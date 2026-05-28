DNC Drops F-Bomb on Stephen Miller, Then Rewards Staffer With a Sheet Cake: Peak Adult Daycare

Yesterday, we told you about the official Democrat Party account responding to a tweet by Stephen Miller with a vulgar 'F' bomb. Everyone with any class expected the account to take it down after the boss saw it (surely that's not how the official Democrat account wants to represent the Party), but nope, they gave the author of the tweet a cake. A literal cake.

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Haters aren't mad. Haters just wonder why everyone in the Democrat Party seems to have lost their literal minds.

Adult daycare theory vindicated https://t.co/sZ9km1lbE6 — Frontierism (@frontierism) May 28, 2026

Daycare is also the mentality of the people who vote for Democrats, unfortunately.

Millennials are the worst generation in human history https://t.co/atWR5CIiXt — you will surely get the karkland (@fmtovvns) May 28, 2026

At least the Leftist ones.

Over what, Paulina? Your own stupidity, as a child of immigrants promoting and voting for the exact chaos they fled? Or the sheer balls of throwing stones at Stephen Miller from your glass house?



Once again, tell your parents this immigrant says they failed you. https://t.co/8H3wxDNTph pic.twitter.com/W0rDWQvYvS — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) May 28, 2026

This is great because democrats are operating the same way as the retard right. They view twitter likes as translating to real world wins, even as their approval numbers tank, while Trump is actually doing things. Unserious, unfocused people, much easier to steamroll and destroy https://t.co/nKmv8MFBfE — Future Moldovan Citizen Fan (@CommonSentiment) May 28, 2026

This is a great point. It's the same nonsense Tucker Carlson and Candace Owens do. They chase 'likes' over everything else. It lowers the discourse.

You know a woman got her this cake because it praises her for a fake accomplishment and then lies to her face about her being attractive https://t.co/BVwUzjGLeJ — Moongazer (@joeybeastmarket) May 28, 2026

She certainly wouldn't turn any heads in Miami.

"You ratioed Temu Hitler"



The Democrats are openly putting a target on Stephen Miller's back and celebrating it.



We underestimate how sick these people are. https://t.co/8zDMuW4PH4 — Jack (@jackunheard) May 28, 2026

Can you imagine the celebrating on the Left if (God forbid), some crazy maniac tried to attack Stephen Miller? It would be revealing.

How many of these do you think are in the DNC offices https://t.co/sS4yJIVTLX pic.twitter.com/mRSZAlJTii — Greg Price (@greg_price11) May 28, 2026

That's basically their American flag.

a major political party of a global superpower staffed almost entirely by this https://t.co/nNSnrFSyTN pic.twitter.com/iuxu1ZQWLL — Keith (@AtrazineVictim_) May 28, 2026

You just know she goes home every night to two cats and a bottle of wine to drink the misery away. https://t.co/y7cFlf4n48 — ꓕNIOԀꓤƎ⅁⅁Iꓤꓕ (@Grxit) May 28, 2026

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Actually, she is about to get married. She was eager to share this fact with her 'haters'.

Well, now seems like a good time to share that I’m getting married! We just put down the deposit on the venue and bought my dress lol



I didn’t end up picking this one but I thought it looked nice https://t.co/ZNQy13e5Dg pic.twitter.com/9O8PkLWuwK — Paulina Mangubat 🫏 (@paulinaVEVO) May 27, 2026

So, we can expect her to be a Republican in about 5 years or so. That's what happens when women get married, grow up, create homes and suddenly realize they don't want their kid's gender transitioned and paying half your income in taxes makes it hard to support a family.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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