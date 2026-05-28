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Jimmy Failla Flashes Back to What Jill Biden Was Chanting Just After Supposedly Fearing Joe Had a Stroke

Doug P. | 10:21 AM on May 28, 2026
AP Photo/Brynn Anderson

After a few years of claims about Joe Biden's cognitive and physical health being lies and cheap fakes from the Right, Jill Biden is now joining some of the media who helped the White House cover up his condition who are now claiming they knew something was wrong. The former first lady's new spin is that she feared her husband might have had a stroke during the infamous 2024 debate against Donald Trump that culminated in the Democrats installing Kamala Harris as the party's nominee. 

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As we told you earlier, Miranda Devine certainly isn't buying what Doctor Jill is trying to sell:

Hey, doesn't every wife who thinks her husband might have just had a stroke immediately take him to Waffle House? OK, maybe not.

Not only that, but Jimmy Failla flashed back to that time to remind us what Jill was chanting after the debate:

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It's a bit strange for somebody now claiming she thought her husband might have just suffered a stroke. 

That's becoming clearer by the day. 

*****

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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