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Mamdani Tries to Do a One-Eighty After Proof of Residency to Shop Comment Gets Mocked Into Oblivion

Doug P. | 9:43 AM on August 05, 2026
Meme screenshot

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani is currently doing a "clean up on aisle hypocrisy" after one of his comrades slipped and made it clear that, for socialists, an ID will be necessary to shop at city-run grocery stores but requiring proof of residency for voting is literally Jim Crow. 

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New Yorkers would need a "library card-esque thing" in order to shop and Mamdani Grocery. 

The mockery was immediate.

Did somebody get a call from Democrat Party leaders?

Mamdani has done a one-eighty on ID in order to shop at city-run stores. 

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This whole thing is going to be such a colossal fail that it'll be entertaining. 

Mamdani and the DSA Dems would rather let the city-run stores go quickly down the drain rather than admit they accidentally helped prove a point about proof of residency requirements. 

It's going to be a massive disaster unless the idea never even gets off the ground.

*****

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

Help us continue to report on his radical policies and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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DEMOCRAT PARTY NEW YORK SOCIALISM VOTER ID ZOHRAN MAMDANI

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