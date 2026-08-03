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Guess How NYC Mayor Mamdani Will Make Sure Only Residents Are Shopping at City-Run Grocery Stores

Doug P. | 8:40 AM on August 03, 2026
Meme

Under Zohran Mamdani it's only taken New York City a few months to become Jim Crow 2.0!

We'll kick this off with a reminder of what Mayor Mamdani and his fellow socialists think of ID requirements in order to vote in elections. 

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The mayor is a member of the NY-chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America, which vehemently opposes Voter ID law The SAVE Act, deeming it racist.

“Our candidates for office stand firm against racist voter ID laws and secret poll taxes like the ‘SAVE America Act,'” The DSA’s website stated.

Last week we asked if people would need to show ID in order to shop at Mamdani's planned city-run grocery stores where taxpayers will fund the mayor's goal of selling items 30 percent below retail prices for groceries. 

We now have an answer. 

Irony and hypocrisy detected!

Obviously they didn't want to say "ID" so somebody came up with "library card-esque thing." 

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They don't want an ID law to prevent non-citizens from voting but have no problem when it comes to keeping non NYC residents from shopping at their store. 

You can't make this stuff up (because unfortunately you don't have to). 

*****

Editor’s Note: Republicans are fighting for election integrity by requiring proper identification to vote.

Help us continue to report why Democrats oppose such obvious measures by joining Twitchy VIP and using promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS NEW YORK SOCIALISM VOTER ID ZOHRAN MAMDANI

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