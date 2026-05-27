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WaPo Asks a Pool Guy If Trump Picked the Correct Color for the Reflecting Pool

Brett T. | 9:00 PM on May 27, 2026
Twitter

We're sorry to say that Reflecting Pool Derangement Syndrome is a thing. How rich was it for Gov. Gavin "Train to Nowhere" Newsom to post a photo of the painting of the bottom of the Reflecting Pool in progress and gloating that it wasn't finished? A week or so ago, we had someone whom we referred to as Mr. Science explain that the blue would actually reflect more sunlight than the existing gray, speeding the growth of algae, which has plagued the pool since President Barack Obama's $34 million restoration.

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The Washington Post's Style section decided to ask "Swimming Pool Steve," a Canadian, if Trump has chosen the right color for the job. It turns out, he did.

The post continues:

… Trump picked is "going to very likely be a more sharp and accurate reflection versus the original gray color... What you’re going to see is a higher contrast to the light of the sky and clouds.”

In short, the Reflecting Pool color is the correct blue.

"Let's reflect on all the shades, while a federal judge mulls 'aesthetic injury' in the president's latest decorating flourish." Yes, the Cultural Landscape Foundation, for one, has sued to stop work on the "solemn and hallowed" Reflecting Pool.

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Swimming Pool Steve really let them down. They should have contacted more pool guys until they got the answer they wanted.

***

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.  

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