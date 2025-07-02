'Nature is Healing!' Waffle House Delivers Egg-citing News to X
WATCH: Alaska Has EPIC Response to Question About Creating Their Own 'Alligator Alcatraz'
VIP
Nudists Join Toronto 'Pride' Parade
Palestinian Writer Invents Wile E. Coyote-Type Sugar Trap Story You Will Not Believe
Polymarket Says Elon Musk Likely to Start a New Party
VIP
Dem Chuck Schumer Says Trump Could Do to the IRS and Other Agencies...
Susan Rice Blasts President Trump’s Iran Strikes as Ineffective
Rubio Announces USAID is Officially Dead and CNN Claims 14 Million Will Die...
VIP
Taylor Lorenz, Tehran's Press Secretary
Trump Explains to Press His Plan to Put Crocodiles in the Rio Grande...
Former UPenn Swimmer Paula Scanlan Receives Lame Apology Years After Being Forced to...
NYC Commie Mayoral Candidate Zohran Mamdani Isn't Just Economically Illiterate, He Can't R...
Much Ado About Nothing: Judge Refuses to Accept Partial Verdict in Diddy Sex...
Joy Reid Says Alligator Alcatraz Is a 'Concentration Camp' to Round Up Brown...

BREAKING: Paramount/CBS News Settle 60 Minutes’ Kamala Harris Deceptive Editing Lawsuit with Trump

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:40 AM on July 02, 2025
Townhall Media

Paramount/CBS News has decided to settle with President Donald Trump instead of going to trial over 60 Minutes’ deceptively edited Kamala Harris interview. The eventual full settlement could reach a payout of $30 million.

Advertisement

Start here. (READ)

Per Fox News, Trump gets $16 million upfront with another possible $14 million on the backend. 

Here are more details.

Paramount Global and CBS agreed on Tuesday to pay President Donald Trump a sum that could reach north of $30 million to settle the president’s election interference lawsuit against the network. 

Trump will receive $16 million upfront. This will cover legal fees, costs of the case, and contributions to his library or charitable causes, to be determined at Trump’s discretion. There is an expectation that there will be another allocation in the mid-eight figures set aside for advertisements, public service announcements, or other similar transmissions, in support of conservative causes by the network, Fox News Digital has learned.  

Trump’s library is going to be mostly paid for by Fake News! That’s hilarious!

The lawsuit will also lead to more transparency by CBS News.

Sources close to the situation told Fox News Digital that CBS has agreed to update its editorial standards to install a mandatory new rule. Going forward, the network will promptly release full, unedited transcripts of future presidential candidates’ interviews. People involved in the settlement talks have referred to this as the "Trump Rule."

Recommended

WATCH: Alaska Has EPIC Response to Question About Creating Their Own 'Alligator Alcatraz'
Laura W.
Advertisement

The real reason these Fake News outlets keep settling is because they do not want to open themselves to discovery.

Commenters get it, but hacks like CNN’s Brian Stelter don’t.

Trump was hoping for a $20 billion payout in his lawsuit against CBS News. The settlement means CBS News does not have to acknowledge any journalistic wrongdoing. The settlement itself is all the proof we need to know that they did.

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS CBS NEWS DONALD TRUMP FAKE NEWS LAWSUIT MEDIA BIAS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

WATCH: Alaska Has EPIC Response to Question About Creating Their Own 'Alligator Alcatraz'
Laura W.
Palestinian Writer Invents Wile E. Coyote-Type Sugar Trap Story You Will Not Believe
Gordon K
'Nature is Healing!' Waffle House Delivers Egg-citing News to X
Laura W.
Tiny Portland Antifa Members Hold Off Trump Supporter With Shields, Vape Smoke
Brett T.
Bill Melugin Shuts Down Criticism of Alligator Alcatraz With ONE Pic From the Biden Administration
Amy Curtis
NYC Commie Mayoral Candidate Zohran Mamdani Isn't Just Economically Illiterate, He Can't Read Either
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

WATCH: Alaska Has EPIC Response to Question About Creating Their Own 'Alligator Alcatraz' Laura W.
Advertisement