Edit-Palooza! Kristi Noem Shares Part of 'Face the Nation' Interview About Abrego Garcia CBS Chopped

It appears that CBS has done it again.

CBS News recently settled a lawsuit from Donald Trump over a "60 Minutes" interview with Kamala Harris that was deceptively edited in order to give an assist to the then Democrat presidential nominee.

It could cost CBS more than $30 million:

Paramount Global and CBS agreed on Tuesday to pay President Donald Trump a sum that could reach north of $30 million to settle the president’s election interference lawsuit against the network. Trump will receive $16 million upfront. This will cover legal fees, costs of the case, and contributions to his library or charitable causes, to be determined at Trump’s discretion. There is an expectation that there will be another allocation in the mid-eight figures set aside for advertisements, public service announcements, or other similar transmissions, in support of conservative causes by the network, Fox News Digital has learned.

You won't be surprised to know that CBS is at it again.

Fast forward to this weekend. DHS Secretary Kristi Noem did an interview that aired on "Face the Nation" yesterday and parts of her answers to questions about the Democrats' favorite "Maryland man" Kilmar Abrego Garcia were apparently deemed not important enough for their viewers to hear.

Watch what "Face the Nation" aired vs. what they left on the cutting room floor:

This morning, I joined CBS to report the facts about Kilmar Abrego Garcia. Instead, CBS shamefully edited the interview to whitewash the truth about this MS-13 gang member and the threat he poses to American public safety.



Watch for the part of my interview that @CBS tried to… pic.twitter.com/28fsGZug48 — Secretary Kristi Noem (@Sec_Noem) August 31, 2025

If any part of a story is unhelpful to the Democrats' desired narrative, much of the media will simply make sure their viewers aren't exposed to it. That's the time-honored tradition in modern "journalism."

FACT: Kilmar Abrego Garcia is an illegal alien MS-13 gang member. https://t.co/8RRyJXQelg — The White House (@WhiteHouse) August 31, 2025

Senator Van Hollen owes CBS News a margarita for trying to help out in such a dishonest way.

I guess CBS hasn't learned its lesson yet...make them pay. — FugitiveMama (@fugitivemama) August 31, 2025

I get editing for time, but this is crucial information about the criminal in question https://t.co/zHr8xm8zmK — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) August 31, 2025

Hence it was obviously deemed unnecessary for their viewers' consumption.

Disgraceful editing from CBS. https://t.co/NZsL1IFFSK — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) August 31, 2025

And it almost certainly won't be the last time they do it.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, deceptively edit and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

