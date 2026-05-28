Jimmy Failla Flashes Back to What Jill Biden Was Chanting Just After Supposedly Fearing Joe Had a Stroke

After a few years of claims about Joe Biden's cognitive and physical health being lies and cheap fakes from the Right, Jill Biden is now joining some of the media who helped the White House cover up his condition who are now claiming they knew something was wrong. The former first lady's new spin is that she feared her husband might have had a stroke during the infamous 2024 debate against Donald Trump that culminated in the Democrats installing Kamala Harris as the party's nominee.

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Jill Biden to CBS on the 2024 debate: “I was frightened because I had never seen Joe like that... I thought he was having a stroke."



Jill Biden immediately after the debate in 2024: "Joe, you did such a great job. You answered every question. You knew all the facts!" pic.twitter.com/9wVu1s3q6E — Greg Price (@greg_price11) May 27, 2026

As we told you earlier, Miranda Devine certainly isn't buying what Doctor Jill is trying to sell:

Sorry but this is such BS. If she genuinely was "frightened" that he was having a stroke then any rational wife would have insisted he go straight to the hospital. Instead she dragged him off to a Waffle House and patronized him on stage like a baby: “Joe – you did such a great… https://t.co/3d9V04xGnX — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) May 28, 2026

Hey, doesn't every wife who thinks her husband might have just had a stroke immediately take him to Waffle House? OK, maybe not.

Not only that, but Jimmy Failla flashed back to that time to remind us what Jill was chanting after the debate:

Jill Biden was SO concerned her husband had a stroke during the debate she started a “4 more years” chant right after. What a power hungry sociopath. pic.twitter.com/kwpmnjVO3v — Jimmy Failla (@jimmyfailla) May 27, 2026

It's a bit strange for somebody now claiming she thought her husband might have just suffered a stroke.

History will not be kind to Joe Biden. But right now, the media needs to rightfully dogpile on what a terrible person Jill Biden is. https://t.co/g5PxCKb521 — The Rule 5 Texan (@Rule5Tweets) May 28, 2026

That's becoming clearer by the day.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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