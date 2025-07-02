BREAKING: Paramount/CBS News Settle 60 Minutes’ Kamala Harris Deceptive Editing Lawsuit with Trump

Paramount/CBS News has decided to settle with President Donald Trump instead of going to trial over 60 Minutes’ deceptively edited Kamala Harris interview. The eventual full settlement could reach a payout of $30 million.

Advertisement

Start here. (READ)

Paramount, CBS forced to pay eight figures, change editorial policy in settlement with President Trump:

Paramount Global and CBS agreed on Tuesday to pay President Donald Trump a sum that could reach north of $30 million to settle the president’s electi… https://t.co/jX1IaHI7CW — Elwin Sidney (@ElwinSidney) July 2, 2025

Per Fox News, Trump gets $16 million upfront with another possible $14 million on the backend.

Here are more details.

Paramount Global and CBS agreed on Tuesday to pay President Donald Trump a sum that could reach north of $30 million to settle the president’s election interference lawsuit against the network. Trump will receive $16 million upfront. This will cover legal fees, costs of the case, and contributions to his library or charitable causes, to be determined at Trump’s discretion. There is an expectation that there will be another allocation in the mid-eight figures set aside for advertisements, public service announcements, or other similar transmissions, in support of conservative causes by the network, Fox News Digital has learned.

Trump’s library is going to be mostly paid for by Fake News! That’s hilarious!

The lawsuit will also lead to more transparency by CBS News.

Sources close to the situation told Fox News Digital that CBS has agreed to update its editorial standards to install a mandatory new rule. Going forward, the network will promptly release full, unedited transcripts of future presidential candidates’ interviews. People involved in the settlement talks have referred to this as the "Trump Rule."

The real reason these Fake News outlets keep settling is because they do not want to open themselves to discovery.

Commenters get it, but hacks like CNN’s Brian Stelter don’t.

The reason they keep settling is not because of capitulation. It's because these media companies know what comes out in discovery (emails. Texts like with Tapper and CNN) is more damaging. pic.twitter.com/gNaBMVWiqD — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 2, 2025

At a certain point, I don't even care about the specific case or Trump. They have hid behind Times vs. Sullivan to smear and slander for power for so long, I'm just glad someone has deep enough pockets to make them pay a price. — Nadnerbus (@nadnerbus) July 2, 2025

CBS is only paying this kind of money if there something really bad that they don’t ever want to see the light of day.



The Left will scream “Dictator Trump!”, but if CBS did nothing wrong then a public trial would be a PR bonanza for them. https://t.co/cNjtd9faOe — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) July 2, 2025

Trump was hoping for a $20 billion payout in his lawsuit against CBS News. The settlement means CBS News does not have to acknowledge any journalistic wrongdoing. The settlement itself is all the proof we need to know that they did.