‘ALL DEAD’: Rioter on Video Threatens to Kill ICE Agent, His Wife and...
Allen West Exposed What Lloyd Austin Did to the Military. The Details Are...
Jill Biden Further Trashes Sleepy Joe's 'Legacy'
CNN's Kaitlan Collins Accidentally Helped Scott Bessent Torch WaPo While She Pushed Dem...
WORST AG on the Planet Claims He's Safeguarding Rights and WHOA NELLIE That's...
Here's an Election Night Flashback (and More) Featuring Canned 60 Minutes Journo Libs...
VIP
Obama-Nominated U.S. Attorney Says E. Jean Carroll IS Above the Law
Clay Travis Has a Status Update on the Dem Party's Average Male Voter...
Just WOW: Yet ANOTHER 'Assassination Attempt' Made on a Sitting Trump-Appointed SCOTUS Jus...
E. Jean Carroll's BIZARRE Interview About How She TRICKED the Jury Every Day...
VIP
CBS Reporter Just Proved Some Journos Are STILL Part of the 'Conspiracy of...
James Talarico Claims His Many MAGA Supporters Have to Whisper Their Support for...
DERANGED Tucker Carlson Goes FULL Woke Right Claiming Holocaust Museums Must Include THIS...
Jimmy Failla Flashes Back to What Jill Biden Was Chanting Just After Supposedly...

DNC Drops F-Bomb on Stephen Miller, Then Rewards Staffer With a Sheet Cake: Peak Adult Daycare

justmindy
justmindy | 4:36 PM on May 28, 2026
imgflip

Yesterday, we told you about the official Democrat Party account responding to a tweet by Stephen Miller with a vulgar 'F' bomb. Everyone with any class expected the account to take it down after the boss saw it (surely that's not how the official Democrat account wants to represent the Party), but nope, they gave the author of the tweet a cake. A literal cake.

Advertisement

Haters aren't mad. Haters just wonder why everyone in the Democrat Party seems to have lost their literal minds.

Daycare is also the mentality of the people who vote for Democrats, unfortunately.

At least the Leftist ones.

Recommended

‘ALL DEAD’: Rioter on Video Threatens to Kill ICE Agent, His Wife and Children; 'I Have Your FACE'
Brett T.
Advertisement

This is a great point. It's the same nonsense Tucker Carlson and Candace Owens do. They chase 'likes' over everything else. It lowers the discourse. 

She certainly wouldn't turn any heads in Miami.

Can you imagine the celebrating on the Left if (God forbid), some crazy maniac tried to attack Stephen Miller? It would be revealing.

That's basically their American flag.

Advertisement

Actually, she is about to get married. She was eager to share this fact with her 'haters'.

So, we can expect her to be a Republican in about 5 years or so. That's what happens when women get married, grow up, create homes and suddenly realize they don't want their kid's gender transitioned and paying half your income in taxes makes it hard to support a family. 

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

DEMOCRAT PARTY DNC REPUBLICAN PARTY STEPHEN MILLER TEXAS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

‘ALL DEAD’: Rioter on Video Threatens to Kill ICE Agent, His Wife and Children; 'I Have Your FACE'
Brett T.
CNN's Kaitlan Collins Accidentally Helped Scott Bessent Torch WaPo While She Pushed Dem Talking Points
Doug P.
WORST AG on the Planet Claims He's Safeguarding Rights and WHOA NELLIE That's a LOTTA (Deserved) Backfire
Sam J.
E. Jean Carroll's BIZARRE Interview About How She TRICKED the Jury Every Day HURTS Her Case More (WATCH)
Sam J.
Here's an Election Night Flashback (and More) Featuring Canned 60 Minutes Journo Libs Are Flipping Over
Doug P.
Allen West Exposed What Lloyd Austin Did to the Military. The Details Are Devastating.
Twitchy Video

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

‘ALL DEAD’: Rioter on Video Threatens to Kill ICE Agent, His Wife and Children; 'I Have Your FACE' Brett T.
Advertisement