was a disappointing primary win out of Michigan last night on the Democrat side. To be clear, all Democrats are disappointing, but this one is particularly worrisome.

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Abdul El-Sayed (the fake physician) won the Democrat primary for Senate. His bestie boo, streamer and nepo-nephew Hasan Piker, has some words for the folks who did not back El-Sayed.

Warning: he is a foul-mouthed idiot so don't watch this at work without headphones.

It's annoying to cover these dorks because they can't talk without dropping f-bombs every five seconds and they have to be bleeped.

El-Sayed isn't that smart. Piker will stay attached to his hip.

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Here's the thing ... everyone should be a Hasan doomer. He has terrible ideas, wants to remake the face of America, is an anchor baby who was not reared in America and has no love or affinity for her. 

Put that on a bumper sticker.

El-Sayed loves this guy and they agree with one another. 

Hasan is arrogant. So is El-Sayed. 

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They probably took a shower together last night. Allegedly and stuff. Heh.

There's the truth that needed to be said. 

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2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY MICHIGAN ABDUL EL-SAYED

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