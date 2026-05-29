CNN’s Abby Phillip Asks Why DNC Autopsy Report Ignores Biden’s Mental Decline Her Network Covered Up

Former First Lady Jill Biden recently said she thought former President Joe Biden was suffering a stroke during his reelection campaign-ending debate performance against President Donald Trump in 2024. The shocking admission only highlights the ridiculous lengths ‘journalists’ and their fellow Democrats took to cover up Biden’s obvious cognitive issues. CNN’s Abby Phillip, lacking any self-awareness, recently pondered on-air why Biden’s mental decline wasn’t mentioned in the Democrat Party’s autopsy report. Yes, the mental decline she and her network worked so hard to cover up. Incredible.

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Now: Abby Phillip wonders why the Democrat 2024 autopsy report didn’t cover Biden’s cognitive health decline: "What kind of political system covers that up and makes it okay to lie to people?" June 17, 2024: Abby Phillip opens her show running cover for Biden, then tees up the “Cheap Fakes” narrative: “A pipeline of videos that aren't telling the full truth….logging the public consciousness as Americans start to think about their votes." Abby then sets up Brian Stelter to run the White House “Cheap Fakes” hoax, which she uncritically accepts and amplifies: "Why chop them up and make [the videos] into something that they're not?" Incredible stuff here, Abby.

Abby Phillip doesn’t seem to remember the role she played in misleading the public about Biden’s cognitive issues. History shows she chose to push the Biden administration’s ’cheap fakes’ narrative. (WATCH)

Now: Abby Phillip wonders why the Democrat 2024 autopsy report didn’t cover Biden’s cognitive health decline:



"What kind of political system covers that up and makes it okay to lie to people?"



June 17, 2024: Abby Phillip opens her show running cover for Biden, then tees up the… pic.twitter.com/l3KivaDpkh — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 28, 2026

✨ Abby Phillips is part of the problem; she acts as if she doesn't run interference for the Democrats. — 🅿️atriot Steve 🇺🇸 ✝️ 🦅 (@GideonSbre) May 28, 2026

She’ll maintain that she’s fair and takes both sides to task equally. It’s not true, but she’ll claim it nonetheless.

Posters are tired of legacy media talking heads who feign ignorance of the dishonest things they participated in.

Acting shocked and pretending to be credible by finally asking questions when theyre the ones that lied about the situation in the first place.



That pretty much sums up the MSM. — capableofcriticalthought (@toolazytot23852) May 28, 2026

They still haven't caught on to the fact that the internet is forever... 😂😂😂 — Who Dares Wins (@Scorpio52625) May 28, 2026

It’s 2026, but ‘journalists’ still act like average Americans don’t have Internet access.

Commenters laughed at Phillip being surprised the Democrat Party lies to the public.

"What kind of political system covers that up and makes it okay to lie to people?"



They're kidding, right? — Dusty Pitts 🇺🇲 (@the_dusty_pitts) May 28, 2026

Seriously what kind of “news” organization covers up a legitimate news story to spew political propaganda for one party? — Lorraine Manuel (@lmanuel8397) May 28, 2026

CNN, of course. Shh, don’t tell Phillip.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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