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Symone Sanders Slams DNC's F-Bomb Social Media Meltdown — And the Defenders Pile On

justmindy
justmindy | 4:00 PM on May 29, 2026
Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

Symone Sanders thinks the vulgar 'f bomb' post from the official Democrat account targeting Stephen Miller is a bad idea. 

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She also finds it odd a random comms staffer is going on a publicity tour after her foul tweet went viral. She's right. The job should be about messaging for the Democrats, not creating a personal brand. 

Of course, the adults who will never grow up currently leading the Democrat Party think the 'sick burn' was really cool and they are all clapping like seals. Everyone hated them in high school and this is the first time they get to be part of something. 

Also, they are lying about the timeline. The Dem Comms person 'Paulina' called Stephen Miller an 'ugly bleep' first after Miller insulted Talarico. She made it personal. That's when Katie Miller (Stephen's wife) lashed out at Paulina. As she should. Wives protect their husbands. Paulina made it personal, though.

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This goofy thinks we are 'quite literally' at war. Clearly, they don't know what 'literally' means or they are unaware what happens in an actual war. Spoiler Alert: In a 'literal' war, eff bombs aren't actually weapons. 

Most of the young adult Democrats in charge of the power are nepo-babies. They have very little experience in the real world and it shows. 

Another actually successful Comms person agreed with Symone. 

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They won't. It's why Dems love people like AOC and Ilhan Omar. They like performative people who get nothing done, but allow them to feel emotional and tough. 

Things seem to be going really well for the Democrats.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

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