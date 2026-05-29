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Obama's 'Pod Save Bros' Laugh As Jill Biden Admits She Thought Joe Was Stroking Out on Live TV

justmindy
justmindy | 3:05 PM on May 29, 2026
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Oof, when you've lost the Pod Saves Bros

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At least they are finally admitting it all caused the American public not to trust Democrats and they are struggling to earn that trust back. Better late than never.

Jill thinks he was having a stroke and 'journalists' still think the debate was a draw. It just shows how dishonest Corporate Media really is.

Exactly. He was incompetent the WHOLE presidency.

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The whole time.

That was corporate media wishcasting. Remember, Biden 'prepared' for like 2 weeks.

These are Obama's boys. Obama was running things. Obama is the one who had Clooney start the movement to get rid of Biden. Of course, they knew what was going on. 

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Just saying.

Fake Dr. Jill only cares about power. Period.

They're doing their level best to distance themselves. 

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2026 ELECTIONS BARACK OBAMA DEMOCRAT PARTY JILL BIDEN JOE BIDEN

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