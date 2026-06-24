Socialism Surge: Scott Jennings Warns a Wave of Mamdani-Like Dem Candidates Could Wash Over the U.S.

On Tuesday night, Republican commentator Scott Jennings sounded the alarm about what socialist primary victories mean for the Democrat Party and America heading into the midterms and the 2028 elections. He says we could see a wave of Zohran Mamdani-like socialist candidates running as Democrats across the country.

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It won’t be just in big coastal cities; the ripples of radicalism are headed inward. (READ)

Scott Jennings warns that if the Mamdani-backed socialists win their Democrat primaries tonight, this radicalism is no longer going to be contained to New York and Seattle. He predicts it will spark a socialist wave across the country. JENNINGS: “If the socialists win, I agree with you. They’re going to feel like they have the wind at their back. You’re going to see a Mamdani-inspired candidacies across the country. You already are!” “Michigan is a great example. There’s a senate primary going on there, and I think Abdul El-Sayed is ahead in that, he has a great chance to win. He’s exactly like these socialist candidates in New York City.” “It’s not just confined to a few districts here. It is spreading already. And if they win, you’re going to see this inspiration for these kinds of candidacies across the country. The implications for the Democratic Party out there for 2028 are vast.”

Here’s Jennings on CNN. (WATCH)

Scott Jennings warns that if the Mamdani-backed socialists win their Democrat primaries tonight, this radicalism is no longer going to be contained to New York and Seattle.



He predicts it will spark a socialist wave across the country.



JENNINGS: “If the socialists win, I agree… pic.twitter.com/JGQS3OznIS — Overton (@overton_news) June 24, 2026

Jennings reads the writing on the wall.

GTFO now while you still can. — WaveandParticle (@Waveorpart) June 24, 2026

Sanity will never return to Seattle, New York, or other blue cities. Best to cut one’s losses and escape while one can financially.

Commenters blame the acceptance of socialist ‘solutions’ on a weak GOP that has not fully backed President Donald Trump’s agenda. They’re not cutting the 'moderate' Democrats any slack either.

This is a direct consequence of an ineffective, swampy, fundamentally anti-Trump agenda Republican Party. Along with no message that resonates. They were handed a coalition and an agenda by Trump, and they have utterly failed to perform. They are vacuous. And as we know, “nature abhors a vacuum. Unless Republicans get their acts together, the current vacuum will be filled by populist, socialist (at best) Democrats. That dynamic was apparent a year ago. It is apparent today. And it will continue. Never has a greater political opportunity been squandered. Never has the politics of the country been more at risk. — Scott (@Scochula) June 24, 2026

also because the so-called "moderates" of the Democrat party veered left bc they are hacks without moral compasses or principles other than power.



they can no longer contain their communists — (((Civil_DiscourseNY)))🇺🇸🇮🇱🇺🇸🇮🇷🇺🇸 (@Next_andReady) June 24, 2026

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It’s been enlightening to observe how much the Democrat Party is willing to embrace to regain power.

Commenters say this wave of socialism can be stopped if the SAVE Act is passed.

Freaking scary times. The young voters who are un/underemployed, will too often fall for the false promises of the socialists. GOP has got to address this AND pass the SAVE act ASAP. — Runnin4Daylight (@Runnin4Daylight) June 24, 2026

But Thune and the RINOs will slow walk the Save America Act so these socialists can take over all branches of government. — Fred Garvin, Male Prostitute (@shaun_gentilis) June 24, 2026

He’s right, and quite frankly I blame it on our do-nothing Congress. We are staring down eminent destruction. — SteveAreno (@Steve_A_Reno) June 24, 2026

Don’t expect RINOs to put America’s future before their own personal agendas.

One poster says to allow socialists to have their way in their huge cities.

This is fine. This s*** won't fly outside of super-large cities. And when the normal people finally leave those cities, the Commies will have even less power/representation. Let them destroy themselves. The cities were headed in that direction to begin with anyway. — HitmanGFX (@HitmanGFX44) June 24, 2026

We are headed another civil war sadly. — AT Smith (@ArielFT52) June 24, 2026

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Blue cities are floating in a vast sea of red. It won’t be a battle between states like before. It’ll be red versus blue if it comes to that.

Another commenter says there’s an upside to a socialist takeover of the Democrat Party.

This is a good thing. It will heavily push moderate democrats who fear this socialism push to vote for Republican candidates. — Don’t worry about it (@WhoCares9019) June 24, 2026

I hope this is a correct assessment — AT Smith (@ArielFT52) June 24, 2026

We do, too, for the sake of our nation.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.

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