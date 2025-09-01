Edit-Palooza! Kristi Noem Shares Part of 'Face the Nation' Interview About Abrego Garcia CBS Chopped

Newsom's Gov Press Office Account Tries Picking Fight with Man of Steel Dean...
Doug P. | 9:50 AM on September 01, 2025
Journalism meme

It appears that CBS has done it again. 

CBS News recently settled a lawsuit from Donald Trump over a "60 Minutes" interview with Kamala Harris that was deceptively edited in order to give an assist to the then Democrat presidential nominee. 

It could cost CBS more than $30 million:

Paramount Global and CBS agreed on Tuesday to pay President Donald Trump a sum that could reach north of $30 million to settle the president’s election interference lawsuit against the network. 

Trump will receive $16 million upfront. This will cover legal fees, costs of the case, and contributions to his library or charitable causes, to be determined at Trump’s discretion. There is an expectation that there will be another allocation in the mid-eight figures set aside for advertisements, public service announcements, or other similar transmissions, in support of conservative causes by the network, Fox News Digital has learned.  

You won't be surprised to know that CBS is at it again.

Fast forward to this weekend. DHS Secretary Kristi Noem did an interview that aired on "Face the Nation" yesterday and parts of her answers to questions about the Democrats' favorite "Maryland man" Kilmar Abrego Garcia were apparently deemed not important enough for their viewers to hear. 

Watch what "Face the Nation" aired vs. what they left on the cutting room floor: 

If any part of a story is unhelpful to the Democrats' desired narrative, much of the media will simply make sure their viewers aren't exposed to it. That's the time-honored tradition in modern "journalism."

Senator Van Hollen owes CBS News a margarita for trying to help out in such a dishonest way. 

Hence it was obviously deemed unnecessary for their viewers' consumption. 

And it almost certainly won't be the last time they do it. 

*****

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, deceptively edit and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, deceptively edit and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

