Guess How NYC Mayor Mamdani Will Make Sure Only Residents Are Shopping at City-Run Grocery Stores

Under Zohran Mamdani it's only taken New York City a few months to become Jim Crow 2.0!

We'll kick this off with a reminder of what Mayor Mamdani and his fellow socialists think of ID requirements in order to vote in elections.

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The mayor is a member of the NY-chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America, which vehemently opposes Voter ID law The SAVE Act, deeming it racist. “Our candidates for office stand firm against racist voter ID laws and secret poll taxes like the ‘SAVE America Act,'” The DSA’s website stated.

Last week we asked if people would need to show ID in order to shop at Mamdani's planned city-run grocery stores where taxpayers will fund the mayor's goal of selling items 30 percent below retail prices for groceries.

We now have an answer.

“We are looking to make sure that we target New Yorkers … sort of a library card-esque thing” pic.twitter.com/97MRRXcXEU — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) August 2, 2026

Irony and hypocrisy detected!

Mamdani wants to protect tax payer funded grocery store from non-NYC residents… they’ll need an ID card to enter.



You can make this up. pic.twitter.com/lXs2SKdjBt — Nick Plumb (@PlumbNick) August 2, 2026

Obviously they didn't want to say "ID" so somebody came up with "library card-esque thing."

Racist Commie Mamdani is going to make you show ID in his markets. You want your government-subsidized arugula? Show your papers! Ask for ID to vote? BIGOT!!!



Are you starting to realize what disingenuous lying buffoons these commies are? pic.twitter.com/uIZrFzkzgU — Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) August 3, 2026

They don't want an ID law to prevent non-citizens from voting but have no problem when it comes to keeping non NYC residents from shopping at their store.

They’re requiring a “library card-esque” ID so New Jersey doesn’t empty the shelves of 30% off milk and eggs.



But ask for photo ID to vote and suddenly it’s Jim Crow 2.0.



The principle only applies when it’s convenient. — America_MUST_Unite | AccountabilityIsComing🇺🇸 (@KaneraChad) August 2, 2026

You don't need an ID to vote, just to buy government-discounted groceries. https://t.co/vAHqA1G5EQ — Tim Graham (@TimJGraham) August 3, 2026

You can't make this stuff up (because unfortunately you don't have to).

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Editor’s Note: Republicans are fighting for election integrity by requiring proper identification to vote.

Help us continue to report why Democrats oppose such obvious measures by joining Twitchy VIP and using promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.