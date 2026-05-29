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CNN’s Abby Phillip Asks Why DNC Autopsy Report Ignores Biden’s Mental Decline Her Network Covered Up

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 2:58 AM on May 29, 2026
CNN

Former First Lady Jill Biden recently said she thought former President Joe Biden was suffering a stroke during his reelection campaign-ending debate performance against President Donald Trump in 2024. The shocking admission only highlights the ridiculous lengths ‘journalists’ and their fellow Democrats took to cover up Biden’s obvious cognitive issues. CNN’s Abby Phillip, lacking any self-awareness, recently pondered on-air why Biden’s mental decline wasn’t mentioned in the Democrat Party’s autopsy report. Yes, the mental decline she and her network worked so hard to cover up. Incredible.

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Here’s more. (READ)

Now: Abby Phillip wonders why the Democrat 2024 autopsy report didn’t cover Biden’s cognitive health decline:

"What kind of political system covers that up and makes it okay to lie to people?"

June 17, 2024: Abby Phillip opens her show running cover for Biden, then tees up the “Cheap Fakes” narrative:

“A pipeline of videos that aren't telling the full truth….logging the public consciousness as Americans start to think about their votes."

Abby then sets up Brian Stelter to run the White House “Cheap Fakes” hoax, which she uncritically accepts and amplifies:

"Why chop them up and make [the videos] into something that they're not?"

Incredible stuff here, Abby.

Abby Phillip doesn’t seem to remember the role she played in misleading the public about Biden’s cognitive issues. History shows she chose to push the Biden administration’s ’cheap fakes’ narrative. (WATCH)

She’ll maintain that she’s fair and takes both sides to task equally. It’s not true, but she’ll claim it nonetheless.

Posters are tired of legacy media talking heads who feign ignorance of the dishonest things they participated in.

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It’s 2026, but ‘journalists’ still act like average Americans don’t have Internet access.

Commenters laughed at Phillip being surprised the Democrat Party lies to the public.

CNN, of course. Shh, don’t tell Phillip.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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2026 ELECTIONS ABBY PHILLIP CNN DEMOCRAT PARTY JILL BIDEN JOE BIDEN

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