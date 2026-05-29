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BRO, Do You Even History?! Ro Khanna SCHOOLED After Comparing Nazi Tat Democrat to FDR and HOOBOY

Sam J.
Sam J. | 2:50 PM on May 29, 2026
Screenshot via Pod Save America

Progressive congressman Ro Khanna hyped Graham Platner's campaign as some groundbreaking 'FDR coalition' flexing serious moral clarity on foreign policy.

We made the same face.

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Take a look at this:

You know, the same Graham Platner who's a Marine/Army vet turned oyster farmer, sporting a Nazi chest tattoo critics with a trail of old posts that should have Democrats nationwide doing damage control.

And yet, they're not. They're pushing lines about how he was in a bad place then and how he's changed and that he is the future of their party ... 

It's all gross.

He has no idea.

Anyone with common sense has issues with this.

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The same people who have spent decades now insisting Trump is literally Hitler are now supporting a guy with a Nazi tattoo. 

Even we can't make this crap up.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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2026 ELECTIONS FOREIGN POLICY MAINE SUSAN COLLINS GRAHAM PLATNER

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