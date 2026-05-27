WaPo Asks a Pool Guy If Trump Picked the Correct Color for the Reflecting Pool

We're sorry to say that Reflecting Pool Derangement Syndrome is a thing. How rich was it for Gov. Gavin "Train to Nowhere" Newsom to post a photo of the painting of the bottom of the Reflecting Pool in progress and gloating that it wasn't finished? A week or so ago, we had someone whom we referred to as Mr. Science explain that the blue would actually reflect more sunlight than the existing gray, speeding the growth of algae, which has plagued the pool since President Barack Obama's $34 million restoration.

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The Washington Post's Style section decided to ask "Swimming Pool Steve," a Canadian, if Trump has chosen the right color for the job. It turns out, he did.

The Washington Post Style section asks the question:



"Did Trump pick the right blue for the Reflecting Pool? We asked a pool guy."



After reading through 1,221 words of TDS infused remarks, the Post finally gets to the point:



Per Swimming Pool Steve, the blue color President… pic.twitter.com/VqMmeYDGJT — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) May 27, 2026

The post continues:

… Trump picked is "going to very likely be a more sharp and accurate reflection versus the original gray color... What you’re going to see is a higher contrast to the light of the sky and clouds.” In short, the Reflecting Pool color is the correct blue.

"Let's reflect on all the shades, while a federal judge mulls 'aesthetic injury' in the president's latest decorating flourish." Yes, the Cultural Landscape Foundation, for one, has sued to stop work on the "solemn and hallowed" Reflecting Pool.

Thank you for getting behind the paywall. What number word does it take to read to get to the American flag blue color will reflect better? — emily miller (@emilymiller) May 27, 2026

Just 1,317 words in! — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) May 27, 2026

So the whole article could be replaced with one word:



Yes. — David Dombrowsky (@ddombrowsky) May 27, 2026

It's absolutely breathtaking how thoroughly he has broken these people. — Ginger (@HandyGingerGal) May 27, 2026

Imagine being @MauraJudkis when she found out she was assigned to write this drivel. — Abe Froman™🇺🇸 (@WerIstDeinPa) May 27, 2026

Guess they'll need to conjure another reason to impeach. — HD Lanzoni 🐭 (@EGadsden1776) May 27, 2026

You have to wonder at what point during the writing of something like that do the "journalists" stop and ask themselves... "What am I doing with my life?!?"



sad — Shayadjinn (@Shayadjinn1) May 27, 2026

Thank God. I wasn't sure I would get through my day without knowing the answer. — Stepha (@Peff0923) May 27, 2026

How many readers hoped against hope that, in the end, pool guy would reveal it was the "wrong" color? — ⚜️ lon juc picard 🇺🇸 (@OrdinarySpin) May 27, 2026

Swimming Pool Steve really let them down. They should have contacted more pool guys until they got the answer they wanted.

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Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.

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