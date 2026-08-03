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‘Are You Crazy?’: Joe Manchin Erupts After Margaret Brennan Claims Socialists Have ‘Good Ideas’

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 2:58 AM on August 03, 2026
CBS News

Former West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin spent most of his life as a Democrat. But declared himself an Independent in 2024. On Sunday, he and his daughter, Heather Manchin, appeared on CBS's Face the Nation to promote a new effort to elect independent candidates. During the promotion, host Margaret Brennan asked the former Senator and his daughter if they would support socialists running for office.

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Here’s more. (READ)

CBS News's Margaret Brennan defends socialism prompting Joe Manchin to respond: "Are you crazy?"

Brennan: "Could you ever support a self-described socialist candidate?"

Manchin: "No. No way. My God, no."

Brennan: "Even if they have some good ideas?"

Manchin: "I support the good ideas. But how could you support some of the crazy stuff they're for? Have you seen their platform? They're for dismantling everything that we know, whether it be, whether it be the structure of government, Congress itself, or the Senate they want to get rid of, and then they start talking about all the crazy things, no police, no this, no this, no that. Are you crazy? 

We want, we want, a crime-free area. We have to have police for that. Yeah. We want a strong defense, we want a strong border. But if Democrats can't say that, and they start lining up with the socialist demands of how... Energy will be gone. There'll be no energy, okay? We have right now a tremendous amount of energy we're producing, and the world depends more on us than ever before."

Here’s Joe Manchin correctly pointing out to Margaret Brennan of CBS News that socialists are crazy. (WATCH)

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That’s essentially what Brennan asked.

Posters were stumped trying to find the socialist ‘good ideas’ Brennan alluded to.

The legacy media is certainly not doing enough to expose these psychotic socialists.

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Even ‘journalists’ should be able to figure out that socialism is deadly and bereft of good ideas. Here’s what the DSA supports. (WATCH)

This is shocking news to Margaret Brennan.

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Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS CBS NEWS DEMOCRAT PARTY FACE THE NATION MARGARET BRENNAN SOCIALISM

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