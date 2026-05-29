Symone Sanders Slams DNC's F-Bomb Social Media Meltdown — And the Defenders Pile On

Symone Sanders thinks the vulgar 'f bomb' post from the official Democrat account targeting Stephen Miller is a bad idea.

Why is the DNC Creative Director doing interviews about the social media posts responding like this is her personal social account?? Where is the comms department??? https://t.co/LMqivTpppZ — Symone D. Sanders Townsend (@SymoneDSanders) May 29, 2026

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She also finds it odd a random comms staffer is going on a publicity tour after her foul tweet went viral. She's right. The job should be about messaging for the Democrats, not creating a personal brand.

I think it’s okay for them to have a little fun on here every now and again https://t.co/e7qXjHfI9z — Mike Nellis (@MikeNellis) May 29, 2026

lol this is NOT msnbc! we’re in a new era babyyyyyyy https://t.co/amcxoA8Cz9 — FDR Wallace Dem 🌹✊🏾🏳️‍🌈🇵🇸 (@fdr_dem) May 29, 2026

Because we don’t need a “comms director” running social, we need a baller and the failure of the Biden team to figure this out over his term is part of why we’re here. https://t.co/Lrpa2MwEpa — Rachel Bitecofer 🗽🦆 (@RachelBitecofer) May 29, 2026

.@paulinaVEVO is a bad *ss who took being f**ked with by the wife of an ugly f**k and didn’t cower in fear.



She is crushing the comms on this. https://t.co/WpMmy2mhUF — melissa “cancelled student debt” byrne (@mcbyrne) May 29, 2026

Of course, the adults who will never grow up currently leading the Democrat Party think the 'sick burn' was really cool and they are all clapping like seals. Everyone hated them in high school and this is the first time they get to be part of something.

Also, they are lying about the timeline. The Dem Comms person 'Paulina' called Stephen Miller an 'ugly bleep' first after Miller insulted Talarico. She made it personal. That's when Katie Miller (Stephen's wife) lashed out at Paulina. As she should. Wives protect their husbands. Paulina made it personal, though.

She was personally attacked so she gets to personally respond. We are quite literally at war so all the traditional ways do not matter, nor do they work. That going high when they in hell bs is what got us here. https://t.co/jsPwWQzsuD — Dr. Neighborhood Publicist (@nhoodpublicist) May 29, 2026

This goofy thinks we are 'quite literally' at war. Clearly, they don't know what 'literally' means or they are unaware what happens in an actual war. Spoiler Alert: In a 'literal' war, eff bombs aren't actually weapons.

Most of the young adult Democrats in charge of the power are nepo-babies. They have very little experience in the real world and it shows.

Modern Dem staffers think it’s all about them. All the time.



I’ve never seen anything like it. From petitions calling out Biden on Israel to stuff like this, the megalomania epidemic within their ranks is breathtaking. https://t.co/iYRaR7fGsO — Ellen Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) May 29, 2026

Another actually successful Comms person agreed with Symone.

Symone is right in this thread. Do the thing and keep it moving.



Everyone wants to be famous. https://t.co/u3EVKBQrBX — Randi White (@RandiWhite) May 29, 2026

Symone is a professional. Listen to her. She knows exactly what she is talking about: https://t.co/pwSwbQqYZK — Elan (@engele) May 29, 2026

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They won't. It's why Dems love people like AOC and Ilhan Omar. They like performative people who get nothing done, but allow them to feel emotional and tough.

Yo big tennis ball head *ss always got something to say when Democrats strike a nerve and gain momentum when you should just be shutting the f**k up!!!! https://t.co/7sO9V5KSWh — Tyrant (@jojox9581) May 29, 2026

Things seem to be going really well for the Democrats.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

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