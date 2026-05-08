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'F***!' Anonymous House Dems Spill to Axios How Disastrous the SCOVA Ruling Is For Them

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 5:00 PM on May 08, 2026
Twitchy/Meme


When it comes to 'anonymous sources' being reported by the mainstream media, we tend to be pretty skeptical. 

But we'll make an exception when it's nameless House Democrats who run crying to a sympathetic pillow like Axios. 

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That's exactly what happened today in the wake of the Supreme Court of Virginia's epic smackdown of the Democrats' illegal attempt to gerrymander Virginia into a 10-1 blue state.

No sooner had the decision come down than Axios started hearing from House Democrats about the disaster this upholding of the rule of law is for them. Leftists are generally cowards, and today was no exception, as the majority of the reactions were anonymous. 

But regardless of whether any of them gave their names to Axios, their reactions were pure schadenfreudeliciousness. 

That slurping sound you just heard was us drinking in all of the leftist tears. 

There are plenty of them, so feel free to drink deep. Here is more from Axios

Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee chair Suzan DelBene (D-Wash.) said in a statement, "This is a setback that sends a terrible message to Americans – the powerful and elite will do everything they can to silence you.

Actually, what SCOVA did was refuse to let Democrats deceptively and unconstitutionally silence and disenfranchise millions of Virginians, but please, cope and cry harder. 

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Rep. Marc Veasey (D-Texas) called the ruling 'sickening' and said it is 'clearly a disappointment.'

Weird how following a state's constitution is 'sickening' and 'disappointing' to the left. 

And the long knives might be starting to come out for Hakeem Jeffries, who irresponsibly threw truckloads of cash -- cash that Democrats have precious little of -- at this deceitful referendum.

The ruling even has some lawmakers questioning the wisdom of Democrats spending $62.5 million to push the Virginia redistricting referendum — including nearly $40 million from Jeffries-aligned 501(c)4 House Majority Forward.

'I feel like this is a colossal waste of resources that will further erode our politics,' a sixth House Democrat told Axios, referring to the entire nationwide redistricting battle.

'How many millions of dollars are we spending on this when the DNC is in debt and we have 40 frontline races to win?'

Ruh-roh, Temu Obama. It seems that the troops are getting restless. 

But don't worry. We all know how much loyalty means to Democrats. LOL. [Insert sarcasm font]

They are NOT having a good week. 

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HAAAAAHAHAHA.

House Dems are having almost as bad a week as Louise Lucas.

We wonder how her smug, vulgar t-shirt sales are going this afternoon.

The more they cry, the more it brings an ear-to-ear grin to our faces. 

HA! 

As much as this makes us laugh, it probably should scare us a little. We all know how 'murder-y' leftists get when things don't go their way. 

This goes double for Virginia Attorney General Jay 'Two Bullets' Jones, who SCOVA specifically called out in its decision for being a very incompetent lawyer. 

Oh, they already KNEW they were breaking the law. 

They just never expected to get caught. 

LOL. Make sure you turn the sound up for that post. Trust us, it's worth it. 

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They keep us all warm and tingly inside. 

The best part is that Democrats have very little ammunition left to fight a redistricting war. 

It's not like they can gerrymander Illinois, Maryland, and all the New England states any more than they already have been for decades. 

We're pretty sure that Jeffries' dreams of becoming Speaker of the House just went up in a giant SCOVA fireball. 

But the fact is that, regardless of redistricting and revised state maps, which now strongly favor Republicans, the midterms are still elections that have to be won. 

If we want to keep Democrats out of the majority in the House -- as every sane American who sees what their agenda is should -- we have to beat them in these districts, new or old. 

We're grateful that SCOVA didn't let them get away with cheating in Virginia. But they're going to try to cheat, so conservative candidates will need to work very hard to earn every vote this November. 

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And the Senate STILL needs to pass the SAVE America Act.

Another Republican House of Representatives in 2027 will mean even more leftist tears, which will kind of make all the hard work ahead worth it. 

============================================

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