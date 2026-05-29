Obama's 'Pod Save Bros' Laugh As Jill Biden Admits She Thought Joe Was Stroking Out on Live TV

Oof, when you've lost the Pod Saves Bros.

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At least they are finally admitting it all caused the American public not to trust Democrats and they are struggling to earn that trust back. Better late than never.

Biden's own wife thought he was having a stroke. Two NY Times columnists insisted he'd fought Trump to a draw. https://t.co/7dMB96H4Tk pic.twitter.com/5SvGRCipb3 — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) May 29, 2026

Jill thinks he was having a stroke and 'journalists' still think the debate was a draw. It just shows how dishonest Corporate Media really is.

They keep trying to date the breakdown as late in his presidency as possible, preserving a stretch of hypothetical legitimacy and competence, because in fact it happened before he took office. https://t.co/keu2AQpSu6 — Walter Kirn (@walterkirn) May 29, 2026

Exactly. He was incompetent the WHOLE presidency.

Imagine still being a democrat in 2026 after you wanted Bernie in 2016 and the DNC rigged it so he’d lose to Hillary who lost to Trump and then in 2020 your party had to brazenly rig the election to put in Joe Biden who didn’t deliver on any campaign promises but did allow tens… https://t.co/V6tWuTiJIJ — Moongazer (@joeybeastmarket) May 29, 2026

This is literally how he was all the time? https://t.co/iXKCnFl85k — Nicky🇺🇸 (@NickyScatz) May 29, 2026

The whole time.

That was corporate media wishcasting. Remember, Biden 'prepared' for like 2 weeks.

Does anyone doubt that the Pod bros were getting constant intel from inside the campaign and White House about Biden’s mental state from 2019 onward? They are wearing hot dog costumes demanding to know who crashed the weiner mobile. https://t.co/otQ8ccCsjn — expatanon (@expatanon) May 29, 2026

These are Obama's boys. Obama was running things. Obama is the one who had Clooney start the movement to get rid of Biden. Of course, they knew what was going on.

What's avoided here is the biggest question in American history.



Who was running the country for four years, while Joe Biden was chlorophyll maxxing beside some window in the White House, or on a beach in Delaware? https://t.co/oo3KUrO8oQ pic.twitter.com/GGIvw9g6vr — J.T. Gilgo, Public Enemy Number Two (@TheNotoriousJTG) May 29, 2026

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Just saying.

While we all watched his campaign die on stage that night, his wife - "Dr. Jill" - thought he was literally dying on stage.

And she did nothing to save him.

She was only interested in saving his campaign. https://t.co/70Arm49MS2 — Barry Wernick (@Wernick4Dallas) May 29, 2026

Fake Dr. Jill only cares about power. Period.

The entire Biden presidency was a scam. Manifested in debate where the emperor finally couldn't hide his suit. https://t.co/ZupXBo9f8A — Amerisplain (@Amerisplain) May 29, 2026

The idiots are part of the lying liars who told us all not to believe our eyes. https://t.co/8XqTxkXURY — Nico Dumont (@Mavs_anon) May 29, 2026

They're doing their level best to distance themselves.

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