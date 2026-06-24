NRCC Makes it Clear Who Now Controls the Dem Party (Especially After Yesterday's Primary Results)

The Democrats have created a socialist monster, and in some cases it has done them in. Here's just one example following yesterday's primaries:

NEW: Democratic Rep. Dan Goldman loses New York primary to Brad Lander. https://t.co/jV5r72Hqti — NBC News (@NBCNews) June 24, 2026

Advertisement

The candidates Zohran Mamdani endorsed won, and when the New York City mayor supports a candidate, you know it means they're completely nuts.

BREAKING: Rep. Espaillat concedes. Mamdani-backed socialists have officially gone 3/3 and won all of their respective Democratic primaries for U.S. House in New York tonight. Their positions are some of the most extreme & far left Dems have seen:



Darializa Avila Chevalier… pic.twitter.com/Fal1lHmair — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) June 24, 2026

Yikes:

Darializa Avila Chevalier (NY-13): Abolish prisons, abolish ICE, abolish borders, defund the police, and “all deportations are wrong”, including for violent criminals. She has called the U.S. an “effing disgrace”, and said in a prior social media post “I forgot to get napkins so I just wiped my hand on the American flag behind me.” Claire Valdez (NY-7): Grant citizenship and voting rights to illegal aliens, use taxpayer funds for all transgender treatments, & eliminate private health insurance. Brad Lander (NY-10): Abolish ICE, forgive all student loans (almost $2 trillion worth), expand the Supreme Court.

The National Republican Congressional Committee pointed out that the Dem Party is now in the hands of full-blown socialist, communist, and antisemitic crazies:

🚨Hakeem Jeffries is in SHAMBLES as Mamdani-endorsed radicals seek to threaten his leadership.



A spokesman for the NRCC released a statement in response, nothing that “tonight wasn’t just a bad night for so-called ‘Leader’ Hakeem Jeffries...the Democrat establishment officially… pic.twitter.com/wo780Mwxv3 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 24, 2026

The entire Democratic Party will now likely shift way left so they don't get primaried by DSA candidates in some areas after this happened:

Tonight ended the debate. Zohran Mamdani and his band of radical socialists are now leading the Democrat Party. As Mamdani’s handpicked socialist candidates steamroll the establishment in Hakeem Jeffries’ own backyard, the party’s radical takeover is complete. The Democrat Party’s radical takeover is no longer a warning. It’s reality. This comes after far-left candidates in highly competitive House districts like Randy Villegas in CA-22 and Matt Dunlap in ME-02 defeated the DCCC’s preferred candidates in messy primaries, exposing a party increasingly controlled by its socialist wing.

Advertisement

Let's also not forget that the Dem Senate candidate in Maine is a guy who has a Nazi SS tattoo and is facing allegations from a number of women (among other disturbing things). Unhinged doesn't even begin to describe the state of that political party.

You F'n broke it, you own it, now you fix it!@RepJeffries https://t.co/wZbFWA8lch — tommy hernandez (@tommy3861) June 24, 2026

Jeffries and others helped create the monster and now it's turning on them.

*****

Editor’s Note: New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani, Sen. Bernie Sanders and others are leading a socialist takeover of the Democratic Party.

Help us continue to report on their radical policies and expose the Democrats who support the insanity. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.