Maria Shriver Fears for Future of 'Free Press' (Translation: The Dem Propaganda Machine Just Took a Hit)

The CBS News program 60 Minutes is getting shaken up after a series of reports that did little except prove that the show existed largely to serve as a vehicle to further Democrat narratives by chopping interviews or only telling part of the story.

Advertisement

From Fox News:

CBS News fired "60 Minutes" correspondents Sharyn Alfonsi and Cecilia Vega, along with the program’s executive producer Tanya Simon, on Thursday as the network's editor-in-chief Bari Weiss shakes up the storied newsmagazine. Executive editor Draggan Mihailovich was also let go after nearly 30 years with the program, as well as another producer, Matthew Polevoy, according to reports. Alfonsi, who joined "60 Minutes" in 2015, lashed out at Weiss last year when the polarizing news chief delayed her segment about allegations of abuses at the El Salvador prison CECOT. Alfonsi insisted it was held for political rather than editorial reasons and blasted Weiss in a memo to colleagues.

Add it all up and Maria Shriver is gravely concerned for the "free press," which she appears to define as reporters getting jobs for life even if in defiance of their superiors or being beyond biased:

Excellent statement by Cecilia Vega. What’s happening at 60 Minutes is beyond belief and should concern everyone who wants to live in a country with a free press. https://t.co/OvgBN9XUWr — Maria Shriver (@mariashriver) May 29, 2026

Translation:

“My party is losing control of the propaganda apparatus!” — Satanás (@smejk70030) May 29, 2026

It's amazing watching some "journalists" try and make the argument that reporters are entitled to jobs at media outlets and if they're held accountable for violating standards that means the "free press" is under assault. What they really mean is that the Democrat ability to control narratives is taking a hit.

Your reminder that libs define a "free press" as Kennedys and Clintonistas and Obama bros pulling the strings. https://t.co/fbWrZo4SFI — Tim Graham (@TimJGraham) May 29, 2026

That's the Shriver (and others') definition of a truly "free press."

In 2004, @DanRather and Mary Mapes were busted forging memos by some online bloggers, all so they could cook up a hit piece on George W Bush before the election. Rather, Mapes, and other CBS executives were subsequently fired.



60 minutes has since been one similar scandal after… — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) May 29, 2026

And Vega wasn't exactly a "straight down the middle" reporter. At times Vega sounded like she was auditioning for a gig on MS NOW:

On Election Night 2024, Cecilia Vega went on CBS and predicted "violence in the streets" of Pennsylvania if the vote isn't counted fast enough.



Today, CBS canned her from '60 Minutes' pic.twitter.com/vmT9PmAwfR — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) May 28, 2026

What objectivity!

*****

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives, all while carrying water for the Democrats.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!