BRO, Do You Even History?! Ro Khanna SCHOOLED After Comparing Nazi Tat Democrat to FDR and HOOBOY

Progressive congressman Ro Khanna hyped Graham Platner's campaign as some groundbreaking 'FDR coalition' flexing serious moral clarity on foreign policy.

We made the same face.

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Take a look at this:

There’s a reason establishment figures are afraid of Graham Platner- his campaign is demonstrating the power of building an FDR coalition with moral clarity on foreign policy in battleground states.



Join us in Maine on 6/5: https://t.co/aO9eL4RYqp — Ro Khanna (@RoKhanna) May 28, 2026

You know, the same Graham Platner who's a Marine/Army vet turned oyster farmer, sporting a Nazi chest tattoo critics with a trail of old posts that should have Democrats nationwide doing damage control.

And yet, they're not. They're pushing lines about how he was in a bad place then and how he's changed and that he is the future of their party ...

It's all gross.

FDR hated Nazis wtf are you talking about? — Cyborg Pediatrician (@CyborgPeds) May 29, 2026

He has no idea.

No, they’re afraid of his self-proclaimed admiration for Hitler, who murdered millions of people. — Apple Lamps (@lamps_apple) May 28, 2026

Anyone with common sense has issues with this.

No one is afraid of him. No one, except democrats, want a communist nazi in the Senate. — Veterans for Liberty (@Vets4AP) May 29, 2026

The same people who have spent decades now insisting Trump is literally Hitler are now supporting a guy with a Nazi tattoo.

Even we can't make this crap up.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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