CNBC's Joe Kernen Asked Dem Senator Where Socialism Has Ever Worked (Then it Got AWKWARD)

During yesterday's midterm election primaries, we saw some liberal Democrats lose to opponents who are even more out there on the Left. The NRCC described who now leads the Democratic Party:

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Tonight ended the debate. Zohran Mamdani and his band of radical socialists are now leading the Democrat Party. As Mamdani’s handpicked socialist candidates steamroll the establishment in Hakeem Jeffries’ own backyard, the party’s radical takeover is complete. The Democrat Party’s radical takeover is no longer a warning. It’s reality. This comes after far-left candidates in highly competitive House districts like Randy Villegas in CA-22 and Matt Dunlap in ME-02 defeated the DCCC’s preferred candidates in messy primaries, exposing a party increasingly controlled by its socialist wing.

Senator Chris Murphy decided to be safe and kiss the DSA ring by saying his party needs to be "bolder," which we're assuming means "more insane than usual."

As usual these Dems are going to try and convince voters that their brand of socialism would work just great, but on CNBC Joe Kernen asked a Democrat senator for some positive examples from around the world. For some reason Sen. Rochester of Delaware didn't want to go there:

Democrat Sen. Lisa Blunt Rochester dodges when asked when socialism has ever worked.



ROCHESTER: Is that another question or is that for the next interview?



CNBC: I just want to know one place...



ROCHESTER: When you have me come back on we can talk about all the races... pic.twitter.com/vEwq0ObxBi — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 24, 2026

We're guessing that hosts on outlets like MS NOW will not be asking Democrats that same question.

This is the 2026 bumper sticker: "Has socialism ever worked?" — John Bachman (@JohnFBachman) June 24, 2026

This all the way.... They need to be called out on their ideas. Notice how she was not prepared to defend it? https://t.co/pN5JpqP185 — Feral Jundi (@realferaljundi) June 24, 2026

She definitely was not ready to be hit with that question and it showed.

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Editor’s Note: Socialists like Zohran Mamdani, AOC and Bernie Sanders are now becoming the governing wing of the Democratic Party.

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