Mamdani Tries to Do a One-Eighty After Proof of Residency to Shop Comment Gets Mocked Into Oblivion

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani is currently doing a "clean up on aisle hypocrisy" after one of his comrades slipped and made it clear that, for socialists, an ID will be necessary to shop at city-run grocery stores but requiring proof of residency for voting is literally Jim Crow.

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New Yorkers would need a "library card-esque thing" in order to shop and Mamdani Grocery.

“We are looking to make sure that we target New Yorkers … sort of a library card-esque thing” pic.twitter.com/97MRRXcXEU — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) August 2, 2026

The mockery was immediate.

Wait...if black people are too poor to afford the internet and too dumb to find the DMV ( according to democrats), will they not be allowed to shop at the utopian grocery store? — RamRants (@theFUNemployed) August 3, 2026

They’re requiring a “library card-esque” ID so New Jersey doesn’t empty the shelves of 30% off milk and eggs.



But ask for photo ID to vote and suddenly it’s Jim Crow 2.0.



The principle only applies when it’s convenient. — America_MUST_Unite | AccountabilityIsComing🇺🇸 (@KaneraChad) August 2, 2026

Did somebody get a call from Democrat Party leaders?

Mamdani has done a one-eighty on ID in order to shop at city-run stores.

UPDATE: The Mayor’s team has clarified there will no longer be a "library card-esque" ID requirement for the proposed city-owned grocery stores. https://t.co/Lx2LbIUk0L — Polymarket (@Polymarket) August 4, 2026

This whole thing is going to be such a colossal fail that it'll be entertaining.

They got their hand slapped by the Democrat overlords — paige s. (@PaigeSully88) August 4, 2026

Mamdani and the DSA Dems would rather let the city-run stores go quickly down the drain rather than admit they accidentally helped prove a point about proof of residency requirements.

this whole thing is just gonna get funnier https://t.co/AVIixjkgxe — Matt Bramanti (@mattbramanti) August 4, 2026

It's going to be a massive disaster unless the idea never even gets off the ground.

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Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

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